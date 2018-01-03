Realty Income And The Notion Of SWAN Investing

Realty Income (O) has built a strong reputation in the world of publicly traded triple net REITs. While I won't go so far as to call the company's business platform bulletproof, in the REIT sphere it's about as close as an investor might get to Kevlar.

I won't bore you with typical dividend growth charts or rehash commonly cited consistency spins on the company. Suffice it to say, most REIT watchers accept that O occupies a unique niche within its sector and, increasingly, within the equity market as a whole.

Now with a $16 billion market cap, Realty Income sits among the top 5% of all REITs market cap size-wise.

Source: Ameritrade

There's certainly a wealth of reasons to own the company, but, as usual, I'm going to take a more circumspect angle into whether the company is right for your investment portfolio at today's pricing and macroeconomic backdrop.

I'll start by saying that I've never purchased shares. I owned the stock briefly via inheritance in 2013 following its acquisition of American Realty Capital Trust (which I owned). I quickly sold those shares, rotating into American Realty Capital Properties, now known as Vereit (VER). Yeah, I know - brilliant move!

Still, I've always been an interested observer. I recommended the stock to total return investors near the end of 2013, with a yield around 6 percent. But I didn't take my own advice at the time. In hindsight, I wish I had.

For disclosure purposes, the only NNN retail REIT I own here at the beginning of the year is STORE Capital (STOR), which I purchased in conjunction with an interview I conducted with CEO Chris Volk back in 2015

Realty Income Is Realty Income

Given the name of the company, investors shouldn't be looking here with the idea of consistently beating market total return. Management mantra, as leaders of "The Monthly Dividend Company," is producing durable, growing income through prudent risk.

Underlying tenants are generally household names of retail ilk.

Source: Realtyincome.com

The only names or concepts the average American might be unfamiliar with are Treasury Wine Estates (self explanatory), TBC Corporation (multi-channel tire distributor), and NPC Intl. (Pizza Hut/Wendy's franchising). While its list of top rent payers is somewhat more concentrated than peers, the concentration sits mainly in drug and dollar stores, which would seem amongst the most durable of brick and mortar enterprises.

Bond Proxy?

Given the general nature of the NNN business model and long-term recurring revenue theme, affiliated companies are oftentimes seen as bond surrogates. While average lease duration across the industry may vary, Realty Income's average tenant contract is signed for 15-plus years. On a blended, current basis, the average remaining term among all contracts is about 10 years.

From a credit perspective, with shares of O, you are buying a company with a BBB+/A- profile to start, and, taking the entirety of the tenant roster into account (see above), investment grade cash flow from the preponderance of lessors.

Still, investors should not be naive enough to view this as an investment grade bond substitute given the general risk factors involved in real estate operation. With a 4.5% yield on about 83% of funds flow, investors price in plenty of risk premium relative to say a 10-year Treasury piece currently selling with a 2.4% payout.

However, from an explanation-like pricing perspective, investors have tended to move shares in relative sympathy with Treasuries. Back in 2016, following so called "Brexit," and a dive in bond yields, Realty Income traded above $70 a share. As yields gravitated higher over the past 18 months, the stock has given up more than 20% of that apex without any associated operating hiccup.

Valuing/Analyzing O

From a traditional, tangible FFO multiple perspective, Realty Income trades at about 18.5X 2017 FFO performance ($3.05 FFO midpoint/$57). For a company growing the bottom line and dividend at best in the mid-single-digits, conventional wisdom wouldn't see that as dirt cheap. Especially considering that other REITs may sell at half the multiple and double the yield. Today's valuation is notably cheaper than in 2016, however, when the multiple was at 25X!

The company's growing notoriety and reputation given the multitude of positives associated with it, however, helps support the premium. The same might be said of other dividend growth favorites like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coke (KO), among others with a slow-growth profile, yet wide moat business.

Whether that kind of view and premium is justified or not is clearly in the eyes of the beholder. Some have gone so far to view Realty Income as a "dividend growth cult stock." For a purely oppositional view on Realty Income's current premium stature, read this article.

Following years of analyzing investor behavior, however, it is clear to me that total return maximization, active investing, or the "flavor of the day" is of subordinate concern to many. Of greater concern may be the perceived quality of the company's cash flows, longer-term durability, and ability to set-it-and-forget it.

Taken from that perspective, equity investors have portfolio preferences similar to that of bond investors who peruse the diverse realm of credit and yield options. Some bond buyers "settle" for 10-year investment grade options that may generate 2-4% today, while other more aggressive players may seek out and prefer B-rated credit with annual yields double or triple that of investment grade.

In the bond world, it's a bit easier to normalize risk and return, compared to the equity world, however.

Still, it would seem quite rational for the equity market to price O at a premium value today, akin to something much more investment grade than junk given its underlying attributes.

The Decision To Buy O Today

On a very simple level (not one that I would advise), one could apply broad bond buying concepts to a buy thesis here. Does point-in-time yield (today 4.5%) compensate one enough for the underlying credit and cash flow risks of the business?

On a more complex level, investors should be contemplating the following things:

Where will interest rates and bond yields be heading over the next several years - and what impact will that have on the company's stock price and income generating abilities? How does Realty Income's valuation, growth, total return potential, and yield profile stack up against others with quality underlying cash flow attributes? Where are real estate values and single tenant cap rates generally headed, and is the company's business model adequately insulated from broader retail sector evolvement?

With my more aggressive total return bent, Realty Income still doesn't pass muster, and I continue to prefer STORE, which sells at about a 15% valuation discount, and boasts a lower payout ratio.

While the notion of higher interest rates continues to spook the REIT investing populace, unless bond yields and/or LIBOR head precipitously higher over a very short time frame, which I consider unlikely, I'm not as worried as most. Still, because of extended contractual lock-ins, Realty Income or any REIT with long blended lease duration shouldn't be considered a nimble or advantageously positioned company in terms of exploiting general upside or disconnect within the domestic real estate market.

Other very real operational risks might include a general growth slow-down or stall such as we saw in the 2010-12 time frame, unexpected Fed or bond yield volatility, general competition for deals and/or ability to grow its portfolio, or otherwise unexpected occurrences affecting its core competency. As we witnessed in both 2013 and 2016, the stock can whipsaw tremendously.

All things considered, however, Realty Income runs a low-key, simple operation that investors continue to place merited premium on with its SWAN-consummate profile. In a stable rate environment, consistent upper-single-digit total return appears achievable.

Taking the rose-colored glasses off for a second, though, one must still recognize and comprehend the ongoing opportunity cost of paying up for quality. Further, when black swan events confront your supposedly smooth sailing SWAN, it can exacerbate price downside, quickly turning what might be considered an acceptable entry point into a real ugly duckling.