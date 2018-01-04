CDM Capital Positions For 2018: DSW - An Opportunity In The Retail Carnage

CDM Capital is a PM at a value-oriented family office.

Seeking Alpha editor John Leonard, CFA recently spoke with CDM Capital, who presents a bullish and contrarian thesis on DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) as it is being priced like a retailer in terminal decline and not a market leader that is stealing market share from competitors while remaining highly profitable.

John Leonard, CFA: How did you come across an investment idea in DSW?

CDM Capital: I've known DSW for many years; in fact, one of my most successful investments was RVI Holdings (the old Holding Co. of DSW) in 2008 that was found here on Seeking Alpha. It turned out to be a ten-bagger for me and a twenty-bagger off the lows when DSW bought back the stake. If memory serves me correctly, RVI Holdings owned 62% of DSW common and 96% of the voting rights and traded at a severe discount to the liquidation of just the DSW shares, let alone any premium for the voting rights. I ended up selling RVI Holdings about six years ago and have had DSW on my mental watch list since then. DSW had, for a brief moment, gotten almost as cheap (albeit back then substantially under earning) as it was at the lows of the GFC and thus peaked my interest. Hopefully, in some way, I can give back some profits to the Seeking Alpha community that has been so kind to me with a renewed DSW long idea.

JL: Can you discuss how conventional wisdom (that all retailers not named Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will die) creates opportunities?

CDM: Sure, I think that many times opportunities present themselves because individual stocks get grouped into a basket and for better or worse, these stocks become highly correlated - at least in the short-run. Keeping in line with that thinking, recently, a very popular trade (among hedge funds) has been to short everything mall related and almost all brick and mortar retailers. So within that dynamic, I tried to figure out what types of businesses may survive secular challenges from the online headwind. What I found was the businesses that appear to be the most defensible retailers are those that operate a discount model, i.e. TJX (NYSE:TJX), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), etc... So within that window, I ran screens on businesses that were relatively unlevered and that were cheap on an absolute basis as well as aligned insider ownership.

JL: As a follow up, and because Zappos is arguably the biggest competitor, can you discuss the danger in investors projecting their personal shopping experience into the market?

CDM: Zappos is a great competitor to DSW because they run the Bezos model, which is essentially running profitless in order to take market share and scale up. What I noticed when we asked around about customer experience with Zappos was that it was typically more expensive than other B&M retailers and the selections were a bit overwhelming and not necessarily the most recent styles, especially in the athletic category. I think online shopping has certainly been trending, as reflected in recent consumer activity. However, I think for shoes there is some defensibility, where trying on multiple shoes and styles at a physical store is probably a more efficient process than buying online for many customers. Another thing I noticed recently on Zappos was it started emphasizing more clothing than it had done in prior years. Now, I don't think that necessarily means that the online shoe business is having problems, but I think it probably shows that it's not a profit driver, and the organic growth in that business is likely slowing.

JL: Can you discuss the importance of waiting for a sign of a turnaround as it seems a lot of knife wounds (from investors trying to catch falling ones) could be avoided this way?

CDM: I think the most important consideration when looking at any investment is whether it is "cheap enough". And what I mean by that is many "crappy" companies or "so-so" companies become so cheap that the downside is minimal and the upside is obtainable without any heavy lifting. Initially, when I started buying DSW, it was trading below 8x EPS (cash adjusted) - quite a cheap price for a retailer that was taking market share from other fragmented B&M players. So that was the financial picture at that time and was just one of the pieces of the puzzle. What led us to be longer-term believers in the story were the structural changes occurring in the space, with recent bankruptcies and store closures at the department store level and retailers with large mall exposures. I had formulated a thesis that it was very likely that DSW was under earning due to liquidation sales and an extremely promotional environment across almost all B&M retailers in the clothing and shoe category. I felt that as these structural changes (bankruptcies and store closures) took place, DSW would be picking up substantial incremental market share while maintaining a high level of profitability through these challenges. Furthermore, DSW and the insiders could use DSW's large cash hoard to buy back the stock at extremely attractive levels that would likely be very accretive down the road.

JL: You say the sell-side is missing the impact of the Town Shoes acquisition yet you saw this using publicly available information - can you discuss how you uncovered this?

CDM: I called management and discussed what the timeframe for Town Shoes was and how likely it was that this deal would be completed by 1H 2018. You can also check the transcripts: DSW management said explicitly it is earmarking $75mn in cash for this deal. I also looked at about 8-9 different sell-side reports and their models, and almost everyone was off with regards to the incremental sales from Town Shoes on completion of the deal. I think it also comes down to DSW is a sub $2bn market cap stock with a large portion of the float locked up by insiders, and the sell-side guys aren't too concerned with the investment merits of DSW, but more so as a proxy for other retail names such as Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), etc.

JL: For retailers, often new product launches gets as much if not more investor and media attention than "boring" (but equally important) aspects of operations like distribution, IT, and logistics - how is DSW better positioned than most with regards to the latter?

CDM: Great question - I think most B&M retailers are saying, "We have the best omni-channel platform" or "the most efficient," etc… However, I think that one must look at how a business has performed historically - specifically, where it has invested Capex over the years. DSW gives some hints and indications on how efficient the store model is with the distribution platform, but for competitive reasons, they don't fully divulge exact online versus in-store sales. Over the past few years, most of the incremental Capex, besides store growth, was spent on IT infrastructure. And in 2018, the IT build-out and system integration will be the largest line item. One can also pick up hints from Jay Schottenstein, who, in my opinion, has run one of the tightest ships in retail; just look what he has done over at American Eagle (NYSE:AEO). American Eagle has performed extremely well given the multiple headwinds it has faced over the past few years, and I don't think Jay gets enough credit for performing so well in a challenging environment.

JL: Often by the time a company is close to bankruptcy the short trade is over - can you discuss how the remaining companies in the industry can benefit (resulting in potential long ideas)?

CDM: I see this time and time again, where the market leader puts the little guys out of business. Wal-Mart and Costco did this in retail and grocery, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) in hardware and construction. Many times you have a fragmented market structure with only a few leading players, and typically what happens is as the market consolidates, the pricing power for the leaders gets stronger and margins expand. Now, for footwear retail, we are in the early innings; but the space has been consolidating over time and as this consolidation takes place, I think margins will begin to get incrementally better, even with the online headwinds.

JL: What developments would cause you to reevaluate your thesis or exit entirely?

CDM: Pretty simple: a precipitous margin erosion where there is no incremental market share being taken. Another potential reason would be an expensive acquisition; but given the insider ownership, I think that is a low probability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSW.