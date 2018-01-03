Apache - Production Loss Assessment Following The Forties Pipeline Shutdown

Based on the 35.8 K Bopd the total production loss will be approximately 550K net Bop in the 4Q'17 or a loss of approximately 5,980 Bopd.

(Image Courtesy: Houston Chronicle)

Introduction

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache is active in three different locations (excluding Canada):

The U.S. onshore (Permian, Reeves County [Alpine High], mid-continent/Gulf Coast operations, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico).

Onshore Egypt.

The U.K. North Sea.

Total Production for 3Q'17 was 448,235 Boep/d.

The North Sea segment represents 13.3% of the total production for the third-quarter 2017.

Apache has interests in approximately 380,000 gross acres in the U.K. North Sea. The region contributed 13% of Apache's 2016 production and approximately 10% of year-end estimated proved reserves.

This is a sizable part of oil and gas production of the company and any disturbances that affect the North Sea production is impacting revenues significantly. The Forties field is one of the largest fields for Apache.

Courtesy: Apache website.

The Forties field is one of the largest fields for Apache.

The Beryl Field The Forties Field

Apparently, the Beryl Field has not been affected by the Forties pipeline shutdown.

The Forties Field and the Forties pipeline: Quick presentation

What is called the Forties Pipeline System?

According to Bloomberg, "It's a network of offshore and onshore oil and gas pipelines and terminals with the capacity to carry 575,000 barrels of crude per day from around 85 fields in the North Sea, including several in the Norwegian sector."

Average daily throughput in 2016 was 445K Boep/d, according to Ineos, which took control of the pipeline on Oct. 31, 2017, from prior operator BP Plc (BP).

What is Apache loss of production?

On December 27, 2017, according to OffshoreEnergyToday:

Oil and gas company Apache restarted production from its Forties field in the UK North Sea on Saturday, December 23, following a shutdown due to unscheduled maintenance of an onshore section of the Forties pipeline. ... Apache said it could take several days before production returns to pre-shut-in levels.

1 - How long Apache production has been shut down? What production loss are we talking about?

The production from the Forties field has been shut down since December 11 and resumed on December 23.

At the time, Apache said that production from its impacted operations was 35,800 net barrels of oil per day.

A quick calculation:

Apache shut down production for a full 13 days and we can estimate that production will be affected another 10 days at about 25%, to return to pre-shut-in levels.

Based on the 35.8 K Bopd the total production loss will be approximately 550K net Bop in the 4Q'17 or a loss of approximately 5,980 Bopd.

2 - Possible impact on 4Q'17 production.

Company Guidance for total production in 4Q'17 is 459K Boep/d (midpoint) with a range of 456K-462K boep/d.

(Source: APA.)

The impact is limited to 1.3% of the total production estimated in 4Q'17 and it is not sufficiently significant to turn the fourth quarter into a miss. However, this incident can potentially put production under guidance which will be a slight negative.

I am still confident that the company will be able to indicate about 457K Boep/d for the 4Q'17 up 2% sequentially with higher revenue based on the oil prices.

Conclusion:

This production loss is significant but will not affect the fourth-quarter results sufficiently to turn an expected excellent quarter into a so-so quarter.

The production will be impacted between 1% to 2% but is still expected to beat the preceding quarter by about 2% and revenue will be strong, buoyed by higher oil prices that I estimate at $61.42 for Brent (please look at the chart above).

Technical analysis.

Technically, the stock is still forming a symmetrical triangle pattern defined by two lines (resistance/support). A symmetrical triangle is generally regarded as a period of consolidation before the price moves strongly beyond one of the two trend lines.

Given the company's special situation, I believe a positive breakout is likely. In order to see that happening, though, APA will definitely need to cross the $45 strong resistance with high volume.

If the stock can do it with meaningful volume, I see it going to $55 quickly (with a potential pause around $46 which is a long-term resistance). This is my immediate upper target.

I recommend accumulating the stock between $40 and $41.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade APA often.