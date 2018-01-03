Gruma Looks Like A Simple, Undervalued Story With Multiple Levers

Revenue growth should be paired with improving margins as the company reaps the benefits of an expanded value-added product mix in the U.S. and leverages improving scale and lower COGS.

Gruma has a dominant business in corn flour and tortillas focused on the U.S. and Mexico, with growth potential in new markets like Europe and a richer branded product mix.

Gruma (OTC:GPAGF)(GRUMSAB.MX) hasn’t been an especially rewarding stock for investors in recent years, as the shares have traded within a somewhat narrow band over the past two and a half years. Despite that lackluster recent history, I believe shareholders could see better returns in the coming years as the company leverages improving growth prospects in markets like the U.S. and Europe and drives simultaneous margin improvement. In the shorter term, Gruma should also benefit from lower input costs, new plants scaling up, U.S. tax reform, and a potentially weaker Mexican peso.

I’m looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from Gruma, as the company continues to expand its branded products business in the U.S. and leverages underlying volume growth, while also seeing more market expansion in Mexico. My FCF growth expectations are considerably more ambitious, but driven by my expectation that Gruma will pass through some “breakpoints” where FCF generation should scale up quickly. All told, I believe Gruma shares are about 20% undervalued today.

Investors should note that since Gruma canceled its ADR program, the ADRs are not very liquid. That is a drawback (and a risk factor) to the investment thesis, though investors can consider the option of buying the local shares (most brokers that offer international trading include Mexico in their offerings).

Already Dominant, But With Room To Grow

Gruma is the largest branded producer of tortillas in the world, and a major producer of corn flour. Mexico is the company’s historical core market, where it produces over 50 varieties of corn flour and pioneered the “dry corn” flour method for making tortillas. The company enjoys 70% share in masa harina, with Minsa the only serious competitor with scale in the market. Most of Gruma’s sales within Mexico are commercial, with Gruma supplying the numerous community-scale tortillerias across Mexico.

Unlike the U.S., there is little demand for packaged tortillas in Mexico; generally speaking, Mexican people prefer to buy fresh locally-made tortillas, not unlike how many French people prefer to buy fresh locally-baked bread rather than centrally-produced packaged products. While Gruma is the dominant player in its niche, the dry corn method still only accounts for about one-third of the market. The dry corn method continues to (slowly) gain share, though, and Gruma’s present-day share of approximately 25% of all tortillas made in Mexico (74% share x 33% share) still has room to grow as tortillerias switch to the dry corn method (which is simpler and ultimately more cost-effective for many producers).

Gruma also has a strong presence in the U.S. market, albeit in a much different form. Azteca Milling, which makes up around half of the U.S. business, is very similar in many respects to Gruma’s Mexican operations, though it also produces corn flours used in other applications like grits, snack foods, cereals, and polenta. With six facilities in the U.S., Azteca competes with a wider range of companies including Minsa, Bunge (BG), and Cargill.

The other half of Gruma’s U.S. business is Mission Foods – a producer of branded packaged tortillas and “related” products like wheat flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flatbreads/wraps, and so on. Gruma has leading share in the U.S. market for ready-to-eat tortillas, and has been continuing to gain share while also improving its product mix by introducing new higher-value/higher-margin branded products.

With Mexico generating a little over a quarter of Gruma’s sales and the U.S. generating more than half, close to 80% of Gruma’s revenue base is covered by these two countries. Beyond this are operations in Central America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Central America generates okay margins, but it is a small business; Europe is a little larger and still sub-scale in margin terms, but it has meaningful long-term growth potential as consumers there start consuming more tortillas, other corn products, and wheat flour-based products like flatbreads and wraps.

Margin Leverage Potential Is Still Significant

With mid-teens EBITDA margins (and low-to-mid-teens operating margins), Gruma is already in pretty decent shape from a margin perspective next to other major packaged food companies like General Mills (GIS) and Hormel (HRL) with some market overlap. Even so, I see opportunities for the company to do better.

The EBITDA margins in the U.S. have been the highest for the company for a little while, but that’s still with Mission Foods “under-earning” relative to Azteca Milling. Gruma recently opened a new plant in Dallas and that has been weighing on margins; scaling up the plant in 2018 should drive better leverage. U.S. margins should also improve as the company gains traction with more value-added products. These products are largely already out in the market, but it takes time to drive changes in consumer behavior (shoppers have to see them, decide to try them, then come back) and launching new products creates a range of new costs in distribution and promotion (coupons/discounts, store incentives, etc.) that take time to recoup through growing sales of higher-margin products. As this process matures, though, I would expect a couple of points of operating leverage for the U.S. business.

Gruma also has the opportunity to benefit from improvements to multiple cost items. Corn prices have picked up a little recently, but are still below the 2017 average and Gruma should be able to reap 5% to 10% savings for an input (CORN) that makes up around a quarter of the company’s cost basis. Wheat and sugar prices should also be positive drivers for Gruma, albeit to much lesser extents. As Gruma generates about 60% of its earnings in the U.S., the company will also be a beneficiary of corporate tax reform, though the ultimate bottom-line benefit is still a little unclear to me given uncertainties in how those earnings may be taxed in Mexico.

Last and not least, Gruma is also a relatively uncommon Mexican company in that it can/will benefit from a weaker Mexican peso. There are still meaningful risks around the NAFTA renegotiation process and 2018 is an election year in Mexico, something which has traditionally meant more volatility and peso weakness. As consumer behavior isn’t likely to change and other costs should be heading down, a modestly weaker peso could be yet another tailwind to earnings for the company.

Odds And Ends

As I said before, Gruma terminated its ADR program a couple of years ago, so these shares are not as easy to own as an investor might wish. I’d also note that the Gonzalez family owns more than half of the shares, and Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno is both the Chairman and CEO. I believe the Gonzalez family has done a good job of running the business (including a strong record with respect to return on invested capital, and a disciplined focus on sticking to the core operations), but such concentrated power is nevertheless a risk factor.

Gruma has also stepped up its dividend payments in recent years, with the dividend growing from Ps$0.70 per share in 2004 to Ps$4.27/share at present. With the company’s liquidity in good order and relatively predictable capex needs, I would expect disproportionate growth in dividends in the coming years as more of the company’s free cash flow can be directed back to shareholders.

The Opportunity

I like the top-line growth prospects for Gruma. Growth in Mexico will likely be tied to the ongoing shift from the wet corn process to the dry corn process at tortillerias, offset by some risk that growing affluence for Mexican consumers could lead to changing consumption habits (like more wheat flour-based products like bread). I believe more of Gruma’s growth will come from its operations in the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. not only has a notable and growing Latino population, but Mexican and Latino foods have been growing in popularity (inspiring Hormel, among others, to get significantly more active in the space). Add in the growth potential of new products that extend the company’s franchise beyond its historical core of corn flour and tortillas, and I believe there is meaningful growth ahead in the U.S. Growth in Europe is more about growing for a small base; I’m not expecting Mexican food to become commonplace in the U.K or Turkey, but there is growth potential in products like wraps/flatbreads.

All told, I’m looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth. I also believe and expect that FCF margins will scale up meaningfully in the coming years. The U.S. business should benefit from a richer product mix, better operational efficiency/scale, and lower taxes, and I expect similar benefits in the European business (which a heavier skew towards operational scale-driven improvement). I do think there’s some room for improvement in the Mexican operations, but not to the same degree, as the company runs a pretty tight ship. Given that the company already covers its capex needs and that capex should decline in the near future after a significant recent spike (growth investments in new facilities), I expect that FCF margins will improve meaningfully, with high single-digit to low-double-digit FCF margins possible in around five years.

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe Gruma shares are about 20% undervalued. I get a similar target on the basis of EV/EBITDA, but that is a more volatile method where a half-point change in the EBITDA multiple can change the fair value by 5%.

The Bottom Line

Considering the prospects for volume growth, a shift toward a richer mix, improving margins (including a short-term boost from lower input costs) and better FCF leverage, I think Gruma could finally break out of that multiyear trading range. I believe the shares offer a good mix of quality and value and I would argue that the shares are worth consideration even with the hassles involved with an illiquid ADR.

