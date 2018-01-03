Sarepta Therapeutics: A Top 2018 Pick

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) had a wonderful 2017 riding on the heels of Exondys 51's commercial success. 2018 looks to continue previous momentum as a recent long-term pulmonary study, and its ripple effects, should help propel continued momentum in sales as the company's cash hoard gives it many options on how to grow the company. With a history of meeting and exceeding expectations and raising guidances, more unexpected positive "surprises" might be in store for 2018.

Sarepta ended 2017 with the publication of a long-term pulmonary function study comparing eteplirsen-treated patients to the natural history of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients. This 4+ year-long study showed great results for patients as respiratory muscle function declined 2.3% annually in Exondys 51 patients compared to historical averages of 4.1%. This is significantly less muscle decline in ambulant and non-ambulant patients, compared to historical averages, improving and extending lives against the degenerative disease.

Why this study is important is that when Exondys 51 got FDA approval in 2016, it did so by the skin of its teeth, sending shares up 76%. Efficacy data was sparse, and additional clinical information was needed to uphold the FDA approval means the drug had an accelerated approval process. Positive results like this solidify the FDA's approval decision. It should help encourage even more prescribers to put patients on the drug, and it should help insurers in providing coverage for the drug. The latest insurance news is Anthem (ANTM) updating its medical policy to no longer requiring a 6-minute walk test to qualify for coverage.

With Sarepta entering 2018 with a nice clinical study tailwind for Exondys 51, the company is in great financial position to expand sales, along with considering M&A opportunities, as it fully funds its pipeline of additional clinical candidates. According to the company's last conference call, the company ended last quarter with over $618 million in cash and equivalents along with over $20 million in prepaid 2017 and 2018 manufacturing costs. Since then, it has raised approximately $475 million from a recent capital raise complete with insider buying, even as Exondys sales continue to beat estimates, getting the company closer and closer to profitability.

With over a $1 billion cash hoard entering into 2018, Sarepta has plenty of powder to rapidly expand Exondys 51 sales, including pushing its marketing authorization application that is currently being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency. The company currently has 15 ongoing programs in various stages, including golodirsen and its potential for an accelerated approval in 2018, with a 3-5 year jump on most competition in the DMD space. Finally, with that much cash on hand, the company might also consider an acquisition like Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT), whose main candidate ezutromid got fast-tracked by the FDA and treats all DMD patients, not a subsection like Exondys 51 and golodirsen do. Sarepta and Summit have a collaboration agreement in place concerning ezutromid, which included Summit getting $40 million upfront along with over $500 million in milestone payments plus royalties. Considering Summit has a current market cap of just a little over $150 million, Sarepta might take a gamble on acquiring Summit if the company's data coming in 2018 and beyond is promising enough.

Sarepta spent a lot of 2017 on successfully initiating Exondys 51's commercialization with conservative sales guidance. Previous performance and running the numbers allowed me to predict that Sarepta's management was continuing to lowball its guidance for Q3 and Q4, thus leaving the door open for analyst and guidance beats in the back half of the year. I expect the earnings beats to continue when the company reports its upcoming Q4 results most likely at the end of February 2018. The company's underpromising and overdelivering allowed Sarepta to double the company's market value in 2017 as analysts weren't prepared for the pace of Exondys 51's sales either.

With brand new favorable trial data available, a bountiful cash hoard for expanding sales, funding its pipeline, and potential acquisitions, Sarepta's management is in a great position to "surprise" investors with another great performance over 2018. I continue to stay long SRPT with no plans at this time to sell any shares even after a great 2017. Best of luck to all.

