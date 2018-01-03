McDermott Merger Turns Chicago Bridge & Iron Into A Cyclical Value

In my last article on CBI I explained how investors could have avoided its dramatic sell-off and the conditions under which it would become a 'buy'.

In August of 2017 I wrote an article titled: How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's (NYSE:CBI) Recent Sell-Off. In the article I explained how the biggest mistake investors made regarding CBI was that they didn't do enough historical research, and that if they had, they would have seen that CBI had a high probability of correcting 80-90% from its highs. I went on in the article to explain the conditions under which I would buy CBI given its relative low price.

A common theme arose in the comments section of the article questioning the usefulness of the information I had provided. Essentially, CBI owners who had already lost a lot of money on their investment wondered what good my article did for them now. My response was (1) I didn't think many CBI owners had recognized one of their main investment mistakes even after the fact. And I thought my article may help ensure that they didn't make the same type of mistake in the future, and (2) there were conditions under which, at CBI's low price under $17.00 per share, it could still become a cyclical value buy. Those basic conditions were that CBI's new management needed to show itself as competent, and that the debt-to-equity ratio needed be below 0.75 because that was the level from which CBI had historically shown that it could successfully rebound.

McDermott International (MDR) and CBI recently announced a merger. Interestingly, the merger may have addressed the two remaining conditions I wrote about in my previous article on CBI. But before we examine those conditions I would like to back up a bit and explain my cyclical value strategy in more detail because the assumptions I make diverge from most popular approaches to investing.

In 2016 I wrote five articles on Seeking Alpha recommending cyclical value stocks I thought would double within five years. Three of those five have already doubled and been sold: FMC Corp (FMC), Twin Disc (TWIN), and Amtech Systems (ASYS). I am still holding two of them: BorgWarner (BWA) and Mylan (MYL). Here is how the last two are doing since the articles were published:

BWA Total Return Price data by YCharts MYL Total Return Price data by YCharts

So, thus far, even though Mylan has under-performed the market, I've been quite happy with the results of my cyclical value approach as a whole. What follows is some of the basic thinking behind the approach and what I look for in a cyclical value investment:

First, I accept that price is paramount. We can make up all the reasons in the world why we think something is a good value, and quite often I see the Buffett quote "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." bantered about. But the truth is most investors don't have the talent to predict future earnings out far enough into the future to say with any degree of confidence they are getting a better "value" than what is being offered from the market as a whole. So, ultimately, the way we find out if a stock we purchased is a good value is by seeing what price other people in the marketplace are willing to pay for it at some point in the future. If at some point in the near future other investors are willing to pay me significantly more than I paid, then I can say that I got a good value. The only other ways to know for sure if you got a good value is to wait 20 years for dividends to catch up to the price you paid, have another company offer a cash buyout, or auction off the assets of the company. But, other than those scenarios, market price is the only way to determine value in my opinion.

Understanding this, I pay a lot of attention to historical price movements of stocks, and I try to find stocks that have shown somewhat predictable historical price cycles. Once I identify a stock like Chicago Bridge and Iron that has demonstrated this type of deep cyclicality, then I try as best I can to buy near the bottom of the cycle and sell after I have achieved a 100% return. The key danger of this strategy is that some factor will prevent the cycle from repeating itself and the stock will remain impaired at a low price for a longer period of time than I would like (in this case, five years). For this reason, I focus a lot of my energy on identifying potential dangers that might impair the expected recovery of a cyclical value stock rather than trying to predict the future earnings of a company the way most analysts do.

I have found six major reasons a cyclical stock may not recover in a timely manner:

1) A fatal flaw in the company's business model is exposed for the first time.

2) The price did not drop enough.

3) The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high.

4) There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business.

5) The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles.

6) Management is corrupt or incompetent.

My initial analysis of CBI found that the first four reasons weren't much of a threat to a potential CBI recovery, but that CBI's high relative historical debt and unproven management were enough to keep me away from the stock at the time. However, my research had shown that if CBI could reduce its debt-to-equity ratio to .75 or less, then it would be within the historical range of debt-to-equity from which we could expect an eventual recovery of the stock price.

Interestingly, the McDermott merger has largely address both of the issues with which I was concerned. The terms of the deal are that McDermott's management will take over the merged company in and all-stock deal of 2.472 McDermott shares for every 1 Chicago Bridge & Iron share. (Currently, we can expect that the prices of the stocks will trade about that 2.472:1 ratio.) Since McDermott's balance sheet was much stronger than CBI's, I calculate that even after the recent sell-off in McDermott's price, that the debt-to-equity ratio of the combined companies will be about 0.72, just under the high end of the historical range for CBI during a down-cycle. Additionally, McDermott's current CEO has earned a reputation among many shareholders as a quality manager after having improved the quality of McDermott's earnings over the course of the past couple years.

So, it seems from a Chicago Bridge and Iron perspective, the stock is now a buy using my cyclical value approach. But what about McDermott? CBI, after all, represents only just under half of the of the proposed new company. How does the other half fare as a cyclical value investment?

Impairment Tests

Let's begin with my first test of whether there is some sort of fatal flaw in McDermott's business model that has the potential to be exposed for the first time. The danger here would be that McDermott is only in a position to help CBI because this potential flaw hasn't been exposed yet, and that after the merger the flaw does get exposed and the merged company becomes permanently impaired. The key metrics I examine with regard to this test are how long the company has been in business, and also how long they have been publicly traded. I want to see if the company has been able to weather past cycles and survive, and I also want to see the historical price data if it is available.

McDermott has was founded in the 1923 and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1958. They largely do the same type of work they started in the 1930s, namely, providing services for off-shore drilling. After having been in the same business for nearly a hundred years, and publicly traded for 60 years, it's likely that any fatal flaw in the basic business model of McDermott would have been exposed by now, yet the company is still here doing business. For this reason, it passes my first impairment test. McDermott isn't doing anything new and untested, and they have a long track record of success.

The second impairment test is whether the price has dropped far enough to make it a buy. It is extremely important not to buy cyclical companies near their highs, and to try to buy them as close to the lows as possible. These are companies that can sometimes lose 80-90% of their value so one has to be very cautious about price.

McDermott has produced two types of historical cyclical price patterns. It's typical pattern is a deep cyclical pattern in which we can expect the stock to lose 50-60% of its value during a typical down-cycle. More recently, however, it has experienced even deeper down-cycles in the range of 85-90%, and it is currently near the bottom of a deep cycle.

MDR data by YCharts

I think at this point, one of the biggest risks to McDermott's stock recovery is that it has recently come off of a super-cyclical high in 2008. It would be unwise to expect the stock to soon recover to over $30 per share. However, given the large swings that it has had in the past, twice recovering from 90% declines and before that consistently recovering from 50% declines, I think it is reasonable to think the stock has found a bottom off the super-cyclical highs and could reach $13.00 within the next five years (roughly double what it trades at currently).

The second biggest potential risk is that fracking can be viewed as an imminent threat to the recovery of off-shore oil and gas production. This, for me, is hard to assess. I've read dozens of good articles on fracking and its effect on oil prices, and there is little consensus even among experts on what the medium-term implications are. One thing I think we can count on to some degree, though, is that we are unlikely to see $100 per barrel oil in the near-to-medium term. Or, at least we shouldn't count on it when making an investment whose price is closely tied with oil like McDermott's is. Ultimately, while I accept that oil prices are a serious risk factor, rather than dissuade me from making the investment at all, instead I will take it into consideration on the weighting of the investment, and assign a lower weighting to the stock than I otherwise would have in order to reflect the risk of potential lower oil prices over the medium term.

My final impairment test is management. There are three main things I look at when trying to assess management. The first is what current shareholders are saying about them. The comments section of Seeking Alpha articles are a great place to get an idea for how investors feel they are being treated by managers or how good the managers are doing in general. And I've seen nothing but positive comments from current shareholders about job David Dickson has done since taking over as CEO a few years ago. I also like to read through the conference call transcripts to get a feeling for what type of messaging the CEO is putting out to shareholders. Are they downplaying things that are clearly bad? Do they admit their mistakes quickly? Are they level-headed and cautious, or are they overly-optimistic? Are they straightforward and to the point, or are they full of empty slogans and promises?

After reading through several of the earnings call transcripts I've found that Dickson is exactly the type of no-nonsense, straight-forward, and logical CEO I like. I found his first earnings call in Q4 of 2013, where he lays out his plan for turning McDermott around, to be particularly encouraging, and it's worth a read.

I also like to look at the CEO's past track record if it's available, and in McDermott's case it is. Since Dickson took over we've seen a steady rise in both the stock price and earnings per share.

MDR data by YCharts

Determining Entry Points

At this point, I have determined that the Chicago Bridge & Iron/McDermott merger is worth an investment. But which to buy? And how much? For me, hands down, buying McDermott is the way to go rather than buying CBI. If for some reason the deal doesn't go through, I don't want to be stuck owning CBI with the amount of debt they have on their books. So I recently purchased McDermott at about $6.52 per share.

It's important to realize that attempting to buy a highly cyclical stock near the bottom of a cycle is more art than science, and it requires some humility on the investor's part. I use historical price cycles only as a guide. Each cycle is different and it's important not to expect precision. Because of this, I use a double entry-point system and I determine what those entry points are in advance. I've found using a double entry point provides a couple important advantages over using a single entry point. The first advantage is psychological. Cyclical stocks can commonly lose 50% of their value...and then lose another 50% of their value in a very short period of time. Just look at CBI:

CBI data by YCharts

You could have bought CBI 50% off its high at $28.00 per share, and then lost another 50% in just a little over a year. Additionally, it's not unthinkable that CBI could have gone down yet another 50% from $14.00 per share down to $7.00 with another bad earnings report. The fact is, no matter how seasoned the investor, 50% losses are not easy to take psychologically. It is very hard to buy at $16 per share and hold through a decline down to $8 per share, and then keep holding until the stock rises to $32 per share (which is our goal). So, one benefit of having that second entry point, is that it keeps one in the game psychologically, and it actively has one looking to buy after that 50% loss instead of looking to sell. I can't underestimate the power of this shift in mindset, and ultimately that second purchase lowers the cost-basis of the initial investment as well, if one has the guts to make it.

While there is a psychological aspect of the using two entry points the reality is that industry specific macro-economic conditions are difficult to predict if they can be predicted at all. There can be shallow-cycles, deep-cycles, and really-deep-cycles. Since I'm quite often buying on the fall (catching a falling knife, if you will), I can't say for certain which type of cycle I'm dealing with ahead of time, so I hedge my bets a little. If for some reason oil prices decline or the economy shrinks or credit tightens more than expected, that could be enough to cause an additional 50% drop in a cyclical company who is already in a challenging position. So, having an additional predetermined entry point is a way of acknowledging that I can't predict the near-term future with any degree of certainty, while still allowing me to take action and avoid paralysis.

In order to determine that second entry point, I use the same sort of historical price history as I did to determine the first entry point and then I try to take into account some of the other factors included in my impairment tests and come up with some reasonable estimate of how far the price could fall if there are some bumps in the road. In the case of McDermott, I think a second entry point about 50% lower than the first seems reasonable (around $3.30 per share). I don't make any predictions on exactly what could send the price that low because it could be any combination of things, but the price has been lower than that in the recent past, and with McDermott taking on all of CBI's recent issues, including their debt, that price doesn't seem unreasonable if investors' faith is shaken for some reason. If the price reaches $3.30, though, I'll make my second equally weighted stock purchase.

Weightings

In the immortal words of Tom Petty "The 'weighting' is the hardest part.". Okay, maybe that's not what he meant, but I think stock weightings are probably the most under-discussed issue within the investment community...precisely because they are so difficult to get right. My weightings are still very much a work in progress and the area of my investment process where I have the least amount of confidence. Currently, I use a weighting system of 1, 2, 3, or 4% for my initial investment, followed by an equal potential second investment. The factors that contribute to my weighting decisions take into account the historical price cycles as well as how well the companies perform on my impairment tests.

Occasionally, a great company with a long history, strong balance sheet, and wonderful management simply gets caught in a downcycle where things look bad for a while, but I still have a high degree of confidence the cycle will turn around and they'll eventually do great. Twin Disc was a great example of a company like this and it doubled within a matter of months. Usually, these are small-cap companies who have less of a following. This would be an example of a company that should have had a 3% or 4% weighting.

Other times, things are not so pretty. Debt is high, management is unproven, and the price cycles aren't as clear. These are the investments that fall in the 1-2% weighting range.

Since McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron will have relatively high debt and may be in a longer oil price cycle than we have seen in the near past, I have assigned a 1% weighting to this investment, and will make an additional 1% investment if the price of MDR hits $3.30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDR, MYL, BWA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.