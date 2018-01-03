Dave & Buster's: Ignore Short-Term Headwinds

Photo credit

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) has been quite the growth story over the past several years as the company’s successes continue to pile up. Indeed, the only problem that has ever existed with the stock, in my view, is that it gets expensive at times, not that the fundamentals don’t warrant owning it. That’s a high compliment paid to PLAY’s concept and execution, and at times, the stock becomes cheap enough to buy again. I believe that one of those times is now, even as the shares rallied late in 2017.

The chart looks bullish

Before we get to the fundamentals, let’s quickly take a look at the chart. PLAY has rallied from a double bottom it put in place at $46 back in October and November and sits in the mid-$50s today. That’s a huge rally, but the stock was oversold and undervalued at that point, so the rally was to be expected. The 50DMA has turned sharply higher and should provide some support for the stock here. If all goes well over the next few weeks, we should see the 50DMA cross over the 200DMA, which is very bullish. The golden cross is a technical indicator many investors follow, and its value shouldn’t be ignored. The 200DMA is slightly negatively sloped at this point, but with the stock very close to retaking it, there exists the possibility that this rally is good for an eventual run at the highs. For now, the situation looks pretty bullish, but clearing the 200DMA would be confirmation the bulls are in charge, so it is something to watch.

Short-term headwinds, long-term growth

PLAY’s guidance for this year includes slightly lower revenue and comp sales as well as a narrower net income range. The company’s full-year results are impacted by the hurricanes that occurred in the US and Caribbean towards the end of 2017, as well as the massive California wildfires. Those things didn’t help PLAY, but the downward revisions as a result of those events are minor. PLAY’s comparable growth has slowed for some time. That number was revised down to 0 to 75bps for this year after previously being 100 to 200bps. This has kept a lid on the stock in recent quarters – and rightfully so – but PLAY’s long-term growth stands firm even if comps are a bit weaker.

Store openings continue to represent double-digit growth for PLAY, and this fiscal year is going to be no different, with 14 new stores planned. PLAY reckons it can eventually open better than 200 stores in its traditional format, and it just rolled out its new, smaller format, which it says will boost its eventual store cap number by 20 to 40. That means that PLAY, as of today, is less than half the size it ultimately will be, and that’s where the opportunity lies. Given the rate of growth we’ve seen in new stores, PLAY should be at its terminal growth point in several years, meaning the stock has some meaningful growth ahead of it.

Net income margins are already about 10%, which is extremely strong, but those numbers will get better over time. PLAY’s high rate of store growth means its base continuously has new stores. New stores take time and investment to ramp up, which means when all of the stores are averaged together, the new stores drag on the mature ones. As PLAY gets bigger, that impact will diminish, but if you consider that PLAY is doing 10% to 15% footprint growth a year, at any one time you’d expect 20% to 30% of the store base to be underperforming simply because they’ve been open less than two years. That’s the exciting thing here; PLAY’s margins are tremendous and will only get better as time goes on and the store base matures.

The stock isn’t particularly cheap at 20 times this year’s earnings, but given the growth potential, I don’t think it is expensive either. The store base is going to be ~2.5X the size it is now in less than 10 years, meaning total revenue should be at least that much higher. In addition, as the store base matures over time, PLAY should see profit growth greater than the rate of revenue growth. The opportunity is immense. I think 20 times earnings is a reasonable price to pay even if you don’t believe in the long-term growth story of the stock. If you want a long-term holding, you can do much worse. PLAY has proven the concept works on a large scale in any location, and it will eventually be producing multiples of its current level of profits. The easy growth days of PLAY have come and gone, but considering what is ahead, owning the stock here seems like an easy decision.

