CRISPR Therapeutics - Corporate Update To Jump Start 2018

As one of the stocks that transitioned into 2018 strong, the share price of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), a firm that focuses on gene-editing and CAR-T to treat cancers and genetic diseases, rallied over the 10% during the Dec. 29, 2017 trading session. The stock increased by $2.23 to close out at $23.48. Since we recommended the stock at $19.55 on Nov. 27, 2017, it has now gained $5.62 for 29% profits for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. The recent share price appreciation is partly due to the appointment of Dr. Rodger Novak, founder and former CEO, into his new role as Chairman of the Board (on Dec. 21, 2017).

Figure 1: CRISPR Therapeutics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

The Basel, Switzerland-based firm, CRISPR Therapeutics is focusing on the innovation and development of gene-editing technology coined CRISPR/Cas9 as well as the breakthrough individualized-therapeutics, CAR-T for the potential treatment of a vast number of genetic diseases and cancers. In the robust pipeline (as shown in figure 2), we’re most interested in CTX-001 - the gene-editing molecules, currently being investigated as the potential treatment for both beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Figure 2: CRISPR pipeline. (Source: Latest investor presentation)

CRISPR recently filed the Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for CTX-001. Early this year, the company will initiate the phase 1/2 trial in Europe for beta-thalassemia. Later in the year, the trial studying CTX-001 as a potential treatment for SCD will begin in the USA. We noted in the prior research,

CTX-001 is designed to deliver the genes that enable the patient to increase the production of fetal hemoglobin (“HbF”). First, the blood (hematopoietic) stem cells are taken out the patients. After CRISPR/Cas9 has edited the genes of interest in those stem cells, they are reintroduced into the patient - where they will express more gamma (“y”) globin proteins to make HbF (that, in and of itself, comprises of two gamma and two alpha subunits). Interestingly, HbF has a higher oxygen binding affinity than normal Hb. Ultimately, this reduces the symptoms exacerbation in beta-thalassemia as well as the frequency of the sickling crisis in SCD. Interestingly, research showed that the induction of more HbF (as in the case of CTX-001) works better for alleviating the symptoms of beta-thalassemia than of SCD.

As alluded, the recent appointment of Dr. Novak into the role as the Chairman of the Board will help to ensure that CTX-001, as well as other molecules, will be advanced accordingly. Serving as the member of the board of Casebia Therapeutics - the 50/50 joint venture between CRISPR and Bayers AG (FRA:OTCPK:BAYN) - Dr. Novak will work closely with CEO Sam Kulkarni to lead CRISPR. As follows, we believe that the said development will add further value to the firm for several reasons. First, Dr. Novak co-founded CRISPR Therapeutics; hence, he knows the ins-and-outs of the company best to make the prudent corporate decision. Second, Dr. Novak was a university professor with the entrepreneur prowess: his business acumen can give the company an edge in pushing for practical and substantial revenues-generating molecules. Executives without the entrepreneur pragmatism are unlikely to innovate blockbusters. It takes both market practicality and sound science for the innovation of a molecule that delivers robust value for both shareholders and patients. Third, the transition of Dr. Novak was seemingly smooth to prevent any unnecessary headaches for the company. According to the former Chair, Dr. Coles,

It has been a privilege to be part of Cripr’s growth over the past two years, as the company has made great strides to translate the CRISPR/Cas9 platform into transformative therapies. With the recent filing of a clinical trial application for β-thalassemia, CRISPR is well on its way to becoming the first company to use this novel platform for a disease with significant unmet need. I am excited to continue working with the company and its leadership team as a senior advisor to help realize the full potential of this powerful gene-editing platform.

Final Remarks

For a developmental stage bioscience, the key risk is whether there is adequate funding to push for further pipeline innovation, and more importantly, whether the various trials will post positive data results. As of Sep. 30, 2017, CRISPR has $253M in cash/investments. There are $103.36M in total debts. Based on the $61M annual operational spending, there should be adequate funding for business operations for the next several years. With only has $1.03B market cap, the share price can appreciate over 100% if the data is positive due to the breakthrough nature of gene-editing. However, there are 30% chances that the data outcomes will be negative (of which, the stock can tumble over 50%). Last but not least, the recent appointment of Dr. Novak to Chairman will give the company the best chance to unlock substantial value for both shareholders and patients. Of note, there is an in-depth version, the Integrated BioSci research that provided much further insight into CRISPR.

