Does SolarEdge Technologies Have Much More Left In The Tank?

At the beginning of 2017 SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was trading at under $14 per share. As I write it's trading at $37.70, a huge move by any standard. The major catalysts for its strong performance have been gross margins and solar inverters, which convert direct current to alternating current in the U.S.

The big question now is whether or not SolarEdge can continue to grow market share while maintaining its gross margins, and what happens if low-cost producers enter the market.

At this time SolarEdge has been able to avoid being a commodity company by designing its solar inverters with a charger, which differentiates from its competitors.

I think it will have to go beyond that and offer a complete solution by including an inverter, energy storage unit and charger all in one unit. This would provide a moat while improving long-term revenue, margins and earnings prospects of the company.

Latest numbers

Revenue in the last quarter came in at $166.6 million, up from $136.1 million in the prior quarter, or 22 percent. Last year in the same quarter revenue was $128.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 30 percent for the last reporting period.

Guidance for the fourth quarter was for revenues to jump to a "range of $175 million to $185 million, and gross margins to be within the range of 33% to 35%."

Net income was at $31.5 million, or 61 cents per share.

Once concern was the company's announcement that gross margins in 2018 are going to be under some pressure. This appears to be from its international expansion, where in the last quarter revenue from outside the U.S. accounted for over 50 percent of sales.

SolarEdge stated in its earnings report that along with an increase in its level of production, a "shortage of certain components in the global market" will shrink its gross margins over the next year.

The company was able to offset higher airfreight expenses by reducing manufacturing costs, improving efficiencies, and having its HD Wave product in the total residential inverter increase as a percentage of sales.

It seems the company has taken about as much out of the costs as it can, which is why it has let investors know gross margins are unlikely to continue to perform as they have been in 2018.

Solar inverters' advantage

The major reason for SolarEdge to outperform its peers on the gross margin side of the business is the increased sales of its high-margin solar inverters. Why it isn't under pricing pressure is because it includes a charger in its inverters, which its competitors don't.

In other words, competitors offer them as separate components rather than a bundled solution. That makes it easier to use for the installers while lowering costs.

Reducing costs and complexity have been a major selling point for SolarEdge's solar inverters, which is why I believe they need to take the next step of developing an inverter, charger and energy storage unit as one product. This would further widen the gap with its competitors, and give the company an edge that would take some time to catch up with.

That means even if its gross margins come under pressure, it can still maintain a higher price point and earnings results from its solar inverters. It also would help defend it against low-cost providers if they come into the market.

Resisting competing on price and becoming a commodity business is key to the long-term performance of SolarEdge. Offering a complete package is the key to it being able to continue to command higher prices and maintain solid gross margins.

Major risks

There are some legitimate risks to SolarEdge being able to maintain its growth momentum. I don't see them emerging in the near future, but further out they're certain to be a factor they have to contend with.

Already mentioned was the low-cost competitive threat, which would come from Asia. That's not a factor at this time, but it's inevitable in my view. This is why the company needs to build a sustainable moat that justifies paying higher prices for its products.

Since SolarEdge is gaining market share with smaller solar installations, it could come under some pressure from low-cost competition even if it has a superior product.

One positive is the U.S. does have a protectionist president in place that may cause Asian competitors to pause at what price point they would compete at once they go after market share. That could be a positive catalyst for SolarEdge for several years, if that's how it plays out.

More important to me in the immediate future is whether or not solar panel manufacturers decide to go their own way with vertical integration. They could decide to build their own inverters and bypass SolarEdge. It's not unprecedented, as SunPower (SPWR) has already taken this step with one of its systems, and others have tossed the idea around.



That is more of an immediate threat to me, although SolarEdge has already shown one way around this by striking a deal with Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to include its power optimizers in the cell.



Some companies may prefer to keep it all under one roof in the future, which would lower demand for SolarEdge inverters or optimizers.

Conclusion

I think over the next year SolarEdge should offer solid growth to investors. we already know that gross margins aren't going to be as high as they have been, so earnings is going to come under some pressure.

The good news is some of the pressure on gross margins is coming from ramping up production as well, which means revenue will continue to increase throughout 2018.



Where SolarEdge is at risk is with low-cost competition and vertical integration by manufacturers. If it can sustainably differentiate with a superior product, it could mitigate some of that risk by not competing solely on price, and possibly generating demand from the retail market where consumers ask for their inverters to be included in the installation.

For now SolarEdge should be able to continue its momentum. With some cost and high-margin headwinds, it remains to be seen if it can have another banner year like it did in 2017.

Since I don't see any major competition or decisions being made in the near term, the company should continue to enjoy a positive outlook. As the year goes on, it will depend upon the risk factors mentioned as to whether or not it will continue to push up in value, or starts to level off or decline.

Also, I think it will do okay on the revenue side. So how investors reward revenue vs. lower earnings will determine how high the share price will go in 2018.