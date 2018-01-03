Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Is A Best Bet For The Passive Marijuana Investor

by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

It is always difficult to “pull the trigger” and buy a stock or other financial instrument after a “gap up,” but put this ETF on your “watch list.”.

My recommendation is that you “nibble in” and “buy the sector” with a focus on “Canadian” marijuana stocks.

I want to focus on the component stocks from the most recent “gap up” that immediately preceded 2017 calendar year-end.

I trichotomized the N=28 holdings into [1] those representing more than 10%, [2] between 1% and 10%, and [3] less than 1% of the entire index.

Raw data is contained in the APPENDIX, where the N=28 contained in the ETF had n=26 winners (93%) and only n=2 losers.

Note: This article contains both Canadian- and U.S.-traded ticker symbols. Caution should be exercised with these gray-market derivatives.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) has performed well, and there is no reason to expect otherwise as 2018 progresses.

I like the Canadian exposure:

Canadian tickers are listed below:

I would prefer to watch a bit, and “nibble in,” as the “gap up” might represent a bit of an “over-reaction” to early January 2018 legalization in California, one of the largest population states in the US:

US tickers for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are listed below:

Name

U.S. Ticker

Percentage of Fund

1

Canopy Growth Corp.

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

12.14%

2

Aphria Inc.

(OTCQB:APHQF)

11.66%

3

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

(OTCQX:ACBFF)

11.37%

4

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

(SMG)

9.63%

5

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC.

(OTCPK:GWPRF)

9.46%

6

Medreleaf Corp.

(OTCPK:MEDFF)

8.74%

7

Cannitrust Holdings Inc.

(OTC:CNTTF)

4.17%

8

Cronos Group Inc.

(OTCPK:PRMCF)

4.06%

9

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

(INSY)

3.00%

10

Cannimed Therapeutics Inc.

(OTC:CMMDF)

2.88%

11

Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc NEW

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

2.45%

12

Emerald Health Therapeutics

(TBQBF)

2.15%

13

Organigram Holdiings Inc.

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

2.14%

14

22nd Century Group Inc.

(XXII)

2.08%

15

Radient Technologies Inc.

(OTC:RDDTF)

1.91%

16

Hydropothecary Corp. NEW

(OTC:HYYDF)

1.73%

17

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(ZYNE)

1.32%

18

Newstrike Resources Ltd

(OTCPK:NWKRF)

1.29%

19

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

(OTC:VRNDF)

1.13%

20

Maricann Group Inc.

(OTCQB:MRRCF)

0.95%

21

WeedMD Inc.

(OTC:WDDMF)

0.93%

22

Abcann Global Corp.

(OTCQB:ABCCF)

0.89%

23

Emblem Corp.

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

0.86%

24

ICC Intl Cannabis Corp.

(OTC:ICCLF)

0.69%

25

Invictus MD Strategies Corp.

(OTCPK:IVITF)

0.65%

26

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

(OTC:HRVOF)

0.54%

27

Innovative Industrial Properties

(IIPR)

0.53%

28

Inmed Pharmaceuticals

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

0.53%

Total

99.88%

Trichotomy of Holdings in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

It is too “noisy “ to put all N=28 holdings in a single graphic, so I trichotomized the population, based on percentage of holdings in the overall ETF, establishing November 29, 2017 as a based period for the development of the below.

1-A graphic of the top 3 holdings at more than 10% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:

2-A graphic of holdings representing between 1% and 10% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:

3-A graphic of the holdings representing less than 1% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:

The Losers

There were only n=2 losers of the N=28 holdings over the 30 day period: [1] Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and [2] Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., as follows:

17

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZYNE

1.32%

19

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

VRNDF

1.13%

These results are superior, and I am inclined to simply buy and hold this ETF rather than attempt to pick n=26 winner out of a population of N=28 or attempt to achieve a 93% winner rate on my own. Let those running the index do the work so that I might sit back and enjoy the profits.

Summary

I receive many comments asking about specific marijuana and cannabis stocks, where I do not believe that I can outperform the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, so I recommend this passive investment approach for these stocks. This does not mean that I do not recommend the purchase of stocks not contained in the ETF, because I do.

For example, those following my work know that I held Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) for quite a bit of time, may trade it again, and am now holding its sister company (OTCQB:BTHCF).

For me, it is just too early to “pick the winner” and I want exposure to the entire marijuana and cannabis sector or segment of the economy. Of course, selecting the “best” of the sector is a long-proven methodology of maximizing returns, but they are likely to be contained in the ETF, and I will wait a bit longer before I attempt to identify the Amazon.com of the marijuana or cannabis sector.

Appendix

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

(OTCQB:APHQF)

(OTCQX:ACBFF)

(SMG)

(OTCPK:GWPRF)

(OTCPK:MEDFF)

(OTC:CNTTF)

(OTCPK:PRMCF)

(INSY)

(OTC:CMMDF)

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

(OTCQX:EMHTF)

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

(XXII)

(OTC:RDDTF)

(OTC:HYYDF)

(ZYNE)

(OTCPK:NWKRF)

(OTC:VRNDF)

(OTCQB:MRRCF)

(OTC:WDDMF)

(OTCQB:ABCCF)

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

(OTC:ICCLF)

(OTCPK:IVITF)

(OTC:HRVOF)

(IIPR)

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

11/29/17

$13.6298

$8.2100

$5.2500

$98.3800

$10.1200

$12.1500

$5.2450

$3.1319

$5.2900

$14.3000

$1.3200

$1.9448

$2.5629

$2.2600

$1.0648

$1.8696

$13.7600

$0.3900

$2.2589

$1.5700

$1.6070

$1.1477

$1.2600

$0.7667

$1.0989

$0.7051

$18.4100

$0.5240

11/30/17

$14.2790

$8.7724

$6.0000

$98.9000

$9.1600

$12.5210

$5.2475

$3.3063

$5.3000

$15.1747

$1.4600

$2.3000

$2.6200

$2.3300

$1.2986

$1.9155

$13.7700

$0.3900

$2.3164

$1.7720

$1.6800

$1.1200

$1.2700

$0.7465

$1.1010

$0.6999

$18.1500

$0.5250

12/1/17

$14.2010

$8.9500

$5.9200

$99.2500

$10.2500

$12.5841

$5.6428

$3.3092

$5.2500

$14.9753

$1.5100

$2.2954

$2.6300

$2.3600

$1.3437

$1.9686

$14.5800

$0.4139

$2.3927

$1.8200

$1.8380

$1.1000

$1.3400

$0.7490

$1.1739

$0.7390

$18.9000

$0.5400

12/4/17

$14.3800

$9.1700

$5.8500

$100.6700

$9.8500

$12.4984

$5.6010

$3.2492

$5.2100

$15.0997

$1.5000

$2.5868

$2.6100

$2.3100

$1.4926

$2.1143

$13.3700

$0.4204

$2.4551

$1.6823

$1.8140

$1.0709

$1.3200

$0.7690

$1.1609

$0.7770

$19.1600

$0.5893

12/5/17

$14.7900

$10.6600

$5.8200

$101.2900

$9.2500

$12.1925

$5.9507

$3.2853

$5.3700

$15.8099

$1.5385

$2.8802

$2.7000

$2.3800

$1.4520

$2.5407

$13.0100

$0.4200

$2.4850

$1.6750

$1.7603

$1.1452

$1.3299

$0.7686

$1.1800

$0.7930

$19.2800

$0.6300

12/6/17

$14.3790

$10.4100

$5.4700

$100.4200

$9.9900

$11.9451

$5.7716

$3.3200

$5.2400

$15.2638

$1.4898

$3.1400

$3.0000

$2.3400

$1.3325

$2.3793

$11.5600

$0.4174

$2.3250

$1.7000

$1.7300

$1.1300

$1.3023

$0.7150

$1.2200

$0.7840

$19.3600

$0.6283

12/7/17

$14.2400

$10.1306

$5.2000

$101.4100

$9.9001

$12.0960

$5.7196

$3.4100

$5.8600

$15.5401

$1.4500

$3.0249

$2.7900

$2.4100

$1.3650

$2.4600

$11.7800

$0.4121

$2.1498

$1.6803

$1.7240

$1.0700

$1.2952

$0.6973

$1.2754

$0.7881

$19.9300

$0.6252

12/8/17

$15.1200

$10.4865

$5.5180

$101.4800

$10.4400

$12.1800

$5.9570

$3.4885

$6.0900

$15.4976

$1.4700

$3.0999

$2.9490

$2.6500

$1.4032

$2.4842

$11.9000

$0.4098

$2.4138

$1.6600

$1.8228

$1.1199

$1.2890

$0.7174

$1.2409

$0.8591

$19.8800

$0.7192

12/11/17

$15.4990

$10.9290

$5.6900

$102.6600

$9.9700

$12.5003

$6.1137

$3.6000

$5.8100

$15.4478

$1.5100

$3.2328

$3.1800

$2.8200

$1.4238

$2.7037

$11.4000

$0.4309

$2.4187

$1.6800

$1.8778

$1.1100

$1.3500

$0.7400

$1.2200

$1.0000

$20.8000

$0.7975

12/12/17

$15.5500

$11.7690

$5.6277

$102.7000

$10.4400

$12.4678

$6.5663

$3.9200

$5.8200

$15.5649

$1.5300

$3.9100

$3.2100

$2.6300

$1.4000

$3.1970

$11.1700

$0.4474

$2.4055

$1.8131

$1.8286

$1.2714

$1.4419

$0.7264

$1.1800

$1.0000

$19.8800

$0.7542

12/13/17

$14.9500

$11.0500

$5.4690

$102.4600

$10.4000

$12.2900

$6.6400

$3.8566

$6.2800

$15.3555

$1.4940

$3.7089

$3.0800

$2.5500

$1.3139

$3.1776

$11.7200

$0.4740

$2.3554

$1.6900

$1.8370

$1.2000

$1.3900

$0.7273

$1.1300

$0.9477

$20.3200

$0.7565

12/14/17

$15.3500

$11.1369

$5.5800

$102.0700

$10.2500

$12.5500

$6.6405

$3.7196

$6.0300

$15.2319

$1.5190

$3.8827

$3.0700

$2.6100

$1.3530

$3.0626

$11.4200

$0.4837

$2.3405

$1.7300

$1.9160

$1.2200

$1.3842

$0.7204

$1.1400

$0.9667

$22.6000

$0.7790

12/15/17

$15.0577

$11.0400

$5.4785

$102.5800

$10.7700

$12.4747

$6.3025

$3.7500

$6.2000

$15.0810

$1.4399

$3.7984

$2.9300

$2.6500

$1.3383

$2.9553

$11.4700

$0.4790

$2.3370

$1.6400

$1.7970

$1.2062

$1.3200

$0.7356

$1.1200

$0.9208

$24.8000

$0.7548

12/18/17

$16.0294

$11.2030

$5.4600

$102.8400

$10.7500

$12.4000

$6.4530

$4.0073

$6.6900

$15.2365

$1.4797

$3.7700

$2.8600

$2.6000

$1.3206

$2.9897

$11.9800

$0.4610

$2.2644

$1.6110

$1.7961

$1.1900

$1.4277

$0.7248

$1.1100

$0.9429

$24.7600

$0.7101

12/19/17

$17.0000

$11.5300

$5.5150

$102.9800

$10.9000

$12.3800

$6.5100

$4.1520

$6.9900

$15.3000

$1.4490

$3.6990

$2.9890

$2.4500

$1.2850

$3.0837

$11.7800

$0.4178

$2.2177

$1.6300

$1.7442

$1.1700

$1.4112

$0.6890

$1.1390

$0.9187

$23.4700

$0.6400

12/20/17

$16.4600

$11.2949

$5.4700

$102.8500

$10.5800

$12.4900

$6.4361

$4.0800

$7.2000

$15.5960

$1.4000

$3.4900

$2.8900

$2.5600

$1.1819

$2.9974

$11.9500

$0.4104

$2.1534

$1.5673

$1.6601

$1.1190

$1.3900

$0.6898

$1.1300

$0.8630

$24.9000

$0.7066

12/21/17

$17.1908

$11.7230

$5.5000

$102.4300

$11.6500

$12.7000

$6.5420

$4.3000

$7.0300

$15.4375

$1.3995

$3.3390

$2.8773

$2.5900

$1.1810

$3.0462

$11.9600

$0.3955

$2.1001

$1.5562

$1.7392

$1.1600

$1.3900

$0.7636

$1.1079

$0.9008

$24.1400

$0.7250

12/22/17

$18.1400

$13.2300

$5.6700

$102.5500

$11.0950

$12.8500

$6.4770

$5.2300

$7.1200

$15.4042

$1.4700

$3.8400

$2.9100

$2.5600

$1.2840

$2.9812

$12.0600

$0.4000

$2.2000

$1.6900

$1.6930

$1.2000

$1.4100

$0.7802

$1.1490

$0.9313

$24.6700

$0.7480

12/26/17

$19.5500

$13.2300

$6.1600

$102.9700

$11.9900

$13.8000

$6.4770

$5.2300

$8.2000

$15.4042

$1.4700

$4.3000

$3.1700

$2.5800

$1.2840

$2.9812

$12.6500

$0.4000

$2.2000

$1.7900

$1.6930

$1.3300

$1.5400

$0.7802

$1.2200

$0.9313

$26.0600

$0.8200

12/27/17

$21.9907

$13.3500

$6.3700

$103.0700

$11.7500

$13.5161

$7.1680

$5.5381

$7.7700

$16.4946

$1.5289

$3.9899

$3.1600

$2.7700

$1.4299

$3.2046

$12.6500

$0.4558

$2.1779

$1.7900

$1.8710

$1.2449

$1.6200

$0.7990

$1.2300

$1.0096

$28.0000

$0.8199

12/28/17

$24.2000

$14.3290

$7.1700

$104.9600

$12.2300

$16.0700

$7.4866

$7.0000

$8.6200

$18.2964

$1.6180

$3.9960

$3.2300

$2.9100

$1.4300

$3.2821

$13.1400

$0.4820

$2.2870

$1.8880

$1.9400

$1.2592

$1.7990

$0.8213

$1.2231

$1.0304

$28.6400

$0.9330

12/29/17

$23.6800

$14.7500

$7.6300

$106.9900

$11.1600

$16.8993

$7.2960

$7.7487

$9.6200

$17.9000

$1.8254

$4.2900

$3.2359

$2.8000

$1.3884

$3.2601

$12.5200

$0.4560

$2.1857

$2.0700

$1.9799

$1.2200

$1.8231

$0.8250

$1.2800

$1.0114

$32.2800

$1.0600

TWMJF

APHQF

ACBFF

SMG

GWPRF

MEDFF

CNTTF

PRMCF

INSY

CMMDF

SPRWF

EMHTF

OGRMF

XXII

RDDTF

HYYDF

ZYNE

NWKRF

VRNDF

MRRCF

WDDMF

ABCCF

EMMBF

ICCLF

IVITF

HRVOF

IIPR

IMLFF

11/29/17

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

11/30/17

105%

107%

114%

101%

91%

103%

100%

106%

100%

106%

111%

118%

102%

103%

122%

102%

100%

100%

103%

113%

105%

98%

101%

97%

100%

99%

99%

100%

12/1/17

104%

109%

113%

101%

101%

104%

108%

106%

99%

105%

114%

118%

103%

104%

126%

105%

106%

106%

106%

116%

114%

96%

106%

98%

107%

105%

103%

103%

12/4/17

106%

112%

111%

102%

97%

103%

107%

104%

98%

106%

114%

133%

102%

102%

140%

113%

97%

108%

109%

107%

113%

93%

105%

100%

106%

110%

104%

112%

12/5/17

109%

130%

111%

103%

91%

100%

113%

105%

102%

111%

117%

148%

105%

105%

136%

136%

95%

108%

110%

107%

110%

100%

106%

100%

107%

112%

105%

120%

12/6/17

105%

127%

104%

102%

99%

98%

110%

106%

99%

107%

113%

161%

117%

104%

125%

127%

84%

107%

103%

108%

108%

98%

103%

93%

111%

111%

105%

120%

12/7/17

104%

123%

99%

103%

98%

100%

109%

109%

111%

109%

110%

156%

109%

107%

128%

132%

86%

106%

95%

107%

107%

93%

103%

91%

116%

112%

108%

119%

12/8/17

111%

128%

105%

103%

103%

100%

114%

111%

115%

108%

111%

159%

115%

117%

132%

133%

86%

105%

107%

106%

113%

98%

102%

94%

113%

122%

108%

137%

12/11/17

114%

133%

108%

104%

99%

103%

117%

115%

110%

108%

114%

166%

124%

125%

134%

145%

83%

110%

107%

107%

117%

97%

107%

97%

111%

142%

113%

152%

12/12/17

114%

143%

107%

104%

103%

103%

125%

125%

110%

109%

116%

201%

125%

116%

131%

171%

81%

115%

106%

115%

114%

111%

114%

95%

107%

142%

108%

144%

12/13/17

110%

135%

104%

104%

103%

101%

127%

123%

119%

107%

113%

191%

120%

113%

123%

170%

85%

122%

104%

108%

114%

105%

110%

95%

103%

134%

110%

144%

12/14/17

113%

136%

106%

104%

101%

103%

127%

119%

114%

107%

115%

200%

120%

115%

127%

164%

83%

124%

104%

110%

119%

106%

110%

94%

104%

137%

123%

149%

12/15/17

110%

134%

104%

104%

106%

103%

120%

120%

117%

105%

109%

195%

114%

117%

126%

158%

83%

123%

103%

104%

112%

105%

105%

96%

102%

131%

135%

144%

12/18/17

118%

136%

104%

105%

106%

102%

123%

128%

126%

107%

112%

194%

112%

115%

124%

160%

87%

118%

100%

103%

112%

104%

113%

95%

101%

134%

134%

136%

12/19/17

125%

140%

105%

105%

108%

102%

124%

133%

132%

107%

110%

190%

117%

108%

121%

165%

86%

107%

98%

104%

109%

102%

112%

90%

104%

130%

127%

122%

12/20/17

121%

138%

104%

105%

105%

103%

123%

130%

136%

109%

106%

179%

113%

113%

111%

160%

87%

105%

95%

100%

103%

97%

110%

90%

103%

122%

135%

135%

12/21/17

126%

143%

105%

104%

115%

105%

125%

137%

133%

108%

106%

172%

112%

115%

111%

163%

87%

101%

93%

99%

108%

101%

110%

100%

101%

128%

131%

138%

12/22/17

133%

161%

108%

104%

110%

106%

123%

167%

135%

108%

111%

197%

114%

113%

121%

159%

88%

103%

97%

108%

105%

105%

112%

102%

105%

132%

134%

143%

12/26/17

143%

161%

117%

105%

118%

114%

123%

167%

155%

108%

111%

221%

124%

114%

121%

159%

92%

103%

97%

114%

105%

116%

122%

102%

111%

132%

142%

156%

12/27/17

161%

163%

121%

105%

116%

111%

137%

177%

147%

115%

116%

205%

123%

123%

134%

171%

92%

117%

96%

114%

116%

108%

129%

104%

112%

143%

152%

156%

12/28/17

178%

175%

137%

107%

121%

132%

143%

224%

163%

128%

123%

205%

126%

129%

134%

176%

95%

124%

101%

120%

121%

110%

143%

107%

111%

146%

156%

178%

12/29/17

174%

180%

145%

109%

110%

139%

139%

247%

182%

125%

138%

221%

126%

124%

130%

174%

91%

117%

97%

132%

123%

106%

145%

108%

116%

143%

175%

202%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

