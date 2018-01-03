Joint Venture With Areva NP Will Mark The Biggest Milestone In Lightbridge's History

LTBR is a Virginia-based company that has under development a new nuclear fuel that promises to change the dynamics of the nuclear power industry. Its CEO is Seth Grae, and like many of the people associated with the company, is a nuclear industry veteran. Grae is a member of the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee ((CINTAC)), a member of the Nuclear Energy Institute's Suppliers Advisory Committee and as served as Vice Chair of the Governing Board of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. Along withGrae, LTBR is managed and advised by other nuclear luminaries such as: Hans Blix, former Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Jon Johnson, a senior executive with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (hereinafter NRC), Ambassador Thomas Graham, a former senior US diplomat associated with every single arms control and non-proliferation agreement from 1970 to 1997, and others.

I have been following LTBR for many years, and the history of the company is a tortured one, for both the company and its investors. Undoubtedly, some of the blame rests with its CEO who has historically over-promised and under-delivered. Some of the fault, however, lies with the nuclear power industry itself which has been slow to innovate. Beyond Tennessee's Watts Bar Unit 2, which began operation in 2016, the youngest nuclear plant in the US is now over 20 years old. The reasons for this stagnation are manifold; public perception, industry economics, safety - the latter highlighted by the meltdown at Fukushima. However, things look like they are about to change for both the industry and in particular LTBR, which is on the eve of signing the most momentous agreement in the company's history, a joint venture (JV) with one of the biggest players in the nuclear industry, Areva NP.

LTBR was originally formed as Thorium Power. The founder was the iconic Alvin Radkowsky, the chief nuclear scientist for the design of nuclear reactors for naval ships. Radkowsky was famous for both his inventions in naval propulsion and commercial nuclear power plants. While Thorium Power was testing their thorium seed and blanket technology in Russia, they discovered a new metallic fuel. Like many discoveries, it was born out of necessity as the more traditional oxide fuels they were experimenting with were proving unsustainable- they resulted in swelling of the previously used alloy fuels.

Metallic fuel is not new. Some versions are currently used in nuclear submarines, but what is new is LTBR's alloy composition. Traditionally, metallic fuel investigation focused on low alloy compositions such as U-10Zr wherein the concentration of the uranium is higher than the alloy. LTBR's alloy is a high alloy fuel comprised of U-50Zr. The difference is that with LTBR's alloy, there is less distension. Together, with the novel geometric shape of the fuel rod, LTBR's metallic fuel allows for the operation of a nuclear power plant at a higher power density; a higher power density allows for increased power output and longer cycle lengths compared to traditional oxide fuels. In other words, with LTBR's new fuel, nuclear reactors can achieve between 10 and 30% power up-rate and between 18 and 24 months operating cycle. It is asserted that with LTBR's fuel, the annual revenue for 1,100 megawatt reactor would increase by 60 million. The use of LTBR's fuel, as opposed to traditional oxide fuel, would be like adding 10 new nuclear power plants without having to build even one. Additionally, as LTBR's fuel can run at significantly lower temperatures, 1,000C degrees lower than traditional fuel rods, there are important safety characteristics as well, something that has proven very valuable after the incident at Fukushima.

LTBR's strategy is to commercialize their fuel and then license it to the biggest utilities in the country. To this end, LTBR has created a Nuclear Fuel Utility Advisory Board consisting of four of the largest utilities in the US to assist them: Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy Corp. (D), Exelon Corp. (EXC) and Southern Company (SO). Together these four utilities operate 38 of the 104 nuclear reactors in the United States. Importantly, all four of these utilities presented the NRC with a Formal Expression of Interest asking the NRC to prepare to review LTBR's metallic fuel citing the fuel's safety and fuel cycle economics. Given the collapse of natural gas and oil prices, the nuclear power industry is looking for anything to make it more competitive.

There are currently 449 nuclear reactors in 30 countries and 60 new nuclear reactors are planned in 15 countries. LTBR is targeting pressurized water reactors > 900 MWe with > 20 years licensed life at 2025. LTBR claims that nearly every reactor in the world, existing and planned, can use their fuel. In their investor presentation cited above, LTBR asserts that capturing just 10% of the market at an industry standard 8% annual royalty, they could generate $104 million annually. Capturing 15% of the market and the annual revenue would increase to $140 million --10 times LTBR's current market cap which sits at approximately 14 million.

The problem with LTBR has never been the obvious advantageous properties associated with its fuel; increased power up-rate, longer operating cycles, and better safety, nor the nominal cost to the nuclear power operators to switch to the new fuel (it is essentially "plug and play"), all of which were well documented in a Pace Global report, a unit of Siemens AG, commissioned by the company. The problem has been the resources required to drive the fuel toward commercialization, namely achieving licensing approval from the NRC. LTBR is a small company with limited capital. What it has always needed to achieve licensing and commercialization was a partner with the resources and the engineering expertise to prepare the fuel for testing and to navigate the burdensome NRC approval process (the Department of Energy has put forth an initiative, GAIN (Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear) designed to provide the nuclear community and companies similar to LTBR with access to technical, regulatory and financial support with the aim of accelerating the progress of new reactor designs and fuel)- something Areva has in abundant supply.

Approximately a year and a half ago, in March, 2016, LTBR stated that it entered into a "Joint Development Agreement" (JDA) with Areva NP, a US subsidiary of Areva. As the JDA, however, was scant on details and the press release announcing it stated only that they would assess establishing a JV, the market reaction was muted. Moreover, LTBR had made similar statements in the past about possible JVs and/or other agreements that for one reason or another never materialized (in the company's defense Fukushima had an enormous impact on the industry and the company's plans). At the time of the JDA announcement the stock was trading at approximately 3 dollars. Characteristically, it was not until November 2nd, 2016, approximately 8 months later, in an official press release, that LTBR updated investors as to the status of the JDA. By this time, however, the lack of any news had caused the stock price to fall to $1.67. The November 2nd press release, moreover, was no more definitive than the initial one (the press release stated that the parties, LTBR and Areva NP, had agreed upon key terms for the creation of the JV) and once again the stock market reaction was subdued. Investors, given past experience with the company, were unconvinced of any true progress.

Six months later, and with the stock now trading at $1.26, LTBR in its Quarterly Business Update dated May 9th, 2017 stated:

We continue to progress towards commercialization of our proprietary next generation nuclear fuel for current and future reactors. We are advancing towards the creation of a formal joint venture agreement with AREVA to develop, manufacture and commercialize fuel assemblies based on our fuel technology, which we expect to finalize in the coming months. We believe AREVA is the ideal partner, bringing its leading expertise in nuclear fuel assembly design, licensing and fabrication, as well as an established global customer base.

LTBR stock rallied into the summer of 2017 from $1.26 to approximately $2 a share as investors cautiously awaited news of the finalized JV with Areva. Once again, however, investors were disappointed as LTBR went radio silent. It was not until their Second Quarter Conference Call in August, 2017 that investors were finally updated, and on the that call the CEO addressed the issue square on:

So let me take a moment to address the most important question we are hearing from investors. Why is it taking so long to establish the JV? And why haven’t we met some of our time lines? During our last quarterly conference call, I said that we expected to announce news within weeks and months. The only material announcements we’ve made within weeks were about patents. Well, patents are important. I meant that we would announce news related to the JV within weeks. Here is why that didn’t happen. When the JV process began last year, we expected to set up the JV within six to nine months. However, we ran into issues associated with the JV formation due to AREVA NP’s corporate structure, which took some time to resolve. This did not equate to a lack of interest or motivation on the part of either company. Electricite de France, known as EDF, is the largest owner and operator of nuclear power plants in the world. EDF is now in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in AREVA NP. The acquisition of AREVA NP by EDF requires EDF actions related to activation of the JV, since EDF will be the parent company of AREVA NP. AREVA NP is now in a full transition period as part of its acquisition by EDF. Therefore, there are extra steps to validate the formation of our JV. But we are now in full agreement on the target JV structure, and are moving full speed ahead on the JV operating agreement. The current plan of both Lightbridge and AREVA NP is to sign the JV Operating Agreement in the fourth quarter of this year and launch the JV in early January of 2018, soon after the closing of EDF’s acquisition of AREVA NP.

Essentially, the long awaited JV between Areva NP and LTBR was contingent on finalization of Areva's restructuring- a plan Areva announced in June, 2016. Per the restructuring plan, Areva was to sell a majority stake in their nuclear business to the French utility EDF. Once again, things were on hold, or in the words of LTBR's CEO: "there are extra steps to validate the formation of our JV". In other words, there could be no official announcement of a joint venture until, and only if, the Areva restructuring plan was finalized and with the sheer size and number of stakeholders involved; the French government, the EU, the French utility EDF, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, et. al. this would be no walk in the park. Given how much time LTBR invested in this JV, absent the finalization of Areva's restructuring, not only was the JV with Areva in jeopardy but so was LTBR as a company. Nevertheless, LTBR stock, which was at 1.05 at the time of the August conference call, didn't budge afterwards proving that the opposite of love is not hate but indifference.

After LTBR's 2nd quarter conference call in August, I began to search for validation of the JV not from LTBR, but from Areva, which up until this time had been about as quiet as LTBR. Like many other investors, I had lost confidence in LTBR and began to question whether a JV with Areva was ever in the offing. However, in late August, I found what I was looking for.

In the July/August 2017 edition of Nuclear Plant Journal, in an interview with Gary Mignogna, the CEO of Areva, when asked about what fuel developments he foresees in the next 5 years, after listing a few possibilities, he stated, "the ultimate fuel design might be solid metallic fuel. We are working with Lightbridge to help them bring that product to fruition." And there it was! Finally, there was validation from Areva that they really were working on a JV with LTBR and just as importantly that they held LTBR's technology in such high esteem. The only question now was whether the Areva-EDF restructuring would be completed or would this blow up in the face of LTBR and its shareholders.

It is obvious that a JV between Areva and tiny LTBR is, on its face, a huge milestone for the company. At the very least, it provides further validation of their metallic fuel technology. It's also important, however, because once a fuel fabricator (Areva) is on board, at least one utility (the CEO did not state whether it is one of the utility companies on his advisory board) has signed a letter of intent to demonstrate the fuel in a commercial nuclear power plant. This was made explicit in LTBR's last quarterly conference call:

In particular, we are working towards formalizing an end-user agreement with one of these utilities for a demonstration of Lightbridge-designed nuclear fuel in a U.S. commercial nuclear power plant. The timing of finalizing these arrangements is contingent on first signing the JV operating agreement with AREVA, so the utilities will know, a nuclear fuel manufacturer is contractually committed to providing the fuel.

This important point was reiterated in an interview between LTBR's CEO and Bob Freeman, Vice President of Areva's Fuel Business Segment, on Bloomberg radio. Hence, the JV not only provides LTBR with the resources to expedite the testing of the fuel (LTBR is currently in the process of testing their fuel at the Halden test reactor in Norway) clearing the way for licensing, but it satisfies the pre-condition set forth in the letter of intent asking a utility to demonstrate the fuel in a commercial nuclear power plant. It is not hyperbole to call the JV the biggest event in the company's history. Essentially, the JV sets everything into motion- testing, licensing and an end-user agreement.

On December 22nd, 2017, less than 2 weeks ago, Areva and EDF finalized their merger. LTBR did not officially acknowledge the news but did congratulate the parties on Twitter. After over a year and half, with the Areva-EDF merger now finalized, LTBR is poised to imminently announce the biggest milestone in its history and this opens the door for further announcements regarding the utilities-the end users of the metallic fuel, as well as the possibility of a direct investment in the JV by one or more utilities, something referenced to by Jim Malone, the Chief Nuclear Fuel Development officer, in the last conference call.

Although it is difficult to predict how the market will react to the upcoming announcement as the devil lies in the details of the JV, specifically the operating agreement (LTBR announced other ancillary agreements between the parties on their November, 2017 conference call), the stock was trading at 3 dollars when the company announced simply their intention to enter into a JV with Areva back in March, 2016. In fact, the stock was $9 dollars back in 2013 when less valuable arrangements were discussed by the company. Once the official announcement is made (In the last conference call, the CEO stated that the official JV announcement would come before the end of the year. However, as the Areva-EDF announcement came less than two weeks ago, three days before Christmas, a slight delay would be expected) one would think 3 dollars would be the base case. As was mentioned, the market cap of LTBR sits at 14 million with approximately $4.2 million in cash as of the last conference call. Alternative energy companies such as Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), although not exactly comparable, have market caps of $540 million and $780 million, respectively. Energous Corp. (WATT), had an enormous move from 8 to 30, when they announced FCC certification for their new wireless charging technology. With the long awaited LTBR- Areva NP joint venture coming, perhaps there is light at the end of the bridge for LTBR and its investors.

