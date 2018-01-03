What Is The Dividend Paid By Gjensidige For The Fiscal Year 2017?

As the Norwegian insurer takes the habit to increase every year the declared dividend, the dividend should be at least NOK 7.10 per share or a 4.4% annual increase.

With an FY2017 estimated EPS of NOK 9.25 (9.34 in 2016), the dividend per share should amount at least to NOK 6.48.

Furthermore, Gjensidige targets high and stable nominal dividend payouts to its shareholders. The board targets a payout ratio over time of at least 70% of profit after tax.

In Q3 2017, the group reported the best-ever underwriting results, with a total pre-tax profit of NOK 1,718 million. Then, the annualized RoE amounted to 22.4%.

Notes for the readers

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise. NOK-USD 0.1016. Price of 1 NOK in USD as of January 1, 2018. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Gjensidige and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

By the end of January, Gjensidige will publish its FY2017 results. With an excellent performance for the first nine months of 2017, the shareholders of the Norwegian insurer could expect at least flat FY2017 results compared to last year. Furthermore, the insurance company will increase its dividend certainly by at least 4%. Last but not least, there is a chance that Gjensidige will also redistribute the excess capital, as it was done for the FY2015 and FY2013 exercises.

A Solid Third Quarter Which Leaves Shareholders To Expect An Excellent FY2017 Results

With an annualized 22.4% return on equity, both quarterly and year-to-date results were excellent. In Q3 2017, the profit before tax expenses amounted to NOK 1,718 million ($175 million), or 13.3% higher than in Q3 2016.

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

On a year-to-date level, both underwriting result and profit before tax were lower than last year because of a positive non-recurring effect which occurred in 2016 (the removal of an annual minimum regulation clause).

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

Adjusted to the non-recurring items, the comparable year-to-date underwriting result in 2016 was NOK 2,677.5 million ($272 million).

Regarding the operating performance of the insurance segments, all the segments performed better in Q3 2017 than in Q3 2016.

Furthermore, the critical point is, the Baltics segment was profitable during the third quarter of 2017, proving that Gjensidige's management succeeded to restore the profitability of this segment.

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

If you look at both Q3 and year-to-date results, you can try estimating the FY2017 results. First of all, the commercial development will continue to be strong in Q4 2017. Hence, I expect the total earned premiums to be around NOK 23.4 billion ($2.4 billion) in 2017. The 4% yearly portfolio growth, which should be observed in 2017, will be mainly driven by the Nordic and Private segments (+9.9% and +3.0% respectively).

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report & Internal Assumptions

Meanwhile, the combined ratio will certainly improve at the group level. The Baltics segment will remain to be unprofitable in 2017, but as in Q3, the fourth quarter will certainly affect the year-to-date results positively, with a combined ratio below 100%. The other segments will be positively impacted by a lower than expected level of large losses and a stable run-off effect in Q4. Hence, the yearly reported combined ratios will be lower in 2017 than in 2016, except for the Nordic segment, adversely affected during the first half of 2017 by a high loss ratio.

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report & Internal Assumptions

At the total level, the underwriting profit before tax expenses will amount to around NOK 3,718 million ($378 million), or a 0.5% decrease compared to 2016. Hence, the overall combined ratio will amount to 84.1%, or 70 bps higher than in 2016.

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report & Internal Assumptions

However, the Norwegian group is also present in the pension and savings market and the bank market. The bank operations have continued to grow during the first nine months of 2017, with a gross lending of NOK 46 billion ($4.7 billion).

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

Deposits increased as well by 12.2%, reaching NOK 22.9 billion ($2.3 billion).

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

In my view, the pre-tax profit of the bank activities will amount to NOK 455 million ($46 million) for 2017, or a 6% increase compared to 2016. The profitability of the bank operations will be better in 2017 than in 2016, even if the write-downs and losses will increase, representing around 0.30-0.35% of the gross lending on a yearly basis.

Regarding the pension activities, the FY2017 results will certainly be around NOK 101 million ($10.3 million). The observed decrease compared to 2016 will be mainly driven by higher claims reserves and reduced financial income, offsetting the increased revenues due to a growing customer portfolio.

At the group level, the profit before tax will amount to NOK 6.2 billion ($630 million) in 2017, or a 0.5% increase compared to 2016. With a 25% tax rate assumption, the profit after tax will be NOK 4.6 billion ($467 million).

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report & Internal Assumptions

As the number of the outstanding shares will remain stable, the FY2017 EPS will amount to around NOK 9.25 ($0.94). If the company delivers higher underwriting results due to higher run-off, the profit could be boosted and be higher than in 2016. Anyway, the high FY2017 EPS will allow the company to increase the annual dividend by around 4.4% to NOK 7.10 ($0.72) per share, respecting the set-up dividend policy. Furthermore, the company could even decide to distribute the excess capital, boosting the dividend accordingly. In fact, the capital level of the insurer seems to be in-line with its strategic targets and the mandatory requirements.

A Capitalization Adapted To The Group's Strategic Targets

As mentioned in the Q3 2017 report, the group shall maintain its financial flexibility and at the same time exercise a stringent capital discipline that supports the return on equity target. Any future excess capital will be distributed to the shareholders over time. In the past, the excess capital was distributed to the shareholders for two fiscal exercises, 2013 and 2015.

The capitalization of the group is based on the following requirements:

Solvency Margin (under Solvency II Standard Formula): 120-150%

Solvency Margin (under Partial Internal Model): 125-175%

Furthermore, solvency margin levels are expected to be around the upper end of the margin ranges to support an 'A' rating from Standard & Poor's (SPGI). In Q3 2017, the solvency II ratio was 173% under the partial internal model and 145% under the standard formula.

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

In other words, the current solvency margin is near to the defined upper threshold. Moreover, the capital requirement for supporting an "A" rating is NOK 14.2 billion ($1.44 billion).

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

Currently, the S&P total available capital for Gjensidige is NOK 15.6 billion ($1.58 billion).

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

It means that Gjensidige could redistribute NOK 1.4 billion ($142 million) to its shareholders without deteriorating its rating. In the case of Gjensidige will redistribute the capital surplus, the regulatory solvency margin (under the standard formula) will remain above the minimum solvency margin.

Source: Gjensidige's Q3 Report

I do not have a crystal ball to foresee the future, but a special per share dividend of NOK 2.8 ($0.28) is a strong possibility.

How Much Will The Shareholders Receive?

Forecasting the declared dividend is a tough exercise. However, Gjensidige has a stable dividend policy which is the following: increasing the declared dividend gradually without deteriorating its financial situation. Hence, the investors could expect Gjensidige to increase its dividend every year. As the declared dividend for the FY2016 exercise was NOK 6.80 ($0.69) per share, the shareholders of the Norwegian company should receive a dividend in 2018 which will be higher than in 2017. Based on an FY2017 EPS of NOK 9.25 ($0.94) and a dividend per share of NOK 7.10 ($0.72), the payout would amount to 76.8%.

In the case of Gjensidige would redistribute the capital surplus, the total per share amount paid by the insurer would amount to NOK 9.9 ($1.0). At the current price (NOK 155 per share or $15.7 per share), the forward dividend yield would be 6.4% (4.6% without the payment related to the capital surplus redistribution).

Conclusion

Gjensidige is and remains a good choice for any investor who wants to invest in a European insurer. The stock price will certainly increase after the results release, the investors appreciating the efforts made by the management to improve the profitability of the group and increase the yearly dividend. If Mr. Market punishes Gjensidige, it could be a good entry point to invest in an insurance firm, which is one of the most shareholder-friendly European insurance companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.