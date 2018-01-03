AT&T: Can You Earn More Income By Forfeiting The Next Dividend?

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments can look at ex-dividend dates in order to time their purchases accordingly once they have found made the "Buy" decision.

We all know that timing the market is extremely difficult and only very few investors consistently find the right entry points. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Source: AT&T - Media Gallery

Over the next fortnight - precisely, on January 9, AT&T (T) - America's largest telecommunications company goes ex-dividend. The stock's recent rally, which saw the stock rising quickly from $33 to almost $39, translates into a current yield of almost exactly 5%.

T data by YCharts

Headquartered in Dallas, the company provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services and is operating through the following segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International.

The overall investment case for AT&T currently yielding 5.0%

AT&T has raised its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years and been paying a dividend for much longer. The telecom giant was able to increase its dividend during the financial crisis. With an average gross yield of above 5% over the last 10 years, the company's stock has been a better bond alternative for yield-seeking investors than almost any other type of asset.

T data by YCharts

Right now, T is still yielding 5% again following a correction of its stock price that has seen the stock tumbling from $43 to as low as $32.50 before quickly recovering up to $39 into two distinct runs. Such a correction and double-rebound is not massive but for a high-quality and high-yield stock such as T to fall and rise that quickly is certainly not common.

As a dividend growth investor, I love T as a dividend stock for its high yield and consecutive dividend raises despite the latter only being in the low 2% area in most recent years.

AT&T's free cash flow payout (FCF) ratio is in solid territory. The chart below shows what share of FCF is required to cover the dividend. Historically, except for the year 2014, that ratio has not been trending higher than 70%. In the current fiscal year 2017, the ratio has notably deteriorated but just remains in moderately safe territory. A 94% FCF payout ratio in Q1 was largely driven by a weaker-than-expected first quarter overall - and as compared with Q2 net income alone was off by almost $500M - and this is thus not really representative of the current business performance.

For the most recent quarter operating cash flow amounted to $11.1B, and free cash flow (FCF) came in at $5.9B. If we put that FCF figure in relation to dividends paid by the company, we calculate an FCF dividend payout ratio of a mere 51% for a quarter. This shows that T, despite a contracting top line, is not only able to service its dividends but in fact able to service slowly but steadily growing dividends without stretching its payout ratio into danger territory.

Source: AT&T SEC Filings and Quarterly Reports

Interestingly, the markets have finally started giving AT&T the valuation it deserves. With the uncertainty of the Time Warner (TWX) merger rapidly increasing (the Justice Department is trying to block the deal and AT&T has ex tented the deadline for the merger deal to June 21, 2018; previously set to April 22, 2018 and before that to October 22, 2017), the tax bill took more and more shape and is now official. A flat corporate tax rate of 21% is fantastic news for AT&T investors as the telecom industry is known for high effective tax rates and massive capital expenditures.

Both AT&T and Verizon (VZ) have almost identical tax rates and both are far higher than the average effective corporate tax rate (ECTR) of U.S. corporations.

Source: Author's visuals compiled with data from Congressional Budget Office

So, while for corporate America a 21% statutory corporate tax rate (SCTR) is actually higher than the most recently calculated effective corporate tax rate, the case for AT&T looks entirely different.

What would a 21% corporate tax rate actually mean for AT&T?

If we retroactively apply the new tax rate for AT&T's 2017 reported earnings for the first three quarters the tax-adjusted earnings for the three quarters would look as follows.

AT&T reported income before income taxes of $16.422B on which it paid taxes amounting to $5.711B which results in a ECTR of 34.8%. Including charges for non controlling interest YTD EPS amounted to $1.68 per share.

Now if we apply a 21% ECTR, all other things being equal, reported EPS would rise to around $2.05, a 21.7% increase or an EPS impact of around $0.37. Linear extrapolation for the entire year returns an EPS impact of around $0.46

In other words, a 21% ECTR would immediately translate into around 22% higher earnings for AT&T.

Expressed in terms of dividends the expected tax boost would amount to 0.9 additional dividends. This means that AT&T's current EPS payout ratio of around 65% would drop to around 56% leaving room for more dividend growth and also providing some cushion for higher interest payments should the Time Warner deal finally get approved.

It is unlikely that AT&T will use that tax boost to pay a special dividend or launch a buyback program but over the long run it should provide more financial leeway to continue raising the dividend at least in the 2-3% region as the company transforms itself. The pending TWX merger remains a challenge and easily moves the stock price in both directions.

The stock goes ex-dividend on January 9 with payment due on February 1. Investors willing to accept that uncertainty and level of risk can now benefit from the company's high yield and its upcoming ex-dividend date may provide an even better entry opportunity.

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in T has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 11 years (44 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 44 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e. the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 4 cases; 9.1%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 10 cases; 22.7%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 30 cases; 68.2%

An unprecedented record 90.9% of outcomes favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that T's stock behaves in practice virtually identically to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, apart from 2015, investors have fared better NOT buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show pretty similar patterns over the last fifteen years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior. The pattern of AT&T is among the most one-sided I have discovered so far.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Figure II: Share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates (you can interact with the dashboard) as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on October 6, 2017, reads as follows:

Around the 10/6/2017 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.36 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.7 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of almost 3/4 of a dividend per share!

In fact, that ex-dividend discount on the most recent ex-dividend date represents the 8th consecutive time where the stock behaved that way. This is not a coincidence but a frequent pattern in the market.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

The stock changed by -$0.67 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date the stock dropped further by -$0.19 which results in a total change over the two days of $-0.86.

As the stock dropped more than its theoretical ex-dividend amount, this means that an investor has gained around 0.7 dividends, in case he forfeited the dividend and bought the stock after the ex-dividend date.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released and improved Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

Investor Take-away

Despite the strong rebound in AT&T's stock price in late 2017, the stock remains a solid but not screaming buy at its current valuation.

Expected benefits from the major tax reform should provide support to the stock as uncertainty about the Time Warner deal still lingers high on the stock. Intense competition with T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon and margin expression on the DirectTV side in order to attract more customers to its growing DirectTV Now platform remain core challenges for the company in 2018 and beyond.

Investors feeling confident that AT&T will master these challenges and who are looking for a more attractive entry point should not buy the stock before the upcoming Jan 9 ex-dividend date. Instead, historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

As the stock has rallied strongly over the last three weeks the expected post ex-dividend discount should be very welcomed by investors who want to start or add to their position. I certainly fall into the latter category and will patiently wait for January 9. I did the same on AT&T's latest October ex-dividend date and thus gained around 0.7 dividends as explained further above.

Although, as we so often see, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that for AT&T, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about AT&T? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

If you enjoyed this article the only favor I ask for is to click the "follow" button next my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing and I wish everyone a successful and rewarding 2018 :)

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.