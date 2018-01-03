Should You Buy Allergan At The Current Price?

Investment Thesis

Allergan PLC (AGN), a specialty pharmaceutical and medical aesthetics company, is facing loss of exclusivities ("LOEs") in several branded drugs in 2018. As a result, its shares have not performed well lately. However, I believe the market has overreacted to the issues Allergan is facing. In fact, the company has a healthy development pipeline of drugs. In addition, management is coming up with a cost reduction initiatives to mitigate the impact of the loss of net-income from Restasis. With a management that is focused on generating long-term shareholder value, I believe Allergan is a good long-term investment stock for investors. In this article, I would like to highlight several key important factors why I believe Allergan is attractive.

AGN data by YCharts

A Healthy Development Pipeline of Drugs

As mentioned in the introductory paragraph, one of the main reasons why Allergan's shares have been on a slide recently is the concern of the loss of exclusivities ("LOEs") in several of its key drug brands in 2018. As can be seen from the first chart below, 5 key brands will encounter LOEs in 2018 including its profitable drug Restasis which contributes about $1.4 billion of annual revenue (about 9%) and over $2 in non-GAAP net income per share (about 15% of its annual EPS). However, the market overlooked the fact that Allergan has a healthy development pipeline of drugs. In fact, a handful of drugs might receive approval in 2018. They include Esmya (uterine fibroids), Avycaz (HABPVABP), Sarecycline (ACNE) and Restaysis (dry eye).

Source: Q3 2017 Company Presentation

Source: Q3 2017 Company Presentation

Management Continues to Focus on the Fundamentals

Allergan's management is aware of the impact of the Loss of Exclusivity ("LOEs") of Restasis and several other drugs on its share price and EPS. I like the fact that management is focusing on the fundamentals and not on share prices. When asked during the third quarter teleconference call about whether management will consider splitting the company or selling additional businesses to move its stock prices, Allergan's CEO Brent Saunders responded:

I think, the best way for us to focus in the short term on improving the stock is to continue to focus on driving execution within the business, to continue to do what we did this quarter, put up strong sales growth, strong non-GAAP net performance income growth, strong free cash flow generation. Those are all very important fundamentals that show the health of the underlying business."

As a long-term value investor, I am comforted by Brent Saunder's comment as I rather have a management team that is focusing on long-term growth than trying to do something to move the share prices because ultimately, it is how well the company is doing that will move the share prices.

Cost Saving Initiatives Expected in 2018

Beside focusing on R&D and growth, management is also working on finalizing its cost cutting initiatives to mitigate the impact of the loss of exclusivity ("LOE") of several of its drugs. Management did not provide any detail on its third quarter teleconference call in early November but has indicated that the announcement will come quickly. Perhaps, the initiatives will be announced in early 2018. Management appears to be very confident about its cost-initiatives. This can be felt when CEO Brent Saunders expressed its view on cost-savings strategy,

"We've done it before. We know how to do it. I hate to say that we know how to take costs out of the business, but we do. And we know how to do that in a way that protects the long-term growth drivers….But rest assured, we will do it rapidly."

I like the balanced approach that Brent Saunders and the management team is taking as cutting cost too aggressively (e.g. canceling some important R&D projects) can often negatively impact the company's future revenue growth.

Ongoing Debt Reduction and Stock Repurchases

Over the past year, Allergan has reduced about $9.4 billion of debts thanks to its disposition of its generic drug business that resulted in over $20 in cash. The company also announced in the third quarter to repay about $4 billion of its debts. This will reduce its $30.3 billion of debt to about $26 billion by the end of first quarter 2018. I like Allergan's effort to repay its debts as this has resulted in a significant reduction in interest expense in the past year. As the chart below shows, Allergan's interest expense has been reduced by 23% since Q2 2016 to $265 million in the end of Q3 2017.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In addition to its debt reduction, Allergan has also repurchased over $10 billion of shares in the past year. Management indicated in its third quarter teleconference call about possible future buybacks as the focus was "to preserve cash to return to shareholders."

Share Price Significantly Undervalued

Allergan has lost nearly half of its share value since reaching the peak in mid-2015. It is currently trading at a forward PE multiple of 10.68x. This is about 3.3x below its 5-year average. Its forward PE ratio is also 3.1x below the average of 13.76x of its peers as shown in the table below. Similarly, its current price to sales ratio of 3.59x is also below its 5-year multiple of 4.40x and the average of 3.93x of its peers. Both P/E and P/S ratios indicate that Allergan is currently trading at a discount.

Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Current Price/Sale 5-Year Price/Sale Allergan (AGN) 10.68x 13.96x 3.59x 4.40x Pfizer (PFE) 13.19x 13.00x 4.19x 3.99x Biogen Inc (BIB) 13.44x --- 5.76x 7.63x AstraZeneca (AZN) 19.27x 14.33x 3.94x 3.15x GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 12.24x 20.90x 2.16x 2.92x Average: 13.76x 15.55x 3.93x 4.42x

Source: Created by author, Morningstar.Com

Insiders Are Buying

Allergan is currently trading at a share price of $163.58 per share at the end of December 2017. As we have seen from the previous section, its current price appears to be significantly discounted based on our comparison. In fact, even Allergan's top executives believe the price right now is attractive. As the table below shows, we see three of Allergan's top executives bought shares at the price between $163 to $165 in early December. As can be seen in the table, Allergan's CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 4,600 shares at the price of $164.71 per share. Investors now has the opportunity to purchase shares at a price below Allergan's CEO.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Is It Time to Buy?

Now that we have done our value analysis, we will take a look at its technical chart to see if its current price is worth taking the risk. I have included a technical chart from Yahoo Finance. Both Stochastic Oscillator ("STOCH") and Relative Strength Index ("RSI") indicators shows that Allergan shares are attractive right now (although we cannot rule out the chances that the shares may continue to dip). Conservative investors may want to wait till its shares have across its 20-days or 60-days moving average before initiating a position.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

Allergan appears to be undervalued based on our valuation analysis. With a healthy development pipeline and a management team focusing on creating long-term shareholder value, I believe Allergan is a long-term investment choice.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

