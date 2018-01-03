3 Biotechs For The January Effect

Microcaps and Biotechs may be the perfect formula for portfolio jet fuel in early 2018

If you want to increase your odds of finding alpha in your portfolio performance, you need to look beyond indexing and diversified large caps (SPY) (VOO) to find special situations where potential rewards outstrip risk. Below I discuss three biotech microcaps (IWC) which may deliver outsized returns in the new year.

If you want to improve your odds of growth in portfolio returns for the year, it makes sense to look at smaller cap (IWM) stocks, particularly in the first quarter of the year. Through the decades small caps have outperformed large caps (IVV) fairly handily.

Peeling back the onion a bit, it appears much of the small cap (IJR) outperformance occurs, on average, in the first quarter of the year. Looking a bit deeper, January stands out as representing the seasonally best time to be invested in small caps (VB) relative to large caps (DIA).

Also known as the "January effect", it is by no means a guarantee of positive returns or outperformance in any given year. However, from a portfolio strategy perspective, it makes sense to shift the odds in your favor.

Looking at Biotechs (IBB) (XBI) in particular, it seems they have woefully underperformed the market in general over the past two years.

In my view, three biotech microcaps may yield among the best risk/reward scenarios for investors today

The three companies that made my list of January Effect buy candidates are 1) Geron (GERN), a Menlo Park, California-based biotech with extremely promising results in Phase 2 clinical trials with their lead drug candidate Imetelstat; 2) Antares Pharma (ATRS), an Ewing, New Jersey-based firm with approved products and a broad and growing pipeline; and 3) AcelRX Pharmaceuticals (ACRX).

All three companies have disappointed shareholders in 2017 with double-digit losses, with AcelRX shareholders taking the biggest hit to the chin with a 25% drop. This may have subdued buying interest in Q4 as tax loss harvesting may have put pressure on the names.

Again, all three companies are trading much closer to their 52-week lows than their 52-week highs. If any of these three retrace even a fraction of their high watermark in 2018, it would make for a good year, though I wouldn't be surprised if all three exceed those marks in the coming year.

Analyst consensus price targets are well above current share price levels. All three have potential FDA approvals possible in 2018 and all three are attractive as potential acquisition candidates. If the stocks hit consensus targets in 2018, gains for GERN, ATRS and ACRX will be 108%, 91% and 147%, respectively.

Geron is my top pick among small cap biotechs in 2018

Geron's lead drug candidate, Imetelstat, is a Telomerase inhibitor that has shown remarkable efficacy and safety in two Phase II clinical trials; one in the treatment of Myelofibrosis ("MF") and the other in the treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome ("MDS"). Although, Imetelstat has been awarded FDA Fast Track Designation ("FTD") in the treatment in MDS, Overall Survival ("OS") data for the MF group has already exceeded expectations for current patients and is continuing to grow as each month passes. The OS data in the MF trial may prove to be so overwhelming that it may be sufficient for early approval through a Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD"). Should this come to pass, the consensus target will quickly become a distant memory as shares soar well into the double digits.

Geron has partnered with Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen division for the development and marketing of Imetelstat. The agreement calls for almost $1 billion in milestone payments.

Geron's balance sheet is strong as referenced in an earlier article. The current partnership with JNJ calls for Janssen to foot most of the bill for development and marketing. Cash burn rate is very low as Cash Use from Operations have been under $5 million per quarter the last two quarters. The company has over $110 million in cash and investments on hand and no debt outstanding.

There was a rumor floated late in the year that Janssen may consider pulling out of the agreement. Now, if Janssen did pull out of the collaboration agreement, we could see Geron shares fall closer to 2x cash which would put shares about 25% lower, in the $1.25-$1.30 level. This rumor did have an immediate impact on shares and probably is still weighing on the shares, but the prospect of pulling out of a collaboration agreement for a drug that has such enormous potential with current FDA FTD status is a bit far fetched.

From an investment time horizon, investors may realize significant upside in just the next few months as an internal review of the MF trial is set for Q1. Should the trial continue as is or stop due to achieving BTD-level OS, we have a multi-bagger in shares this year. However, astute investors will realize Imetelstat's very broad applicability across many indications and may choose to ride what may be a very long and successful road.

With a market capitalization under $300 million, it is easy to imagine JNJ looking to acquire Geron for a tiny fraction of its cash horde; however, Geron CEO John Scarlett is unlikely to cash in his chips until full commercialization. You can read about Geron's prospects in more detail here and here.

Antares Pharma likely to regain vitality after its post CRL slump for its testosterone treatment Xyosted

Antares is well on its way on becoming a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company. The firm has three proprietary platforms of which two have FDA approved products in the commercialization phase. The company's testosterone replacement therapy injectable, Xyosted, was slapped with a Complete Response letter ("CRL") by the FDA in early October. Shares readily took a severe beatdown hitting $1.58, a 52-week low. It quickly bounced off that nadir to about $2 today. However, with a market capitalization of $312 million, net tangible assets of about $32 million and analysts projecting revenues next year as high as $118 million, this company is a sound valuation play even before its significant pipeline produces even more long-term revenue stream.

Piper Jaffray analyst David Ansellum who covers the company indicated shares can and should recover even without approval of Xyosted; he is especially enthused about the company's AB-rated generic form of Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen.

The company, however, has not given up on Xyosted and has indicated a January 2018 Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the path forward for the resubmission of the Xyosted NDA.

The company has a stable cash position, especially after the $35 million debt financing in Q2 from Hercules Capital specifically intended to finance the launch of Xyosted. The company received $25 million upfront with the ability to draw an additional $10 million as needed; the non-dilutive financing in interest only for up to 30 months. Sales, milestone payments and royalties will likely be sufficient to fund operations through 2018.

It makes sense to hold the shares through Xyosted approval timeline which may extend into the second half of 2019. However, short-term traders may see a significant bump by the end of January should a favorable outcome from the FDA Type A meeting be communicated.

At this juncture, ATRS is on fairly sound footing and I don't see much downside on the shares. Xyosted approval is likely pushed out to some time in 2019, if ever. The shares are an attractive and potentially easy acquisition target for strategic partner Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

AcelRX two addressable issues may lead to approval for the company's DSUVIA pain treatment

AcelRX describes itself as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of acute pain. On October 12th, shares took a significant hit as the company received a CRL for its pain medication DSUVIA. DSUVIA, also submitted for approval in Europe as ARX-04, is considered to have the broadest therapeutic index of any opiod currently available or pending approval. The FDA is asking for the collection of additional information on at least 50 of the over 400 patients in the trial, and secondly, is asking for an amendment to the "Directions for Use" to address use-related errors.

Neither of the two FDA requests are fatal blows; however, it will likely delay approval into the second half of 2018. With of $60 million in the bank and Phase III trial essentially complete, like Geron and Antares, there is no foreseeable reason to issue a secondary before approval of DSUVIA, if then. AcelRX has a market capitalization of about $102 million with an estimated revenue of up to $30 million in 2018, this company is a bargain. Zalviso, the company's other pain medication, is already approved in Europe and being marketed with partner Grunenthal. Zalviso will likely see a U.S. filing this year.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has $67.9 million in cash at September 30th, 2017 with a quarterly cash burn rate of $10-$11 million. Assuming approval of DSUVIA, there does not appear to be a need to raise cash in the foreseeable future. The company's largest liability for $80 million represents a liability related to future royalty payment sharing for Zalviso commercialization in Europe.

Holding on through approval of both DSUVIA and Zalviso in the U.S. may yield the most fruitful results and we may see this before the end of the year. Possibly much sooner depending on the outcome of the upcoming meetings with the FDA on the DSUVIA data request.

In the event DSUVIA is rejected a second time, ACRX could trade even lower and even follow below the $1 Nasdaq listing requirement in anticipation of potential secondary. Furthermore, risks to shareholders would mount in the unlikely event of pulling Zalviso off the market in Europe, exposing the company to resolution of the royalty liability. However, the relatively mild statements on the CRL gives DSUVIA a high likelihood of a 2018 approval and Zalviso has not shown any signs of trouble thus far. Potential acquirers are Endo International (ENDP) and Allergan (AGN).

Shout out to Nabriva Pharmaceuticals

Not making my top 3 list for January Effect winners is Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV). This was a tough decision as Nabriva has a lot going for it in 2018 and has an excellent chance for triple-digit returns this year. Nabriva may see approval for its antibiotic that has shown to be highly effective for drug-resistant strains of Community Acquired Pulminary Bacteria ("CAPB") infections. For more details on Nabriva, check the recent article here.

All three of the companies highlighted come with the inherent risk of investing in microcap names as well as the oft-cited pitfalls of biotech investing. Successfully completing trials and acquiring FDA approval as well as a solid marketing infrastructure is critical to the future success and even survival of all three companies mentioned here. These three companies do come with a fair amount of risk, but the rewards, if they succeed, can produce substantial alpha for your portfolio in 2018.

