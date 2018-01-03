Cooper Tire: Favorable Trends Driving Upside

Photo Credit: CooperTire.com

The Trend Is Your Friend

If there seems to be more holiday traffic than usual this year, your eyes are probably not deceiving you. A record 97 million Americans were expected to be driving over the holidays, despite higher gasoline prices. This includes both holiday travel as well as an increase in brick-and-mortar-related shopping trips. The uptick in holiday driving is consistent with a larger, overall trend of a record number of miles expected to be driven by Americans this year.

The phrase “the trend is your friend” is thrown around a lot in the investing world. While following consumer behavior trends into your investments is a good idea, they don’t automatically translate into good investments.

However, when you combine an attractive valuation with a quality company - usually one on the right side of macro and micro trends - things get more interesting. Or as Warren Buffett puts it simply:

"Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) seems to be on the right side of several industry trends. And with finbox.io’s valuation models showing nice upside (more on those below), let’s look at how Cooper Tire is positioned going into the new year.

The Cooper Tire Business Model

Cooper Tire manufactures and markets tires in four segments: North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. These are combined into two segments for reporting: Americas (North and Latin America) and International. Americas represent roughly 85% of revenue with 15% attributable to International. Cooper holds the fifth-largest tire manufacturer position in North America and is the 12-largest tire company in the world.

In the Americas, tires are marketed primarily in the replacement versus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market. Products include both proprietary brand tires as well as private label. In the International segment, the majority of sales are in replacement, but an increasing portion is going to OEM.

The company operates nine manufacturing facilities and 20 distribution centers across ten countries. In the Americas segment, Cooper distributes its tires to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national tire chains, and large retail chains.

Favorable Trends: Consumer Strength and Aging Vehicles

Strong Consumers

One of the favorable trends for Cooper is the strengthening of today’s consumer. Low unemployment, growing wages, and a strong market have U.S. consumer confidence near 17-year highs. In the latest earnings call, CEO Bradley Hughes highlighted how these consumer metrics have historically been major drivers for the tire industry.

Aging Vehicle Fleet

Of course, consumers have no need to spend their increased wages on aftermarket replacements if there is no need. However, the average age of vehicles has been ticking up for quite a while. IHS Markit reports the average age of light vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. is up to 11.6 years:

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

Registrations for light VIO also reached record levels. More and older vehicles on the roads present an opportunity for more replacement tires over the near- and medium-term.

Management Strategy and Financial Position

E-Commerce Push and OEM Expansion

In the third quarter, unit volume was down 2% overall (-7.5% in Americas while International was up 31.3%). To counteract the decline, management is focused on continuing to reduce costs and manage SG&A spend. They’ve also tweaked their distribution strategy by adding more products to its direct e-commerce site as well as a leading car retailer.

On a unit basis, replacement tires are much more profitable than OEM, as automakers can flex their buying power in negotiating prices. However, car buyers tend to buy the same tire make as those that were originally installed. As such, Cooper also is adding new OE fitments like the Cooper Zeon CS8 tire for the new Volkswagen T-Roc SUV.

New Product Development

Cooper also is relying on new product development to bolster growth. They recently introduced the new “Evolution” product family, which is positioned to complement their premium “Discoverer” line. Additional product introductions are set throughout 2018 and 2019.

Healthy Financial Position

Cooper has done well to improve its financial position. Since averaging roughly $340M in cash and short-term investments earlier this decade, Cooper has grown its reserve to over $500M over the past several years. In addition, management has improved its cash flow to total debt to over 90% in 2015 and 2016:

Source: finbox.io

Risks

Cooper operates in a highly competitive industry alongside larger peers in Goodyear (NYSE: GT), Bridgestone (OTCPK: BRDCY), and Michelin. There have been weak trends in retail sell-out as well as a fluid promotional environment. However, management doesn’t believe this represents a “new norm.” Of course, any significant increase in raw materials or energy costs also represents risks.

Cooper Tire Valuation: 20%-Plus Upside

While revenues have been in decline over the past several years, management’s cost-cutting initiatives have improved profits. Going forward, Wall Street estimates a low-single-digit revenue decline to round out 2017 and a contraction in EBITDA margin to 14.8%. Thereafter, analysts see low-to-mid single digit revenue growth and a slight expansion in EBITDA margins:

Source: finbox.io

Incorporating these assumptions into 11 finbox.io valuation models generates an average fair value estimate of $46.47 per share. This represents over 30% upside to the recent trading price of $35.35.

Source: finbox.io

The consensus one-year target from analysts is not quite as bullish at $41 per share. A blended valuation (50% finbox.io and 50% Wall Street) provides a $43.74 estimate of intrinsic value, implying 24% upside. Cooper has also had a consistent dividend (183 consecutive quarters), which currently offers a 1.2% yield.

Cooper Conclusion: Well-Positioned and Primed for Returns

There are several key trends that appear to bode well for Cooper Tire, including strengthening consumers and aging vehicles. Management’s plans for improved distribution channels and new products look to take advantage of this favorable environment.

However, more than just quality companies on the right side of consumer trends, Warren Buffett also looks for attractive valuations. Showing over 20% upside and a steady dividend, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company appears worth a closer look.