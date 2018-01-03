Bitcoin Is The MySpace Of The Cryptocurrency World (Part 1)

Bitcoin is a bubble, but cryptocurrency systems, which in reality should be called decentralized entities, are here to stay. The ideas introduced by Bitcoin will power the next wave of decentralized currencies, applications, and corporations.

Bitcoin is definitely in the bubble territory and it has been long since we entered the irrational exuberance stage. Many, if not most ICO’s are speculative investments at best, or even outright fraud. Most people who talk about Bitcoin, blockchain technologies, and cryptocurrencies in general, whether those people are in the government, in the technology sector, in the finance industry, or specially if they are in the media, do NOT understand cryptocurrencies. Now, it's entirely possible that I also do not understand cryptocurrencies as well, but in this series of articles I will attempt to explain to the best of my abilities the unique systemic properties that cryptocurrencies offer and why the decentralized crypto technology is here to stay.

No, “fiat” currency nor central banks are going away, but neither is decentralized crypto technology. They will coexist and they world will be better for it.

Bitcoin and Decentralized Ledgers (Blockchains)

First, let’s demystify the word “blockchain.” To do so we need to go to the beginning of Bitcoin in October of 2008, right on the brink of the Great Recession, when an unknown individual going by the moniker of Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper entitled, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” It’s easiest to understand this paper by looking at an example of its application.

Let’s imagine that Bob has $100 and he needs to pay Jane $75. If we are dealing with cash money, Bob would have to physically approach Jane and give her $75 (if he has the right change). If Bob wants to do so remotely he can use an intermediary, such as a bank. Let’s assume that both Bob and Jane both have accounts at Wells Fargo. Bob can instruct his bank to take $75 dollars from his account and deposit it into Jane’s account. Simple, right? But it does require the use of an intermediary, the bank.

The bank’s job is to keep records of all the accounts and make money by charging fees and earning interest on money they loan out to other individuals. The problem is that banks are centralized entities. Your money can be frozen or taken away by the government, sometimes justly, and in some countries completely unjustly, without any due process (Russia, India, and parts of Mexico come to mind).

So, how can we achieve a remote payment system without an intermediary, or at least, with a decentralized intermediary, resistant to the whims of the government and powerful people alike? This is exactly the question that Satoshi Nakamoto set out to answer in his Bitcoin white paper.

Let’s go back to our example, but now let’s do it with Bitcoin. Bob has 100 Bitcoins and he wants to pay Jane 75 Bitcoins. Bob’s Bitcoins reside in a decentralized ledger. Access to this ledger is available to anybody in the world. Well, it’s available to anyone who is willing to download hundreds of gigabytes of data (149GB at the time of writing) and sift through it using specialized software. Now, Bob doesn’t actually have 100 Bitcoins, what he has is an account in the ledger with the value of 100 Bitcoins. What he can do is send out a message to the entire network saying that I, the holder of the following account want to withdraw 75 Bitcoins from this account and deposit them to Jane’s account at the following address. To prove that Bob is indeed the owner of the account in question, Bob cryptographically signs his message with his private key.

On the surface that looks pretty straight forward. We’ve just transferred money from one account to another, and we’ve verified it with a cryptographic signature. But, because of the decentralized nature of the Bitcoin ledger not everybody in the network will receive Bob’s message at the same time. This creates the so-called double spending problem.

Let’s suppose that Bob is a shady individual and he actually wants to send money to Jane and John at the same time. Bob only has 100 Bitcoins but he actually owes 75 Bitcoins to Jane and another 100 to John. Bob can send the message about the payment to Jane and then, immediately afterwards send another payment to John. If he does so when communicating with different peers both transactions could actually go through. But clearly, both of them are not valid. Only the first transaction (in time) is valid, and the second one, should fail due to insufficiencies of funds. But given that Bitcoin is a decentralized system, who’s to say which transaction is the authentic one?

Each transaction has a time stamp on it. But, of course, Bob being a shady individual and all, can send out both transactions at the same time and get one ledger keeper (miner) to write down one transaction while getting another one to write down another transaction. How do we accommodate for this incongruence and reach consensus in the ledger?

This is why the Bitcoin system has miners. It’s a little bit of a misleading term. The miners are actually ledger keepers. Their job is to keep the ledger synchronized and in consensus. But to avoid any one miner from gaining the most power and being able to double spend him or herself the system implements a proof-of-work (POW) requirement.

As a miner, before you get the privilege to write the next block in the ledger, called “blockchain,” you have to first solve a cryptographic problem generated in the previous block. By now you can see that it's called blockchain because it's literally a chain of blocks of data, chronologically arranged and recorded roughly every 10 minutes, going back to the origins of Bitcoin in 2008. The only way to solve the cryptographic problem introduced in the previous block is through brute force, literally, guessing random number combinations billions of times until you find the right one through sheer luck. As soon as the previous block is recorded all of the miners in the world feverishly start working on the solution to the new cryptographic problem so they can have the privilege of recording the next block in the blockchain.

To the victor go the spoils. In this case, the spoils are Bitcoins generated upon recording of the next block (12.5 BTC at the time of writing) and all of the transaction fees from the transactions recorded in that block. The solution to the problem is found, and a new block is generated roughly every 10 minutes. The difficulty of the problem is automatically adjusted as the power of the network grows.

Now, at this point you might wonder, “Wouldn’t the guy with the fastest computer always win?” Yes and no. Because of the randomness of the problem the only way to guarantee that you will win every time is by possessing over 50% of the total compute capacity of the network. So your computer has to be literally faster than all of the other computers in the network put together. At least to date this has never happened, though there are some really large pools with extraordinarily large computing capacity (list of largest bitcoin mining pools).

Let’s go back to our example, why do we even need this proof-of-work? It is to disincentivize corruption. Because of the incredible level of competition in the system, winning the privilege to record the next block is very costly in terms of electricity and amortization of equipment. As a miner you only get paid if you win the next block AND other miners agree with you in the subsequent blocks, and record additional blocks after you. So, if you do something shady, like double spend your own account, the next miner in the chain will notice this, and your branch of the blockchain tree will be cut off. This means you end up failing to double spend, and you also lose the reward for mining that block.

So, let’s sum up Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer, ledger system operated and maintained by miners. The miners are disincentivized from corruption by a proof-of-work algorithm which ensures that the next block recorder is picked more or less randomly and that, everybody in the system has a financial incentive to be honest.

Valuing Bitcoin

So now that we know a little bit about Bitcoin and how it works, and its history, let's talk about the subject that is near and dear to every investor's heart: What is it worth?

In 2017 Bitcoin had a meteoric rise going from roughly a $1k in the beginning of the year to over $19k at its peak, and at the time of writing it's currently trading around $13k per Bitcoin. Bitcoin's current market capitalization is over $220 billion USD. Of course, it is easy to get trapped by the price movement of an asset. However, as seasoned investors know price is hardly the indication of value. Price is what you pay, value is what you get. So let's look at the value of Bitcoin.

First, let's look at what backs Bitcoin, if anything. Other government issued currencies used to be backed by gold in the past, but are now almost universally backed by the full faith and credit of the issuing government. What that means is the specific government currency is backed by the size and the reach of that government's economy. For instance, the USD is valuable because the United States is one of the largest economies in the world and the USD is used in this economy as a principal means of exchange. So the USD is valuable because you can buy things with it in the United States economy and other people are willing to take USD as a means of exchange.

To some extent the same argument can be made about Bitcoin. Bitcoin is valuable because other people are willing to take it as a means of exchange. However, the Bitcoin economy is minute, almost nonexistent in comparison to the economy of the United States, or for that matter the economy of any industrialized country. Furthermore, Bitcoin is not practically backed by gold, silver or any other asset.

One could make an argument that Bitcoin is valuable because people value it, but that is a circular argument and the sentiment could change at any moment. People who defend Bitcoin often argue that the USD is only valuable because people value it, but that is simply not true. The USD is valuable because there is a massive government backed economy based on the USD.

Another argument is that a Bitcoin is backed by the value of electricity, equipment, and resources expended to produce it. Similar to how the value of gold is roughly proportionate to the average difficulty of extracting it from the ground. However, this is also an invalid argument. Gold has other utility in the electronics, medical, and aerospace industries. By contrast, it's unclear what practical utility Bitcoin presents, other than its decentralized nature, so the electricity spent on its production is a sunk cost.

Finally, proponents of Bitcoin often argue that it's valuable because it is rare since only 21 million Bitcoins will ever be minted. This argument is also flawed. Something being rare does not necessarily make it valuable. Think about those incredibly rare and valuable Beanie babies that are now going on eBay for peanuts.

If all the arguments for Bitcoin discussed above are flawed then why is it trading at $13k per coin? Speculation, and the Greater Fool Theory are obvious answers. The Greater Fool Theory is the strategy of investing into an asset that is clearly speculative in the hopes that you will be able to sell it for a higher price to the next speculator before the whole market comes tumbling down. While this type of investment can be incredibly profitable it can also lead to tragic losses. The main problem with it of course, is that you can never predict when the bubble will burst. Those who claim to be able to time the peak of the market are lucky or foolish.

So, does that mean that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have no value whatsoever? No. There is a significant value to decentralization and censorship resistance presented by the blockchain technology.

Censorship resistance is valuable to both criminals and dissidents alike. In a country like the United States with a relatively fair justice system censorship resistance does not present a significant value proposition, but in other countries where your money can be taken away at the whim of a government official, where your assets can be stolen from you and where you may have no recourse against these actions a currency that provides censorship resistance is extremely valuable. As a result, this is the matrix on which we have to evaluate Bitcoin.

Is it an effective currency? Does it provide censorship resistance?

Even on these matrices Bitcoin fails in comparison to other cryptocurrencies. In this article we discussed Bitcoin, but there are many, many other alternative cryptocurrencies. In fact, out of all the currently available cryptocurrencies Bitcoin has one of the slowest transaction speeds, some of the highest transaction fees, and lack of anonymity. For instance, Ethereum, which we'll discuss in our next article, can complete a transaction in 5 to 15 minutes versus over an hour for Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies offer nearly instantaneous transactions. Monero, another cryptocurrency, offers complete anonymity where funds sent from one account to another cannot be traced. The same isn't true for Bitcoin, every transaction is publicly viewable forever. There are ways to obfuscate your transactions using 3rd party services, but this functionality is baked into other competing currencies. So as a result Bitcoin is slower, less efficient, and more transparent (thus less censorship resistant) than other competitors, and is unlikely to be ever used as a real currency of exchange.

So to sum up, Bitcoin does not have any physical assets backing it, no significant economy is based on Bitcoin, it doesn't have alternative uses (unlike gold), and its utility as a decentralized and censorship resistant currency is out shined by other prominent cryptocurrency alternatives. Of course, one thing that Bitcoin does have going for it is brand recognition and first mover advantage. However, the value of those is dubious at best. Remember MySpace? Bitcoin is the MySpace of the crypto world. It got the ball rolling, but better things are coming.

Investor Takeaway

Bitcoin is an extremely volatile and speculative investment. I find it hard to even call it an investment, it's more of a gamble. If you feel confident that you can time the market you can feel free to go for it, but do understand it is a gamble, not an investment. Based on what we discussed above you can see how Bitcoin has little to no traditional currency value to it, and its benefits as a decentralized means of exchange are overshadowed by other better alternatives. Because of its name recognition, it's the most expensive, and as result, the most popular cryptocurrency in the market, but that's hardly a long term moat.

Both the CME (NASDAQ:CME) and the CBOE (NASDAQ:CBOE) have issued Bitcoin futures and it's now possible to short Bitcoin, but I advice against it. Due to incredible volatility in Bitcoin it's not particularly profitable, and just remember the old saying: "markets can remain irrational a lot longer than you and I can remain solvent." In the current market shorting any storied stock or asset is a significant gamble.

Conclusion

While Bitcoin is most certainly a bubble the idea of a decentralized ledger, the blockchain, and the grander idea of a censorship resistance through decentralization will certainly live on and change our world in ways we cannot even imagine now.

So to sum up, stay away from Bitcoin or only gamble as much as you are willing to lose, but don't dismiss the ideas that Bitcoin introduced, they will change the world.

