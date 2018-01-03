2018 Main Themes And How To Play Them - Part II

In order to fully benefit from the upcoming year and boost your return, I’ve identified three investing themes that will play a major role in the market. I’ve already discussed the first theme not too long ago:

The best part is you can benefit from each situation and still minimize your risk. Today, I will explain to you how you can benefit from interest rates rising environment.

Author’s creation

Theme 2: Interest rate increases

In 2017, the FED increased the interest rate 3 times. Everything in the economy points toward more hikes in 2018. We have been evolving in a growing economy with unseen low rates for too long already. After all, the GDP is growing, Americans are working and their sentiment toward the future has rarely been that high.

Source: Ycharts

This is what I call “The Perfect X”; an economic situation where everything goes well. There is very little doubt that the U.S. economy will fail us in 2018. However, the fact interest rates are rising may pause investors’ enthusiast. Many investors fear interest yield curve flattening is a sign of an upcoming recession.

Source: Ycharts

When short-term yields are rising but there isn’t much movement among the long-term yields, we say that the yield curve is flattening. At that point, investors prefer short-term bonds than long-term since they are not getting paid to lock their money for 10+ years.

Some translate this action as investors are not ready to invest in the long term, anticipating a recession. If this situation persists, a yield curve flattening is exactly a sign of recession. However, we see this phenomenon each time there is an important movement in the short-term interest world. Therefore, everything is normal for now and I expect to see long-term yield going up in 2018. Now, where should you put your money this year?

Bank on banks

Considering Americans are working and looking at bright future, banks will definitely make a buck on their loans. While I hold shares of Wells Fargo (WFC), I would rather pick JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as my pick in this industry for 2018. JPM is not only a strong savings and loans bank, it is also a well-known asset manager.

Source: 2016 JPM annual report

Both segments of consumer & community banking along with commercial banking will do well in a growing economy. With rising interest rates, JPM will benefit from the larger spread between their interest paid on deposits and charged on their loans. This will obviously lead to stronger margins. Since default rates should not rise, JPM will enjoy a comfortable situation on all fronts in 2018.

JPM’s second growth vector is obviously their asset management and investment banking. The recent tax bill should help corporations to grow their profits and fuel the market throughout the years. This means there will be more money invested and the hype should continue to benefit all asset managers. Speaking of which, this is where you should put your money in 2018.

Assets managers will continue to roll

As it was the case in 2017, I think the fact interest rates keep rising in 2018 will not put a major slow down on the stock market. In fact, I think that reasonable hikes will be seen as a sign that the economy continues to grow strong. In this case, another type of financial manager highly profits from this situation; assets managers.

In this sub-sector, I’ve selected two companies. The first one is BlackRock (BLK). What I like about the worlds largest asset manager is that BLK is well positioned regardless if investors are bullish or bearish.

Source: BLK Q4 presentation

BLK offers a wide variety of products going from fixed income to equity. The bulk of its clients are institutional which provides more stability. This type of client is less likely to switch from one firm to another.

But BlackRock isn’t just about having a robust and diversified business model. The company also shows two strong growth vectors. First, it is not a secret for anybody; ETFs investing has gained more investors adept each day for the past decade. iShares is the world largest ETFs provider and BLK will continue to surf on that strong tailwind. Second, there are lots of regulations pushing advisors to select products with their clients’ best interest in mind. Lower fee investment solutions such as ETFs will only continue to thrive in this evolving environment.

My second pick in the asset management world is a deal maker called Lazard (LAZ). This smaller firm is well-known for its financial advisory services. The company is being implicated in several major M&A deals each year. With stories like Broadcom (AVGO) eyeing Qualcomm (QCOM) and Disney (DIS) buying Fox (FOX), we can expect Lazard will have a busy year in 2018.

Source: 2016 LAZ annual report

The major downside with asset managers is that they usually fail investors during a market correction. After all, investors take money away from them and leave managers with little options for growth. However, Lazard has proven its ability to grow no matter where we are in the market cycle:

Source: LAZ Q2 2017 presentation

The company has posted strong growth numbers and market shares gains after the 2008 crisis. One of the reasons why LAZ is so resilient is that when companies are not hyped by M&A, they are most likely looking to cut down their costs. It appears that a LAZ financial advisory segment is also well-known for leading restructuration and cost control programs. In other words; LAZ will do well no matter what happens in 2018.

Final Thought

While Wall Street frowns upon each interest rate hike as it means less “cheap money” on the market, I actually smile at each announcement. We have been running a growing economy with recession rate policy for too long. It’s time we slow down a bit if we all want to keep our profit alive! I think banks and assets managers are well positioned to benefit from this position.

I’m currently fully invested in dividend growth stocks and I don’t intend to change my strategy. In the end, even if I'm wrong, my stocks will continue to pay me for waiting. Instead of betting on where the market will finish in 2018, I bet that all my holdings will not only maintain but increase their dividend payouts. This is the kind of prediction I can make. What about you?

Disclosure: I do hold WFC, LAZ, BLK in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, BLK, LAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.