Investing In Colombia In 2018

When determining these allocations, it can be helpful to take a top-down approach, starting with macro context and then drilling down through sectors and issuers.

Sometimes you want to manage your international exposure at the country level rather than by regions or classes like "emerging markets."

Do you prefer to manage your international exposure at the level of individual countries, rather than using regional or world indexes? Are you reviewing your country allocations as we start the new year? Then let's take a high-level look at Colombia.

I'll provide some macro and sector context, along with some personal observations I have made since arriving here a month ago. Then I'll review all of the equity securities involving Colombian issuers which are currently available to U.S. investors and are readily tradable. This group currently consists of two ETFs and five individual common stocks.

(As many as 30 Colombian issues have traded in the U.S. over the past two decades, but many of them either have delisted or are too thinly traded to be a practical option for the average investor. Those are omitted from this article, as are issuers which have some operations in Colombia but are headquartered elsewhere.)

Why invest in Colombia?

For many U.S. investors, the first obstacle to overcome in answering this question is outdated perceptions. The typical impression, formed by the news headlines of the 1980's and early 90's and reinforced frequently since then by Hollywood storytelling, is of a land beset by drug kingpins and uncontrolled violence.

While drugs and violence still exist in Colombia (as indeed they do everywhere), the country's transformation and recovery over the past 25 years have been remarkable. During the 1990's and 2000's, the drug trade was beaten back, criminal organizations were cut down, and armed insurgent groups were weakened. (It must be noted that these successes were sometimes accompanied by human-rights violations and other abuses, but they are a subject for a different article.) The murder rate, once among the world's highest, has been pushed back to early 1970s levels. In 2016, The Economist named Colombia its "Country of the Year" and President Juan Manuel Santos received the Nobel Peace Prize after an agreement was negotiated with the largest armed rebel group, the FARC.

During the last 20 years, as the cartels and insurgents have been subdued, the legitimate economy has flourished. Income from commodities such as coffee, flowers, and (especially) oil have been channeled through a healthy financial sector into the growth of export industries such as textiles, electronics, and home appliances. Infrastructure and transportation links have been upgraded. Tourism has bloomed. GDP growth has averaged 2.2% during this time, outpacing all regional peers except Chile (see chart:)

Of course, not all of the news has been good. The peace process was dealt a setback in October 2016 when Colombian voters unexpectedly rejected the proposed agreement with FARC in a referendum. A modified agreement subsequently passed the Congress, and FARC officially has disarmed, but full implementation of the agreement will be a long process and other armed insurgent groups and individuals are still active. (SA contributor Caiman Valores wrote two strong posts in late 2017 about the failures of the peace process.) Drug cultivation on Colombian territory has been sharply curtailed, but the country is still a major transshipment location. Partly due to a very challenging geography of steep mountains, dense forests, and remote coasts, the Colombian state has never been able to project power over its entire territory and fully eliminate the traffickers and insurgents.

Politically, the system is stable and unlikely to experience a Brazilian-style crisis. However, perception of corruption in all levels of government remains widespread, and several of the Colombians with whom I've spoken name this as the country's biggest problem. Colombia ranks in 90th place in the most recent Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, compared to 79th for Brazil and 24th for Chile. Those Colombians who don't name corruption as the country's top challenge tend to name inequality instead. The World Bank's most recently calculated Gini coefficient (a measure of income inequality) for Colombia is 51.1, making it one of the most unequal countries in the world, compared to 47.7 for Chile and 42.7 for Argentina.

As for basic macroeconomic indicators, the above-mentioned healthy GDP growth in the formal economy has been offset by...

A large informal sector, estimated at 35% of GDP, operating beyond taxes, regulation, and (sometimes) the law

A high rate of official unemployment, usually around 10% during the last ten years, and closer to 20% for young people

High borrowing costs, with rates on consumer credit currently averaging over 20%

A poor sovereign debt rating, currently Baa2 from Moody's (indicating "moderate credit risk" and possible "speculative characteristics") and BBB- from S&P, just one notch above non-investment-grade ("junk") status.

Currency exchange rate volatility. The peso lost about 35% of its value against the dollar in 8 months during the financial crisis of 2008-09, and about 45% in a year and a half during the 2014-15 oil price decline:

In addition, I would note a possible slowdown in the property market. This IMF report notes that house prices rose rapidly during the 2005-16 period. Although the report goes on to conclude that "risks from the housing market seem to be contained," anecdotal evidence suggests some excesses. Some of Medellin's attractive new hotel towers are mostly dark at night and seem mostly unoccupied. And in both the city and the surrounding countryside, I have seen a number of half-finished buildings on which work seems to have stopped. It will be interesting to see if these few observations coalesce into a measurable trend and a retrenchment for the real estate, construction, and finance industries.

All together, this series of red flags should make it clear that investing in Colombia may not be suitable for investors with a low risk tolerance or a short time horizon. At the same time, it should also be clear that Colombia has been moving in the right direction over the long term, and has proven that it can successfully grow its economy and address some of its most serious problems.

So if you decide that this risk/return profile is attractive to you, and that some exposure to Colombia would be an enhancement to your portfolio, then what are your options?

How to invest in Colombia

You can get some exposure to Colombia through a general EM fund such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), but that exposure is tiny; EEM is predominantly an Asia fund (over 50% of its holdings are from China, Korea, and Taiwan alone), and Colombian firms are only 0.42% of the total as of the end of 2017. Likewise, at the end of 2017, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) holds only two Colombian issues totaling 1.7% of the fund.

If you want to increase your exposure specifically to Colombia, then here are the securities that you can evaluate:

Colombian ETFs

There are two single-country ETFs devoted to Colombia: Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) and iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (ICOL):

Ticker Assets (million USD) Avg Vol Expense % Inception Yield GXG $95.7 112k 0.61 2009 1.74% ICOL $22.5 5k 0.61 2013 1.62%

Source: Fund fact sheets and prospecti as of year-end 2017. Yield is SEC 30-day calc.

These two funds track distinct, but very similar indices (the MSCI "All Colombia Select 25/50" and "All Colombia Capped," respectively) and hold more-or-less the same set of names, in slightly different weightings. GXG is somewhat heavier on financials than ICOL, which devotes a few extra percentage points each to the energy, utilities, and materials sectors:

SA contributor Jan Svenda posted a good article summarizing two things to keep in mind when considering investment in these funds: One, about half of the fund assets are tied up in a loose conglomerate of issuers with interlocking holdings, which may pose a governance and performance risk for those companies. Two, the index weightings are based on free-floating market cap (i.e. the portion which trades, and is not locked up in large strategic holdings) rather than total market cap, so the fund may hold more or less of a given name than you might expect.

So if the two funds track similar indices, have similar expense ratios, carry the same hidden risks identified by Jan Svenda, and are invested in the same set of issuers, then what's the difference, and is one a better investment than the other? Here are three distinguishing factors:

Market traction. GXG was launched in 2009 and has built up over US$90mm in assets. ICOL launched four years later, and its offering doesn't seem to have been distinct enough to lure investors away from GXG; it has assets under $25mm. Any fund which doesn't maintain a sufficient asset base is at risk to be repurposed or closed by its managers; this risk would seem to be higher for ICOL.

GXG was launched in 2009 and has built up over US$90mm in assets. ICOL launched four years later, and its offering doesn't seem to have been distinct enough to lure investors away from GXG; it has assets under $25mm. Any fund which doesn't maintain a sufficient asset base is at risk to be repurposed or closed by its managers; this risk would seem to be higher for ICOL. Trading volume. Average daily volume is over 100k shares and a million dollars of value for GXG, compared to 5k shares and under $100k for ICOL. If you plan to trade frequently, make a large investment, or just want the peace-of-mind of greater liquidity and knowing that there are more buyers waiting out there when you eventually want to sell, then GXG is your better option.

Average daily volume is over 100k shares and a million dollars of value for GXG, compared to 5k shares and under $100k for ICOL. If you plan to trade frequently, make a large investment, or just want the peace-of-mind of greater liquidity and knowing that there are more buyers waiting out there when you eventually want to sell, then GXG is your better option. Preferred holdings. According to the year-end 2017 holdings listed on each fund's website, preferred shares comprise 25.9% of ICOL's assets, compared with only 3.4% of GXG's assets. While there is nothing wrong with owning preferred stocks, they do come with some distinctive risks that investors should be aware of. Preferreds may react differently to changes in interest rates than common stocks, and further, many preferred issues are callable. When a preferred gets called, it may result in a realized loss if the fund bought it at a premium, or a taxable capital gain if bought at discount; and it sticks the fund manager with a pile of cash for which good reinvestment opportunities may or may not be available at that time. If you simply want to be "exposed to Colombia" then it may not matter which fund you buy, but if ICOL's large stash of preferreds is a concern to you, then you will need to examine the underlying holdings and call provisions in order to fully understand the risks.

Colombian stocks

Beyond the two ETFs discussed above, there are currently five individual Colombian companies whose shares are readily tradable for U.S. investors.

Ticker Name Sector Avg Vol (000) Mkt Cap (bn) P/E Div yld AVAL Grupo Aval Financial 148 $ 3.0 13.5 1.55% AVH Avianca Holdings Airline 83 $ 0.34 16.7 4.83% CIB BanColombia Financial 411 $ 5.1 10.0 3.18% EC Ecopetrol Energy 880 $ 30.1 26.3 - TGLS Tecnoglass Materials 29 $ 0.25 35.0 7.62%

Source: SeekingAlpha. Data as of 1/1/2018; volume 3-month average; P/E trailing twelve months; dividend yield forward.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is the ownership vehicle for a variety of financial-services firms operating in Colombia and Central America controlled by the billionaire Luis Carlos Sarmiento. The company owns two of the country's five largest banks (Banco de Bogotá with about 14% of the system's total assets, and Banco de Occidente with 7%, according to this report by OBG), and its further ownership of two smaller institutions (Banco Popular and AV Villas) makes Aval the largest bank holding company in Colombia.

Avianca Holdings is the largest airline in Colombia and the second-largest in South America by fleet size, trailing only the Chilean-Brazilian LATAM (LTM). The Avianca airline is Colombia's flag carrier, and the holding company also operates Avianca-branded lines in 7 other Latin American countries. AVH is two-thirds owned by Synergy Group (the vehicle for South American entrepreneur and investor Germán Efromovich) and a large strategic stake is owned my Kingsland Holdings, leaving a small float. In 2017, Kingsland accused Synergy and Efromovich of abusive management which would cause money to flow into Synergy without benefiting minority shareholders of AVH.

BanColombia is the country's largest individual banking institution by assets, and has branches & offices all over Colombia as well as in several other countries. It is a cornerstone of the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño, the interlocking informal conglomerate mentioned above, which SA contributor Jan Svenda identified as a governance risk. According to the OBG report cited in the AVAL paragraph above, Colombia's banking penetration rate (the percentage of citizens who are clients of a financial institution) is lower than some peer countries and is poised to grow; AVAL and CIB can be a way for U.S. investors to participate in that expected growth.

Ecopetrol is Colombia's dominant energy stock and the country's principal explorer, producer, and refiner of petroleum and natural gas. 88% owned by the Colombian state, Ecopetrol is the country's largest firm by revenue, and among the 25 largest oil companies in the world. After the collapse of the oil price in 2014-15, Ecopetrol omitted its dividend in 2016. It is not yet known whether EC will distribute a dividend in 2018, but if 2017's small payment of about 15.5 cents were to be repeated this year, then that would represent a yield of just over 1% at the current price. Despite ownership of refineries and other domestic assets within Colombia, EC's stock price has tended to reflect the global crude market, and it should be evaluated as much as an oil play as an exposure to the general Colombian economy:

EC data by YCharts

Finally, Tecnoglass represents a distinct opportunity from the other names above, for a couple of reasons. First, it is the only U.S.-traded Colombian company which is currently not in the MSCI Colombia indices, and therefore it is not currently held by the ETFs discussed above. Second, it is less closely linked to the Colombian economy than some other companies mentioned here. From its base in Barranquilla on Colombia's Caribbean coast, Tecnoglass manufactures high-quality glass products for a variety of purposes and markets. More than half of its output is exported, and many of its deliveries have been for projects in the Houston, Washington, and (far above all) Miami metro areas. Therefore, the stock is likely to be responsive to the U.S. property and construction markets, especially those of southeast Florida.

In conclusion

I hope that this overview will be a useful starting point for investors who are interested in fine-tuning their international or emerging markets allocation in general or their exposure to Colombia specifically. Are you adjusting the Colombia component of your portfolio this year? Do you have opinions about the long-term prospects in the country? Tell us about it in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.