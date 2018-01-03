2018 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Top Gainers Are Leggett, Becton, General Dynamics, And Stanley Per Brokers

Analyst one-year estimates revealed that ten highest yield 'safer' Dividend Aristocrats stocks would produce 3.65% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Low priced small dogs had the edge for December.

Besides safety margin, Dividend Aristocrats also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to better document their dividend support. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats list of 50 to 37 by eliminating those showing negative returns.

Broker 1-yr.-estimated December top-ten 'safer' dividend gains in price and dividends less fees ranged 3.75%-16.04% and were topped by Leggett & Platt.

34 of 50 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 12/29/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Stocks to Net 3.75% to 16.04% Gains To December, 2018

Four of ten top yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats (tinted in the chart above) were also in the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield selection strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates proved 40% accurate.

The following ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for December, 2018:

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $160.39, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from eight analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) netted $114.73 based on estimates from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics (GD) netted $103.91 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) netted $78.59 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) netted $59.35 based on a mean target estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $49.71, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $41.32 based on a median target estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) netted $40.26 based on estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (PEP) netted $38.37 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources (BEN) netted $37.47 based on a median target price set by fourteen analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 7.24% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11-17): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Seven 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats To Show 3.75% to 15.96% Losses By December, 2018

The seven probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts for 2018 were:

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) projected a loss of $34.25 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Dover (DOV) projected a loss of $35.94 including dividend and a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric (EMR) projected a loss of $39.66 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) projected a loss of $41.00 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Aflac (AFL) projected a loss of $47.11 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

3M Company (MMM) projected a loss of $52.16 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) projected a loss of $159.81 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 5.86% on $7k invested as $1k in each of these seven "safer" dividend Aristocrats stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eight of Eleven Sectors Show "Safer" Dividends On The S&P 500 Aristocrats Index

Eight sectors are represented by the 34 "Safer" members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. Those showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of December 29.

The "safer" Aristocrats sector representation broke-out, thus: Communication Services (1); Consumer Defensive (8); Energy (1); Consumer Cyclical (2); Healthcare (4); Industrials (10); Financial Services (4); Basic Materials (4); Real Estate (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

The first six sectors shown above list composed the top ten Aristocrats 'safer' dividend team by yield.

34 of 50 Aristocrats Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 constituents of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 34 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out thirteen with negative returns.

Financial choices, however, are easily adjusted by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Revealed A Small Bargain From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Aristocrats In December

Ten "Safer" S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats firms with the biggest yields December 29 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (14) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats, Will Deliver 6.96% VS. (15) 4.07% Net Gains from All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 3.65% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" Dividend Aristocrat, Leggett & Platt (LEG) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 16.04% per the median of eight estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Aristocrats as of December 29 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Target Corporation (TGT); Emerson Electric (EMR), with prices ranging from $38.88 to $69.69.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of December 29 were: Exxon Mobil (XOM); Procter & Gamble (PG); Genuine Parts (GPC); AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV); PepsiCo (PEP), with prices ranging from $83.64 to $119.92. The low-priced (little ) Aristocrats took December.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

