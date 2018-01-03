Natural Gas: Fast Money

We screen three investments that can be made in the space and recommend our readers begin investigating them now while we pen in depth analyses on each.

Natural gas had a terrible 2017, dropping over 20%, but with prolonged colder than expected weather hitting the United States we believe natural gas will continue to rally.

We are always looking for ways in which you can make fast money, while also identifying long-term opportunities. We believe that natural gas plays are currently offering both. Natural gas had a terrible 2017, dropping over 20%. However, an arctic cold snap has sent prices surging 15% in the last few trading sessions alone. In this column, we describe several ways in which our followers can take advantage of the rally.

In our opinion, there are two key ways to capture a trade in natural gas, and several ways to make longer-term investments. While most of our recommendations are for long-term investments, we would be remiss if we did not at least touch upon the key trades.

The most popular play

The most popular way in which many novice investors gain exposure to natural gas is through the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG). This ETF has rallied from $5.20 to $6.02 at the time of this writing in just 5 trading days, on the back of bitter cold temperatures throughout the United States. While this is one heck of rally, and makes for a great trade, we do not recommend a long-term investment in this ETF.

Why? You see, UNG, while being tied to natural gas prices, actually holds natural gas futures contracts and swaps. This makes it volatile and can swing with short-term movement in natural gas prices, such as the massive gains seen in the last few trading days. Now, the underlying benchmark for the natural gas futures contracts in which it has exposure are those in on the NYMEX.

Here is the problem. UNG is severely prone to negative impacts from contango given that it is forced to buy the near month contract. On NASDAQ, you will see that the description indicates:

"If the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, the Benchmark will be the next month contract to expire. The natural gas contract is natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana."

Therefore, since UNG is selling the front month to buy the forward month, depending on where the contracts are priced, UNG can suffer. Worst case scenario? The futures contracts are consistently priced higher.

As you can see from the current prices, this won't be an issue in the next couple of months. But let us assume that these prices were held constant, and we were in September 2018 at $2.82. If the forward month is priced higher, UNG loses. By January 2019, at $3.11, UNG will have lost $0.29 to its contract activity.

Of course, in reality, if natural gas prices are consistently rising, then this issue doesn't have a massive negative consequence. However, if pricing is stagnant, or in a defined range, then this negative impact will be felt. This makes UNG a terrible long-term hold, as the investment can degrade even if natural gas prices remain constant.

A leveraged play

While UNG is a poor long-term hold, but a solid trading vehicle, there is one play that we like for a trade for those with an iron stomach. It is the VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ). This is a 3x levered play on the underlying benchmark. This play moves massively when natural gas is moving up or down. In the last five trading days UGAZ is approaching a double:

This is a fantastic five day chart, but you simply cannot hold this name long-term, unless natural gas was rising every day. This is because of contango once again, much like we saw with UNG, except that the balancing of the fund is done not on a monthly basis, but daily. In fact, these types of funds are designed to achieve their investment objectives on a daily period, not over a longer-term period. The underlying index here is the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. When natural gas prices are rising, UGAZ will as well. However, as noted in the prospectus:

If you hold the ETNs for more than one day, it is possible that you will suffer significant losses in the ETNs even if the performance of the Index over the time you hold the ETNs is positive, in the case of the 3x Long Natural Gas ETNs, or negative, in the case of the 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETNs.

In other words, given the way these investments are structured, you can only hold them for more than a few days if you have a strong inclination that the underlying commodity will continue to rise. Stagnant prices will lead to daily losses, and a declining price of natural gas can wipe you out. While the 5 day chart looks wonderful, take a look at the one year chart:

This tool should only be used for short-term trades ONLY.

Investments

While significant sums can be made in a short time period in UNG and in the very risky UGAZ, which are both very powerful trades we currently recommend, we prefer investments be made in companies that have significant exposure to natural gas. Many of these investments were crushed in 2017.

Our top three investment recommendations in this space are Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Range Resources (RRC) and Cabot Oil and Gas (COG). There are many more names, but each of these three names has made our initial list for potential rebound plays should a natural gas rally continue.

Take a look at the 5 day chart of each:

Chesapeake Energy

Range Resources

Cabot Oil and Gas

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, these names are in rally mode. Although CHK is a play on oil prices in addition to natural gas prices, we list it because of the potential for a massive rebound in the stock as both oil and natural gas prices are rebounding.

Range Resources is one of the biggest Marcellus shale players. It has been crushed along with natural gas prices, and although 2018 looks to be a year of transition, speculative buyers could get out in front of an energy rebound with this name.

Finally Cabot Oil and Gas is a strong recommendation. While this name is also in transition, including a massive sale of its Eagle Ford Shale assets, we believe this should be considered a top 2018 play in the space, especially if natural gas prices continue to rally.

While each of these three names was just a quick list of investments, we plan to offer an in depth analysis on each of the three. However, investors should use this time between this publication and those analyses to conduct their own research into these three names.

Take home

UNG and UGAZ remain our favored ways to trade natural gas. UNG is less volatile and can be held for weeks at a time, while UGAZ should be day traded given the way it is structured. However, neither of these are investments. For investments, we prefer stocks that have exposure to natural gas (as well as oil etc.) which can be held long-term. Right now we have screened CHK, RRC and COG as names you should research, while our in depth analyses will be published this month. With the movement in natural gas prices, we believe the best actionable advice is to get started now on researching these names, while considering a short-term trade in UNG or UGAZ. With even more frigid temperatures projected for much of the country this week and next, we see no signs of the natural gas rally slowing this week. We highly recommend our readers take advantage of this fast money trade, and opportunities for long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.