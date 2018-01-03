Nick's Picks 2017 Review: Beating The Market Once Again

Beating the S&P 500 has been my stated goal with Nick’s Picks since initiating this project in January of 2015 and I’m pleased to announce that in 2017, Nick’s Picks has beaten SPY once again. In 2016 my picks beat the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6%. In 2017, the alpha I produced narrowed a bit to 0.74%, but a victory is a victory and I’ll take a win any day of the week. These tidbits of alpha really add up once they’re factored into the compounding nature of a long-term portfolio.

I’m happy to see this trend developing for the Nick’s Picks project because oftentimes I hear naysayers claiming that individual investors can’t expect to beat the markets over a long period of time. I believe that this sort of defeatist attitude has been projected onto retail market participants by the professional money management industry that makes a killing collecting fees from investors. Warren Buffett has spoken out against these fees, calling them unnecessary for the everyday, Main Street type of investor in today’s age of low cost index funds. Why would any investor pay a manager (especially one without a proven history of alpha) 1-2% when he or she could simply buy the SPY with an expense ratio of 0.09%? That’s a good question, and one that doesn’t bode well for most financial advisers.

But, this assumes that an investor is satisfied with matching market performance. Many people are and there’s nothing wrong with that. Being “average” in the market has equated to ~10% returns over the long term. In my recent “No, The Stock Market Isn’t Rigged Against You” series, I’ve highlighted the fact these high single digit/low double digit annual returns will lead to tremendous wealth creation over the long term. However, with this project, my goal is to that it another step further, proving that a retail investor can beat the SPY on a regular basis with a fairly basic investment strategy (picking high quality assets to hold for a minimum of 12 months with no other trading other than an annual rebalance).

I’ve never been satisfied with being “average” at anything that I’m passionate about. Portfolio management is no different. Obviously my data set is a little slim at this point, but as time moves on I hope that Nick’s Picks will continue to prove cynical individuals (and the entire financial management industry) wrong as this Joe Schmo continues to post alpha relative to the broader market.

Quick Project Recap:

As previously stated, I’ve been doing these Nick’s Picks articles here at Seeking Alpha for a couple of years now, but just in case you missed the previous pieces, I’ll take a moment to outline the parameters of this project.

First and foremost, it’s important to acknowledge that these picks aren’t representative of my actual portfolio. I own many of the companies that I’ve included in Nick’s Picks over the years, but my real-money portfolio is much more diversified than this fair concentrated hypothetical portfolio.

For years I only wrote about the actual trades that I make here at Seeking Alpha but I saw so many other contributors/analysts putting together pieces with their favorite annual picks and I decided it would be fun to throw my hat into that ring. So, what I did was create a hypothetical $100,000.00 portfolio to “manage” moving forward.

I make my picks prior to the first trading day of the year and hold those shares until December 31st. I haven’t put any restrictions on what I can own. The vast majority of my selections are large cap domestic companies, but in the past I’ve included everything from microcaps to international focused ETFs. Many of the companies that I “own” pay dividends, but I’ve decided for simplicity’s sake not to reinvest those dividends throughout the year. Instead, I pool that cash on the side and use it during my annual rebalance. Basically, I’ve set out to make this as simple as possible; I make the picks every January and forget about the portfolio until December. It’s always fun coming back to it, looking at the picks with the benefit of hindsight, and reexamining my thoughts the prior year. I hope it’s fun for you as a reader as well.

The original $100,000.00 Nick’s Picks portfolio comprised a total of 24 companies. In 2017, I expanded the portfolio to 28 picks. After one year the portfolio was “worth” $116,498.77 and after two years, the portfolio’s “value” has grown to $143,174.65. This represents a 2 year CAGR of 19.66%.

I just finished putting together my 2018 Nick’s Picks and while those won’t be discussed in this 2017 review article, the 2018 portfolio also comprises 28 selections.

2017 Review:

21 out of the 28 picks I made for 2017, or 75%, turned out to be winning positions. The S&P 500 was up more than 20% on the year, so this isn’t exactly a wonderful feat; however, it just goes to show that you don’t have to try and be fancy to make good money in the markets. What’s more, 6 out of the 8 stocks that I picked that ended up posting negative returns on the year were identified as higher risk positions going into the year. (Only 1 out of the 8 losers was what I would consider to be a more traditional DGI investment: Merck (MRK)). The other six - Celgene, Allergan, Under Armour, Hanes Brands, and L-Brands - were either growth stocks or contrarian picks in sectors that had experienced weakness in 2016.) If anything, this year’s Nick’s Picks has taught me to stick with what I know, rather than try to get cute, sacrificing quality when I am looking for value.

Only 12 of the 28 picks posted returns higher than the S&P 500’s; however, several of these names were higher conviction picks that carried higher weightings, and this helped the portfolio’s overall return figures.

My best pick in 2017 was Boeing, which began the year as my 4th largest position in the portfolio. My worst pick was Under Armour, which began the year as my second smallest position.

I feel pretty good about my asset allocation and the strategic risks that I took. For the most part, my fashion and healthcare related picks underperformed, but my high growth tech stocks posted tremendous growth.

Apple began the year as one of my 3 core positions and ended the year as by far my largest holding. I had high expectations for AAPL, but honestly, I never would have expected returns nearly totaling 50%.

The same thing goes for the financials that I included in 2017’s portfolio. I thought the financials were undervalued heading into the year and would benefit from the Trump rally, but I didn’t think they would soar to the tune of ~30%.

My 2017 portfolio actually produced less dividend income than that of 2016, even though it began the year with ~16,000 more value. In 2016, Nick’s Picks produced $2690.03 in dividends and Nick’s Picks 2017 only generated $2452.66 in passive income. I’m not prioritizing income with Nick’s Picks like I am in my actual portfolio, but I can say that I’m a bit more cautious as we head into 2018 than I was heading into 2017, and dividends have been a higher priority in my upcoming picks.

2017 Nick’s Picks Final Graphic:

Company Ticker Shares Share Price Starting Value End Share Price End Value Dividends Gain/Loss Apple AAPL 86 115.85 9963.1 169.23 14553.78 211.56 48.19% Disney DIS 96 104.22 10005.12 107.51 10320.96 155.52 4.71% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 86 115.21 9908.06 139.72 12015.92 285.52 24.16% Amgen AMGN 20 146.21 2924.2 173.9 3478 92 22.08% Merck MRK 51 58.87 3002.37 56.27 2869.77 96.39 -1.20% Pfizer PFE 92 32.48 2988.16 36.22 3332.24 117.76 15.46% Celgene CELG 22 115.75 2546.5 104.36 2295.92 0 -9.84% Regeneron REGN 7 367.09 2569.63 375.96 2631.72 0 2.41% Boeing BA 35 155.68 5448.8 294.91 10321.85 198.8 93.08% Cisco CSCO 150 30.22 4533 38.3 5745 169.5 30.48% Blackstone BX 185 27.03 5000.55 32.02 5923.7 429.2 27.04% Alphabet GOOGL 9 792.45 7132.05 1053.4 9480.6 0 32.93% Amazon AMZN 7 749.87 5249.09 1169.47 8186.29 0 55.96% Salesforce CRM 40 68.46 2738.4 102.23 4089.2 0 49.33% Nike NKE 100 50.83 5083 62.55 6255 74 24.51% Under Armor UAA 70 29.05 2033.5 14.43 1010.1 0 -50.33% Hanes Brands HBI 100 21.57 2157 20.91 2091 60 -0.03% L Brands LB 30 65.84 1975.2 50.03 1500.9 72 -20.36% iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 80 43.97 3517.6 49.29 3943.2 87.36 14.58% Bank of America BAC 135 22.1 2983.5 29.52 3985.2 52.65 35.34% Goldman Sachs GS 12 239.45 2873.4 254.76 3057.12 34.8 7.60% JPMorgan JPM 34 86.29 2933.86 106.94 3635.96 72.08 26.39% Citigroup C 50 59.43 2971.5 74.41 3720.5 48 26.82% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 30 162.98 4889.4 198.22 5946.6 0 21.62% Medtronic MDT 42 71.23 2991.66 80.75 3391.5 76.02 15.91% Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD 25 105.44 2636 111.56 2789 80.3 8.85% TripAdvisor TRIP 54 46.37 2503.98 34.46 1860.84 0 -25.68% Allergan AGN 14 210.01 2940.14 163.58 2290.12 39.2 -31.56% 116498.77 140721.99 2452.66 22.90%

Stay tuned for Nick’s Picks 2018, coming soon!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, JNJ, CSCO, AMGN, MRK, PFE, CELG, BA, BX, GOOGL, AMZN, NKE, BAC, JPM, C, BRK.B, MDT, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.