Activision: More To Come In 2018

Since the end of November, Activision's (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock dropped by around seven points from its November highs, but by the middle of December it was back at its new highs. If we look at the chart, we will see that the company's shares were stagnant for the last couple of months, moving in almost no direction whatsoever. One might think that Activision could be overpriced, since the demand for the company on the stock market is weak and short sellers are starting to increase their positions. But I believe that's not the case. From a technical standpoint, Activision needed to break either its support or resistance line to see an increase in volatility that could push the price in one direction or the other. As we saw, the stock did break its support level at around $61 per share, but didn't go considerably lower, which could suggest that the buyer sentiment is still strong and the chances for a major pullback in the foreseeable future are minimal.

Chart: Bloomberg

From the business point of view, if we look at Activision's lineup of products for the last quarter, we will see that the company successfully launched its latest installment from the Call of Duty franchise Call of Duty: WW2 and continues to make great returns through its online features. The release of Destiny 2 in September also helped the company to gain momentum, as the game became the best-selling title of that month and increased Activision's overall user base.

In one of my earlier articles on Activision that was published here on Seeking Alpha a year ago, I said that the company has a lot to offer for value investors in the long-term, since its latest employment agreement with the CEO creates an incentive for the top management to create shareholder value, as their bonuses will rise along with the growth of the businesses itself. Since that time, the stock grew by more than 45% to date and I still consider my initial bullish thesis to be relevant today.

If we look at the recent quarter results that ended on September 30, we will see that despite Summer being the low season for gaming publishers, Activision saw an impressive growth of its revenue by 16.6% Y/Y and the earnings per share beat analyst estimates by 17 cents. It was also the sixth consecutive quarter, when the company over delivered on its promises, which led to the increase of the free cash flow. The column charts below show that the free cash flow is around its historic highs and as the net income continues to grow, I see no reason why the company should be trading lower than it is today, considering how liquid it is right now.

Source: gurufocus

For the current fiscal year, we should expect the revenue's rate of growth to be higher than it was a year before, mostly thanks to the successful releases of Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WW2. Because of that, I don't think that the company's stock will show weakness, as passive and value investors will continue to hold their positions in the company and will wait for the Q4 earnings report to come out later in February.

Image: Activision Blizzard

Going forward, I believe that there are a few main drivers of growth, which will help Activision to establish a stronger foothold in the gaming and entertainment industry and reward its shareholders along the way. First of all, the company is expected to continue to create content for its existing games in the forms of premium down loadable content (DLC). In the last few years, such a practice of releasing new content for the already existing titles led to the exponential growth of the company's recurring revenue, which now plays a big part of Activision's business model.

In addition, Blizzard's main title Overwatch continues to impress investors, as its user base have grown to 35 million players in less than two years since its launch. Right now, Blizzard is heavily involved in making the game to become one of the most popular titles in eSports, as it already launched Overwatch League and Overwatch World Cup that will popularize the competitive gaming aspect of the game for the mass consumer and will make him interested in the game itself. And since eSports is expected to be worth $3.5 billion by 2021, there's no doubt that Blizzard will be one of the main beneficiaries of the industry's growth thanks to its recognizable brand and the ability to sell tickets, merchandise and place advertisements at its own events.

Also, we should not forget about the company's mobile initiatives. The acquisition and the growth of King Digital over the last few years helped Activision to tackle the need of expanding its ecosystem to the mobile platform, and now the company could be considered one of the leaders of the mobile gaming space. Its title Candy Crash, which was celebrating its five-year anniversary this year became the #1 best-selling game on iOS and Android app stores during Q3. According to Activision, King Mobile will continue to deliver new content at a faster rate and as the user engagement grows, the company is expected to establish a stronger presence in the mobile gaming industry.

If we combine Activision's diversified portfolio of products and services and add to that its strong financial backing, we will get an impressive business that grows on a quarterly basis and has no real reasons to decline in value at the current stage of time. All of the developments that I described in this article will have a positive effect on the company's share price in the long-term and I see no need to sell any of the shares that I currently hold, since I believe that more growth will come at the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.