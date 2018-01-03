2 Long-Term Holdings In Solid Industries: Bet On Services We Will Always Need

These stocks are great candidates for dividend reinvestment due to consistent operations throughout contraction and expansion periods in the economy.

We've all heard the stories of someone's aunt that picked up a handfull of Microsoft shares in the early 1980's and set them on the shelf for the next three decades through all the splits and dividends. These days she cashes some in every time she wants a new car or home remodel.

Or perhaps your father or grandfather that had a few extra bucks one paycheck and stashed away some shares of Disney (NYSE:DIS). Or received some ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock from work one Christmas as an employee bonus - which he later told you that's what put you through four years of college.

These are the stock stories that investors of all ages foam at the mouth for; okay, well, most of us!

Many people have said that stocks are the greatest creators of wealth. Listed below are three stocks that have a good shot at doing just that.

1. Waste Management (WM)

Garbage is their business and business is good. With a current approximate market capitalization of $37.625 billion and over 41,000 employees, Waste Management is the leader in its industry servicing more than 21 million customers in North America.

It provides waste solutions and environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients across the continent. Waste Management offers curbside collection including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. It also owns and operates 310 transfer stations.

As of December of 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs, 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills. In addition, the company has solutions for materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, and other strategic business solutions.

But that's not all. Waste Management also provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services.

The reason I find this stock so attractive is the incredibly defensive nature of the industry it leads. Many times when investors consider a long-term hold they like to see capital appreciation, dividends, and a viable business plan for decades to come.

In December 2017, Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors approved a 9.4% increase in the planned quarterly dividend rate. This means the payout will increase from $0.425 to $0.465 per share.

Although the share price of Waste Management dropped in both the tech bubble burst and 2008 crash, the underlying fundamentals, client base, and future operations remained strong.

This is because we all have a problem, and that problem is trash. As Americans, we produce a whole lot of it! According to the EPA, In 2013 Americans generated about 254 million tons of trash and recycled and composted about 87 million tons of this material, equivalent to a 34.3 percent recycling rate.

You, probably like myself, simply toss or recycle items into the bins daily and set it out on your curb each week without really thinking much of it. And with the ever growing population and infrastructure expansion, Waste Management is never short of business opportunities.

Even in 2008 when the economy was in the dumps, we all still had trash to set curbside each week and possibly even more due to downsizing homes or other changes in living situations.

And all the related operations Waste Management is involved in like landfill gas-to-energy programs to reduce waste and conserve energy, these are the innovating factors that keep the company in the game for decades to come. In fact, Waste Management implemented a system to run many of their collection trucks on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Read more about their sustainability operations, progress, goals, and industry awards here.

Waste Management currently pays a dividend yield 1.97% and had a share price increase of roughly 15% in 2017. If you're looking for a long-term stock to reinvest the dividends, consider Waste Management and its stable, consistent business model and customer base.

2. Service Corporation International (SCI)

Service Corporation International operates as the leader in deathcare products in the United States and Canada as North America’s largest single provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

As of December 2016, the company owned or operated 1,502 funeral homes; and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Service Corporation International's suite of products and services can be found in every stage of the post life cycle of operations. Everything from burial plots to cremation services, and items such as flowers all the way to services like online streaming video of the funeral for long distant family members.

The company was founded in 1962 by Robert L. Waltrip, a licensed funeral director who grew up in his family’s funeral business and who still serves as chairman of the Company’s board of directors.

In 1993, the Service Corporation International expanded beyond North America by purchasing deathcare companies in Australia, the United Kingdom and France, in addition to smaller holdings in other European countries and South America. At the turn of the millenium, the Company’s global network numbered more than 4,500 funeral service locations, cemeteries and crematories in 20 countries.

In 2000 the company went through a period of change by divesting most of its funeral homes and cemeteries that were either under-performing or did not fit the company's long-term strategy.

Service Corporation International suspended its dividend from 1999-2005 for good reason in order to reduce its net debt by more than $1 billion, increase operating cash flow. It also improved business and sales processes, tightened internal controls, strengthened corporate governance standards and established the finest training and development system in its industry.

By 2005, the company began hundreds of millions of dollars in share repurchases and begin to pay its quarterly dividend once again. Through the late 2000's, Service Corporation International acquired several of its largest competitors- the Alderwoods Group, Keystone North America, a controlling stake in The Neptune Society, and the complete acquisition of Stewart Enterprises, Inc. the nation's largest direct cremation organization. These acquisitions cemented Service Corporation International's footing as the leader of its much needed industry.

With its strong financials, full range of products, and large market, Service Corporation International is positioned to provide value to shareholders for years to come.

In December 2017, the company completed a 4.625% senior note public offering in order to refinance existing 7.625% senior notes. Read the December 12th dated press release here.

Service Corporation International currently has a market capitalization of just under $7 billion and pays an annualized dividend yield of 1.61%. This investment strategy is another play on population growth. The massive population of aging baby boomers over the next 20-30 years is also another factor to consider. And since Service Corporation International owns the largest direct cremation organization in the nation, it can profit nicely from the rising rates in cremations.

The bottom line

While both Waste Management and Service Corporation International have their fair share of risk- as with any investment, they continue to innovate and provide much needed services to a stable and growing customer base. Being leaders in their respective industries, I see these stocks as nice long-term holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM, SCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.