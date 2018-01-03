The Brown Bag Portfolio Year End Review

Brown Bag Portfolio: 2017 in Review

The Brown Bag Portfolio started July 2016 and I began writing about it a year later. There have been a number of changes throughout that time, most having to do with my philosophy of investing. I began my investing journey with predictable results: I chased stocks and lost money. I piled up commission charges. I had no plan.

All that changed as I began reading and researching. I discovered Seeking Alpha and stumbled across a number of articles focused on dividend investing. I immediately liked the idea, by reinvesting dividends my holdings would grow without additional out of pocket expenses. Beyond the growth, one of the most beneficial results was a measure of peace. A position might go down (and they do, frequently), but the dividends paid not only provide a buffer to the paper loss (it’s not a loss until you sell), but also through dividend reinvestment, grow your holdings at a faster rate.

2017 has been about growing my core holdings. I expect that 2018 will follow suit.

The Brown Bag Portfolio is not a large portfolio, but it is growing. It is primarily funded through diverting my discretionary income; from lunches and dinners out, in addition to diverting the reimbursement checks I receive from my job to the portfolio instead of back into my checking account. I live simply and try to keep my expenses in check, although Christmas and a slew of adult children’s birthdays put a bit of a crimp in that.

Last month I mentioned that some of my readers had pointed out that I needed to invest in some blue-chip stalwarts in order to buffer the portfolio against market corrections or a turn in the economy that could potentially send some or all of my holdings spiraling downwards. I agree. It makes sense, however I haven’t found any that I like at their current prices. I’m still watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Altria (MO) and Emerson Electric (EMR), and if any move into my target range I’ll stake out a small position. I’m especially interested in EMR as I’d like to have an industrial in the portfolio and I feel industrials will continue to do well over the next year. If I’m unable to catch a dip in the next couple of months, I may have to bite the bullet and put on a small position in Emerson in order to get the exposure and look at a dip as a way to increase my shares.

This doesn’t mean that there haven’t been changes to the Brown Bag Portfolio over the past month. There have actually been three changes, which is the most I’ve made to the portfolio since I began writing about it. This shouldn’t be taken as a sign that I’ve decided to start actively trading, but rather as an attempt to position myself better for the coming year.

Buys & Sells

I took a small position in EPR Properties (EPR) earlier in the month when it moved below $68 a share. EPR Properties is a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that I have watched and liked for most of 2017, however it traded above $70 a share for much of that time. I like EPR for a couple of reasons, firstly that it pays a monthly dividend which allows me to accumulate shares at a faster pace than those equities that pay a dividend only quarterly. This is due to the beauty of compounding, each month I have slightly more shares than I did the month before and that amount is paying a dividend just north of 6% at the time of this writing. The second thing I like about EPR is that this REIT is primarily positioned to benefit from the experiential economy. According to a number of surveys, including those unscientific surveys I conduct with my own children, millennials prefer to spend their money on experiences rather than material goods. EPR’s investments include a vast number of movie theaters as well as golf courses and skiing properties and should continue to benefit from Millennial money. I only have 16 shares as of now, but plan on tripling my position by the end of the year, as long as the price per share remains below $70.

I also sold 50 shares of Ares Capital (ARCC). Long time readers of my column should have noted that I’ve been uncomfortable with ARCC each month as share price has declined. I’ve held onto it due to the fact that it has continued to keep its dividend stable. I decided to take a small loss at the end of the year by selling my highest cost shares, while holding onto the bulk. I will continue to watch this holding carefully and if after another quarter goes by and ARCC continues to keep its dividend steady, I may consider adding back into it.

I used the sale of the ARCC shares in order to fund an experiment. For the last several months I’ve been reading Steven Bavaria’s articles on what he calls his Income Factory. Now if I’m going to reach my goals with my portfolio I need income and steadily DRIP’d (dividend reinvestment program) dividends in order to accomplish this. Share appreciation isn’t my primary concern, although it’s quite nice. Steven’s approach is risky (at least to me), but it made sense. After a great deal of thought I decided that I was willing to risk 5% of my portfolio on his ideas and see how they played out over the coming year. For that reason I purchased 80 shares of Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and will watch them like a hawk during 2018, as Steven explains share price isn’t as much of a concern as income in these investments and if Oxford Lane continues to throw off 16% in dividends then I’ll be quite happy. If this doesn’t work out then I risked only a small portion of my portfolio and am willing to take the risk.

I don’t know if this was a wise decision or not and honestly it will take some time to figure out. It was however, worth risking 5% of my portfolio. Even if this experiment plays out well, I think I will keep the risk at no more than 5%.

All of this has changed the makeup of the Brown Bag Portfolio a bit as I will show below.

Brown Bag Portfolio Year End 2017

BBP December Year End Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div KEY 101.91 $2,055.59 $1,617.43 $438.16 27.09% $0.42 $42.80 ARCC*** 57.68 $906.73 $976.14 -$69.41 -7.11% $1.52 $87.67 APLE 112.63 $2,208.62 $2,040.97 $167.65 8.21% $1.20 $135.16 EPD 178.35 $4,728.09 $4,798.77 -$70.68 -1.47% $1.69 $301.41 T 57 $2,216.16 $1,978.85 $237.31 11.99% $2.00 $114.00 EPR* 16 $1,047.36 $1,067.20 -$19.84 -1.86% $4.08 $65.28 OXLC* 80 $804.00 $810.40 -$6.40 -0.79% $1.62 $129.60 *New Position ***Reduced Position Total $13,966.55 $13,289.76 $676.79 5.09% $875.92 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % $16,800 5.21% 6.59%

As we exit 2017 and enter 2018 the overall goal of the portfolio remains the same. Eventually I hope that the dividend payments generated will be enough to pay for my mortgage, taxes and insurance on my home. Last month I was at 4.49% of that goal, as of the end of December I’ve reached 5.21%. The portfolio has also grown from approximately $10,000 in July (if you’re interested you can check out: Introducing The Brown Bag Portfolio ), to just under $14,000 at the end of December. I think I now have a solid foundation from which to proceed.

Thoughts about my holdings

KeyCorp (KEY) – Keybank has been my most profitable position for 2017, giving me just over a 27% return. Although I have considered selling my position and reallocating my profits (since the dividend yield is so low), I’ve decided to hold onto this one. Not only has it performed well for me, but I believe it will be relatively stable over the next year and should provide some hedge against a correction.

Ares Capital – This BDC (business development corporation) sports a nice yield of just under 10%, but has been the one holding that has kept me worried. As I mentioned earlier I’m still not sure what to do with this holding, but I think I will leave it alone for another quarter and see what happens to the dividend. If the dividend appears safe, I may add back a few shares and take advantage of the lower share price. If I stay concerned about the dividend then I think I’ll jettison my position and move the money into something that causes me less aggravation, perhaps a few shares of one of those blue chip stalwarts that I mentioned at the beginning of this article.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) –This REIT has been one of my favorites. They own one of the largest portfolios of upscale select-service hotels in the United States. My only issue with it has been that the share price rose too quickly for me to own as much as I’d like. If the share price drops below $18.40 over the next year I plan on snapping up as much as I can up to, but no more, than doubling my current position.

Enterprise Partners (EPD) –although most of this year, this master limited partnership has been a drag on my portfolio I’m confident in both the management of the MLP as well as the future of fossil fuels. I’m a bit of a contrarian in this respect and don’t see fossil fuels disappearing as quickly as the media or millennials believe. Enterprise Partners has shown that it can weather down markets without reducing its distribution. Although admittedly it occupies too great a percentage of my portfolio (currently just under 33%) I have no plans on reducing my share count. Instead I’d prefer to grow my other positions until EPD occupies less than 20%.

AT&T (T) – what can I say about AT&T that hasn’t already been written about extensively. It is a dividend aristocrat and I was very pleased to pick up the number of shares that I did during its temporary price collapse. I now have almost a 12% gain on my average purchase price and if it falls again below my average price I will happily grab up as many shares as I can.

EPR Properties –as I explained earlier this REIT is a play on the experiential economy and millennial tastes, in much the same way as the various cruise line stocks are. It’s a solid, dependable company with a monthly dividend and yield north of 6%. I’d like to own about 50 shares by the end of 2018 as long as I can purchase those shares below $70. I expect to add another 15-20 shares in January and then hold off until later in the year to complete my position.

Oxford Lane Capital – this is the great experiment. Oxford Lane is a closed end fund that invests primarily in collateralized loan obligations. If you need a better explanation of what it is or does, you really need to read some of Steven Bavaria’s excellent articles on this subject on Seeking Alpha. He does a much better job than I could and I feel that any attempt I would make would be little better than plagiarism. This is a risky investment (in my mind), although Steven’s explanation of what it is and how it works tends to make me think that I may have over-hyped the risk in my mind. In any event, I’m going to keep this investment at 5% of my portfolio until I’m convinced otherwise.

The Year Ahead

I have several goals for the Brown Bag Portfolio over the next year. My goal is to invest an additional $10,000 into the portfolio over the next twelve months. My plan is to add 2-3 new positions during that time, with at least one of those being a safer dividend aristocrat such as JNJ, EMR or potentially MO. I’m also very interested in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), for a number of reasons. Not only does PEGI sport a yield of 7.8% currently, but they are also a play on millennials. Although I strongly believe that fossil fuels are not on their deathbed, I know that millennials do and are strongly supportive of alternative energy sources. Pattern Energy Group’s portfolio of wind turbines and future projects look like an attractive area to invest as I watch where the alternative energy excitement goes from here. The potential downside is that I don’t believe that wind turbines are nearly as environmentally friendly as the literature would suggest, nor as dependable and are a blight on the landscape. However, my opinion doesn’t necessarily determine where the industry moves or what is going to make money in the future. I am a relic of the dinosaur age (according to my children), after all.

Although I will be staking out 2-3 new positions in the year ahead, I also hope to add to positions in APLE, EPR and T potentially. This will of course be dependent upon share price as I’m unwilling to violate my cost-basis for any of these other than EPR which I’m comfortable paying up to $70 a share for, but no more than that.

Lastly, but not least, I need to build up my dry powder, which I would like to keep at 15% of my portfolio. A correction is coming, this next year, the one after that? Who knows, but sooner or later we will experience another market correction and I would like to have the money on hand to take advantage of it.

Summary

In conclusion I will say that 2017 has been a very interesting year for me and my investments. I changed my thought process from an initial giddy trader to a dividend investor and have been slowly working on growing what I hope are strong core positions. This has given me a great deal of peace of mind since for the most part I haven’t been very concerned with the fluctuations of share price, focusing instead on the growth of the dividend and where I see each corporation performing in the future.

Author’s Note:

If you found this article useful, please consider following me (check the little box at the top). That way you'll be sure to receive each of my articles when published. In addition if you know a new investor or someone who's interested in dividend investing, please consider sending them a link. I hope to encourage other new/young (younger than me) investors to put aside a little money each month and make investing work for them. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, KEY, ARCC, APLE, EPD, EPR, OXLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.