Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Is A Best Bet For The Passive Marijuana Investor

Raw data is contained in the APPENDIX, where the N=28 contained in the ETF had n=26 winners (93%) and only n=2 losers.

I trichotomized the N=28 holdings into [1] those representing more than 10%, [2] between 1% and 10%, and [3] less than 1% of the entire index.

I want to focus on the component stocks from the most recent “gap up” that immediately preceded 2017 calendar year-end.

My recommendation is that you “nibble in” and “buy the sector” with a focus on “Canadian” marijuana stocks.

It is always difficult to “pull the trigger” and buy a stock or other financial instrument after a “gap up,” but put this ETF on your “watch list.”.

Note: This article contains both Canadian- and U.S.-traded ticker symbols. Caution should be exercised with these gray-market derivatives.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) has performed well, and there is no reason to expect otherwise as 2018 progresses.

I like the Canadian exposure:

Canadian tickers are listed below:

I would prefer to watch a bit, and “nibble in,” as the “gap up” might represent a bit of an “over-reaction” to early January 2018 legalization in California, one of the largest population states in the US:

US tickers for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are listed below:

Name U.S. Ticker Percentage of Fund 1 Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF) 12.14% 2 Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) 11.66% 3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) 11.37% 4 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) 9.63% 5 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. (OTCPK:GWPRF) 9.46% 6 Medreleaf Corp. (OTCPK:MEDFF) 8.74% 7 Cannitrust Holdings Inc. (OTC:CNTTF) 4.17% 8 Cronos Group Inc. (OTCPK:PRMCF) 4.06% 9 Insys Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) 3.00% 10 Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:CMMDF) 2.88% 11 Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc NEW (OTCPK:SPRWF) 2.45% 12 Emerald Health Therapeutics (TBQBF) 2.15% 13 Organigram Holdiings Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) 2.14% 14 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) 2.08% 15 Radient Technologies Inc. (OTC:RDDTF) 1.91% 16 Hydropothecary Corp. NEW (OTC:HYYDF) 1.73% 17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) 1.32% 18 Newstrike Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NWKRF) 1.29% 19 Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTC:VRNDF) 1.13% 20 Maricann Group Inc. (OTCQB:MRRCF) 0.95% 21 WeedMD Inc. (OTC:WDDMF) 0.93% 22 Abcann Global Corp. (OTCQB:ABCCF) 0.89% 23 Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) 0.86% 24 ICC Intl Cannabis Corp. (OTC:ICCLF) 0.69% 25 Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCPK:IVITF) 0.65% 26 Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTC:HRVOF) 0.54% 27 Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) 0.53% 28 Inmed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF) 0.53% Total 99.88%

Trichotomy of Holdings in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

It is too “noisy “ to put all N=28 holdings in a single graphic, so I trichotomized the population, based on percentage of holdings in the overall ETF, establishing November 29, 2017 as a based period for the development of the below.

1-A graphic of the top 3 holdings at more than 10% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:

2-A graphic of holdings representing between 1% and 10% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:

3-A graphic of the holdings representing less than 1% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:

The Losers

There were only n=2 losers of the N=28 holdings over the 30 day period: [1] Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and [2] Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., as follows:

17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. ZYNE 1.32% 19 Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. VRNDF 1.13%

These results are superior, and I am inclined to simply buy and hold this ETF rather than attempt to pick n=26 winner out of a population of N=28 or attempt to achieve a 93% winner rate on my own. Let those running the index do the work so that I might sit back and enjoy the profits.

Summary

I receive many comments asking about specific marijuana and cannabis stocks, where I do not believe that I can outperform the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, so I recommend this passive investment approach for these stocks. This does not mean that I do not recommend the purchase of stocks not contained in the ETF, because I do.

For example, those following my work know that I held Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) for quite a bit of time, may trade it again, and am now holding its sister company (OTCQB:BTHCF).

For me, it is just too early to “pick the winner” and I want exposure to the entire marijuana and cannabis sector or segment of the economy. Of course, selecting the “best” of the sector is a long-proven methodology of maximizing returns, but they are likely to be contained in the ETF, and I will wait a bit longer before I attempt to identify the Amazon.com of the marijuana or cannabis sector.

Appendix

TWMJF APHQF ACBFF SMG GWPRF MEDFF CNTTF PRMCF INSY CMMDF SPRWF EMHTF OGRMF XXII RDDTF HYYDF ZYNE NWKRF VRNDF MRRCF WDDMF ABCCF EMMBF ICCLF IVITF HRVOF IIPR IMLFF 11/29/17 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 11/30/17 105% 107% 114% 101% 91% 103% 100% 106% 100% 106% 111% 118% 102% 103% 122% 102% 100% 100% 103% 113% 105% 98% 101% 97% 100% 99% 99% 100% 12/1/17 104% 109% 113% 101% 101% 104% 108% 106% 99% 105% 114% 118% 103% 104% 126% 105% 106% 106% 106% 116% 114% 96% 106% 98% 107% 105% 103% 103% 12/4/17 106% 112% 111% 102% 97% 103% 107% 104% 98% 106% 114% 133% 102% 102% 140% 113% 97% 108% 109% 107% 113% 93% 105% 100% 106% 110% 104% 112% 12/5/17 109% 130% 111% 103% 91% 100% 113% 105% 102% 111% 117% 148% 105% 105% 136% 136% 95% 108% 110% 107% 110% 100% 106% 100% 107% 112% 105% 120% 12/6/17 105% 127% 104% 102% 99% 98% 110% 106% 99% 107% 113% 161% 117% 104% 125% 127% 84% 107% 103% 108% 108% 98% 103% 93% 111% 111% 105% 120% 12/7/17 104% 123% 99% 103% 98% 100% 109% 109% 111% 109% 110% 156% 109% 107% 128% 132% 86% 106% 95% 107% 107% 93% 103% 91% 116% 112% 108% 119% 12/8/17 111% 128% 105% 103% 103% 100% 114% 111% 115% 108% 111% 159% 115% 117% 132% 133% 86% 105% 107% 106% 113% 98% 102% 94% 113% 122% 108% 137% 12/11/17 114% 133% 108% 104% 99% 103% 117% 115% 110% 108% 114% 166% 124% 125% 134% 145% 83% 110% 107% 107% 117% 97% 107% 97% 111% 142% 113% 152% 12/12/17 114% 143% 107% 104% 103% 103% 125% 125% 110% 109% 116% 201% 125% 116% 131% 171% 81% 115% 106% 115% 114% 111% 114% 95% 107% 142% 108% 144% 12/13/17 110% 135% 104% 104% 103% 101% 127% 123% 119% 107% 113% 191% 120% 113% 123% 170% 85% 122% 104% 108% 114% 105% 110% 95% 103% 134% 110% 144% 12/14/17 113% 136% 106% 104% 101% 103% 127% 119% 114% 107% 115% 200% 120% 115% 127% 164% 83% 124% 104% 110% 119% 106% 110% 94% 104% 137% 123% 149% 12/15/17 110% 134% 104% 104% 106% 103% 120% 120% 117% 105% 109% 195% 114% 117% 126% 158% 83% 123% 103% 104% 112% 105% 105% 96% 102% 131% 135% 144% 12/18/17 118% 136% 104% 105% 106% 102% 123% 128% 126% 107% 112% 194% 112% 115% 124% 160% 87% 118% 100% 103% 112% 104% 113% 95% 101% 134% 134% 136% 12/19/17 125% 140% 105% 105% 108% 102% 124% 133% 132% 107% 110% 190% 117% 108% 121% 165% 86% 107% 98% 104% 109% 102% 112% 90% 104% 130% 127% 122% 12/20/17 121% 138% 104% 105% 105% 103% 123% 130% 136% 109% 106% 179% 113% 113% 111% 160% 87% 105% 95% 100% 103% 97% 110% 90% 103% 122% 135% 135% 12/21/17 126% 143% 105% 104% 115% 105% 125% 137% 133% 108% 106% 172% 112% 115% 111% 163% 87% 101% 93% 99% 108% 101% 110% 100% 101% 128% 131% 138% 12/22/17 133% 161% 108% 104% 110% 106% 123% 167% 135% 108% 111% 197% 114% 113% 121% 159% 88% 103% 97% 108% 105% 105% 112% 102% 105% 132% 134% 143% 12/26/17 143% 161% 117% 105% 118% 114% 123% 167% 155% 108% 111% 221% 124% 114% 121% 159% 92% 103% 97% 114% 105% 116% 122% 102% 111% 132% 142% 156% 12/27/17 161% 163% 121% 105% 116% 111% 137% 177% 147% 115% 116% 205% 123% 123% 134% 171% 92% 117% 96% 114% 116% 108% 129% 104% 112% 143% 152% 156% 12/28/17 178% 175% 137% 107% 121% 132% 143% 224% 163% 128% 123% 205% 126% 129% 134% 176% 95% 124% 101% 120% 121% 110% 143% 107% 111% 146% 156% 178% 12/29/17 174% 180% 145% 109% 110% 139% 139% 247% 182% 125% 138% 221% 126% 124% 130% 174% 91% 117% 97% 132% 123% 106% 145% 108% 116% 143% 175% 202%

