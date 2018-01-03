Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Is A Best Bet For The Passive Marijuana Investor

Note: This article contains both Canadian- and U.S.-traded ticker symbols. Caution should be exercised with these gray-market derivatives.
The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) has performed well, and there is no reason to expect otherwise as 2018 progresses.
I like the Canadian exposure:
Canadian tickers are listed below:
I would prefer to watch a bit, and “nibble in,” as the “gap up” might represent a bit of an “over-reaction” to early January 2018 legalization in California, one of the largest population states in the US:
US tickers for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are listed below:
|
Name
|
U.S. Ticker
|
Percentage of Fund
|
1
|
Canopy Growth Corp.
|
12.14%
|
2
|
Aphria Inc.
|
11.66%
|
3
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|
11.37%
|
4
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
|
(SMG)
|
9.63%
|
5
|
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC.
|
9.46%
|
6
|
Medreleaf Corp.
|
8.74%
|
7
|
Cannitrust Holdings Inc.
|
4.17%
|
8
|
Cronos Group Inc.
|
4.06%
|
9
|
Insys Therapeutics Inc.
|
(INSY)
|
3.00%
|
10
|
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc.
|
2.88%
|
11
|
Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc NEW
|
2.45%
|
12
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics
|
(TBQBF)
|
2.15%
|
13
|
Organigram Holdiings Inc.
|
2.14%
|
14
|
22nd Century Group Inc.
|
(XXII)
|
2.08%
|
15
|
Radient Technologies Inc.
|
1.91%
|
16
|
Hydropothecary Corp. NEW
|
1.73%
|
17
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
(ZYNE)
|
1.32%
|
18
|
Newstrike Resources Ltd
|
1.29%
|
19
|
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
|
1.13%
|
20
|
Maricann Group Inc.
|
0.95%
|
21
|
WeedMD Inc.
|
0.93%
|
22
|
Abcann Global Corp.
|
0.89%
|
23
|
Emblem Corp.
|
0.86%
|
24
|
ICC Intl Cannabis Corp.
|
0.69%
|
25
|
Invictus MD Strategies Corp.
|
0.65%
|
26
|
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
|
0.54%
|
27
|
Innovative Industrial Properties
|
(IIPR)
|
0.53%
|
28
|
Inmed Pharmaceuticals
|
0.53%
|
Total
|
99.88%
Trichotomy of Holdings in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF
It is too “noisy “ to put all N=28 holdings in a single graphic, so I trichotomized the population, based on percentage of holdings in the overall ETF, establishing November 29, 2017 as a based period for the development of the below.
1-A graphic of the top 3 holdings at more than 10% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:
2-A graphic of holdings representing between 1% and 10% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:
3-A graphic of the holdings representing less than 1% of the total ETF over the past 30 days follows:
The Losers
There were only n=2 losers of the N=28 holdings over the 30 day period: [1] Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and [2] Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., as follows:
|
17
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
ZYNE
|
1.32%
|
19
|
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
|
VRNDF
|
1.13%
These results are superior, and I am inclined to simply buy and hold this ETF rather than attempt to pick n=26 winner out of a population of N=28 or attempt to achieve a 93% winner rate on my own. Let those running the index do the work so that I might sit back and enjoy the profits.
Summary
I receive many comments asking about specific marijuana and cannabis stocks, where I do not believe that I can outperform the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, so I recommend this passive investment approach for these stocks. This does not mean that I do not recommend the purchase of stocks not contained in the ETF, because I do.
For example, those following my work know that I held Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) for quite a bit of time, may trade it again, and am now holding its sister company (OTCQB:BTHCF).
For me, it is just too early to “pick the winner” and I want exposure to the entire marijuana and cannabis sector or segment of the economy. Of course, selecting the “best” of the sector is a long-proven methodology of maximizing returns, but they are likely to be contained in the ETF, and I will wait a bit longer before I attempt to identify the Amazon.com of the marijuana or cannabis sector.
Appendix
|
(SMG)
|
(INSY)
|
(XXII)
|
(ZYNE)
|
(IIPR)
|
11/29/17
|
$13.6298
|
$8.2100
|
$5.2500
|
$98.3800
|
$10.1200
|
$12.1500
|
$5.2450
|
$3.1319
|
$5.2900
|
$14.3000
|
$1.3200
|
$1.9448
|
$2.5629
|
$2.2600
|
$1.0648
|
$1.8696
|
$13.7600
|
$0.3900
|
$2.2589
|
$1.5700
|
$1.6070
|
$1.1477
|
$1.2600
|
$0.7667
|
$1.0989
|
$0.7051
|
$18.4100
|
$0.5240
|
11/30/17
|
$14.2790
|
$8.7724
|
$6.0000
|
$98.9000
|
$9.1600
|
$12.5210
|
$5.2475
|
$3.3063
|
$5.3000
|
$15.1747
|
$1.4600
|
$2.3000
|
$2.6200
|
$2.3300
|
$1.2986
|
$1.9155
|
$13.7700
|
$0.3900
|
$2.3164
|
$1.7720
|
$1.6800
|
$1.1200
|
$1.2700
|
$0.7465
|
$1.1010
|
$0.6999
|
$18.1500
|
$0.5250
|
12/1/17
|
$14.2010
|
$8.9500
|
$5.9200
|
$99.2500
|
$10.2500
|
$12.5841
|
$5.6428
|
$3.3092
|
$5.2500
|
$14.9753
|
$1.5100
|
$2.2954
|
$2.6300
|
$2.3600
|
$1.3437
|
$1.9686
|
$14.5800
|
$0.4139
|
$2.3927
|
$1.8200
|
$1.8380
|
$1.1000
|
$1.3400
|
$0.7490
|
$1.1739
|
$0.7390
|
$18.9000
|
$0.5400
|
12/4/17
|
$14.3800
|
$9.1700
|
$5.8500
|
$100.6700
|
$9.8500
|
$12.4984
|
$5.6010
|
$3.2492
|
$5.2100
|
$15.0997
|
$1.5000
|
$2.5868
|
$2.6100
|
$2.3100
|
$1.4926
|
$2.1143
|
$13.3700
|
$0.4204
|
$2.4551
|
$1.6823
|
$1.8140
|
$1.0709
|
$1.3200
|
$0.7690
|
$1.1609
|
$0.7770
|
$19.1600
|
$0.5893
|
12/5/17
|
$14.7900
|
$10.6600
|
$5.8200
|
$101.2900
|
$9.2500
|
$12.1925
|
$5.9507
|
$3.2853
|
$5.3700
|
$15.8099
|
$1.5385
|
$2.8802
|
$2.7000
|
$2.3800
|
$1.4520
|
$2.5407
|
$13.0100
|
$0.4200
|
$2.4850
|
$1.6750
|
$1.7603
|
$1.1452
|
$1.3299
|
$0.7686
|
$1.1800
|
$0.7930
|
$19.2800
|
$0.6300
|
12/6/17
|
$14.3790
|
$10.4100
|
$5.4700
|
$100.4200
|
$9.9900
|
$11.9451
|
$5.7716
|
$3.3200
|
$5.2400
|
$15.2638
|
$1.4898
|
$3.1400
|
$3.0000
|
$2.3400
|
$1.3325
|
$2.3793
|
$11.5600
|
$0.4174
|
$2.3250
|
$1.7000
|
$1.7300
|
$1.1300
|
$1.3023
|
$0.7150
|
$1.2200
|
$0.7840
|
$19.3600
|
$0.6283
|
12/7/17
|
$14.2400
|
$10.1306
|
$5.2000
|
$101.4100
|
$9.9001
|
$12.0960
|
$5.7196
|
$3.4100
|
$5.8600
|
$15.5401
|
$1.4500
|
$3.0249
|
$2.7900
|
$2.4100
|
$1.3650
|
$2.4600
|
$11.7800
|
$0.4121
|
$2.1498
|
$1.6803
|
$1.7240
|
$1.0700
|
$1.2952
|
$0.6973
|
$1.2754
|
$0.7881
|
$19.9300
|
$0.6252
|
12/8/17
|
$15.1200
|
$10.4865
|
$5.5180
|
$101.4800
|
$10.4400
|
$12.1800
|
$5.9570
|
$3.4885
|
$6.0900
|
$15.4976
|
$1.4700
|
$3.0999
|
$2.9490
|
$2.6500
|
$1.4032
|
$2.4842
|
$11.9000
|
$0.4098
|
$2.4138
|
$1.6600
|
$1.8228
|
$1.1199
|
$1.2890
|
$0.7174
|
$1.2409
|
$0.8591
|
$19.8800
|
$0.7192
|
12/11/17
|
$15.4990
|
$10.9290
|
$5.6900
|
$102.6600
|
$9.9700
|
$12.5003
|
$6.1137
|
$3.6000
|
$5.8100
|
$15.4478
|
$1.5100
|
$3.2328
|
$3.1800
|
$2.8200
|
$1.4238
|
$2.7037
|
$11.4000
|
$0.4309
|
$2.4187
|
$1.6800
|
$1.8778
|
$1.1100
|
$1.3500
|
$0.7400
|
$1.2200
|
$1.0000
|
$20.8000
|
$0.7975
|
12/12/17
|
$15.5500
|
$11.7690
|
$5.6277
|
$102.7000
|
$10.4400
|
$12.4678
|
$6.5663
|
$3.9200
|
$5.8200
|
$15.5649
|
$1.5300
|
$3.9100
|
$3.2100
|
$2.6300
|
$1.4000
|
$3.1970
|
$11.1700
|
$0.4474
|
$2.4055
|
$1.8131
|
$1.8286
|
$1.2714
|
$1.4419
|
$0.7264
|
$1.1800
|
$1.0000
|
$19.8800
|
$0.7542
|
12/13/17
|
$14.9500
|
$11.0500
|
$5.4690
|
$102.4600
|
$10.4000
|
$12.2900
|
$6.6400
|
$3.8566
|
$6.2800
|
$15.3555
|
$1.4940
|
$3.7089
|
$3.0800
|
$2.5500
|
$1.3139
|
$3.1776
|
$11.7200
|
$0.4740
|
$2.3554
|
$1.6900
|
$1.8370
|
$1.2000
|
$1.3900
|
$0.7273
|
$1.1300
|
$0.9477
|
$20.3200
|
$0.7565
|
12/14/17
|
$15.3500
|
$11.1369
|
$5.5800
|
$102.0700
|
$10.2500
|
$12.5500
|
$6.6405
|
$3.7196
|
$6.0300
|
$15.2319
|
$1.5190
|
$3.8827
|
$3.0700
|
$2.6100
|
$1.3530
|
$3.0626
|
$11.4200
|
$0.4837
|
$2.3405
|
$1.7300
|
$1.9160
|
$1.2200
|
$1.3842
|
$0.7204
|
$1.1400
|
$0.9667
|
$22.6000
|
$0.7790
|
12/15/17
|
$15.0577
|
$11.0400
|
$5.4785
|
$102.5800
|
$10.7700
|
$12.4747
|
$6.3025
|
$3.7500
|
$6.2000
|
$15.0810
|
$1.4399
|
$3.7984
|
$2.9300
|
$2.6500
|
$1.3383
|
$2.9553
|
$11.4700
|
$0.4790
|
$2.3370
|
$1.6400
|
$1.7970
|
$1.2062
|
$1.3200
|
$0.7356
|
$1.1200
|
$0.9208
|
$24.8000
|
$0.7548
|
12/18/17
|
$16.0294
|
$11.2030
|
$5.4600
|
$102.8400
|
$10.7500
|
$12.4000
|
$6.4530
|
$4.0073
|
$6.6900
|
$15.2365
|
$1.4797
|
$3.7700
|
$2.8600
|
$2.6000
|
$1.3206
|
$2.9897
|
$11.9800
|
$0.4610
|
$2.2644
|
$1.6110
|
$1.7961
|
$1.1900
|
$1.4277
|
$0.7248
|
$1.1100
|
$0.9429
|
$24.7600
|
$0.7101
|
12/19/17
|
$17.0000
|
$11.5300
|
$5.5150
|
$102.9800
|
$10.9000
|
$12.3800
|
$6.5100
|
$4.1520
|
$6.9900
|
$15.3000
|
$1.4490
|
$3.6990
|
$2.9890
|
$2.4500
|
$1.2850
|
$3.0837
|
$11.7800
|
$0.4178
|
$2.2177
|
$1.6300
|
$1.7442
|
$1.1700
|
$1.4112
|
$0.6890
|
$1.1390
|
$0.9187
|
$23.4700
|
$0.6400
|
12/20/17
|
$16.4600
|
$11.2949
|
$5.4700
|
$102.8500
|
$10.5800
|
$12.4900
|
$6.4361
|
$4.0800
|
$7.2000
|
$15.5960
|
$1.4000
|
$3.4900
|
$2.8900
|
$2.5600
|
$1.1819
|
$2.9974
|
$11.9500
|
$0.4104
|
$2.1534
|
$1.5673
|
$1.6601
|
$1.1190
|
$1.3900
|
$0.6898
|
$1.1300
|
$0.8630
|
$24.9000
|
$0.7066
|
12/21/17
|
$17.1908
|
$11.7230
|
$5.5000
|
$102.4300
|
$11.6500
|
$12.7000
|
$6.5420
|
$4.3000
|
$7.0300
|
$15.4375
|
$1.3995
|
$3.3390
|
$2.8773
|
$2.5900
|
$1.1810
|
$3.0462
|
$11.9600
|
$0.3955
|
$2.1001
|
$1.5562
|
$1.7392
|
$1.1600
|
$1.3900
|
$0.7636
|
$1.1079
|
$0.9008
|
$24.1400
|
$0.7250
|
12/22/17
|
$18.1400
|
$13.2300
|
$5.6700
|
$102.5500
|
$11.0950
|
$12.8500
|
$6.4770
|
$5.2300
|
$7.1200
|
$15.4042
|
$1.4700
|
$3.8400
|
$2.9100
|
$2.5600
|
$1.2840
|
$2.9812
|
$12.0600
|
$0.4000
|
$2.2000
|
$1.6900
|
$1.6930
|
$1.2000
|
$1.4100
|
$0.7802
|
$1.1490
|
$0.9313
|
$24.6700
|
$0.7480
|
12/26/17
|
$19.5500
|
$13.2300
|
$6.1600
|
$102.9700
|
$11.9900
|
$13.8000
|
$6.4770
|
$5.2300
|
$8.2000
|
$15.4042
|
$1.4700
|
$4.3000
|
$3.1700
|
$2.5800
|
$1.2840
|
$2.9812
|
$12.6500
|
$0.4000
|
$2.2000
|
$1.7900
|
$1.6930
|
$1.3300
|
$1.5400
|
$0.7802
|
$1.2200
|
$0.9313
|
$26.0600
|
$0.8200
|
12/27/17
|
$21.9907
|
$13.3500
|
$6.3700
|
$103.0700
|
$11.7500
|
$13.5161
|
$7.1680
|
$5.5381
|
$7.7700
|
$16.4946
|
$1.5289
|
$3.9899
|
$3.1600
|
$2.7700
|
$1.4299
|
$3.2046
|
$12.6500
|
$0.4558
|
$2.1779
|
$1.7900
|
$1.8710
|
$1.2449
|
$1.6200
|
$0.7990
|
$1.2300
|
$1.0096
|
$28.0000
|
$0.8199
|
12/28/17
|
$24.2000
|
$14.3290
|
$7.1700
|
$104.9600
|
$12.2300
|
$16.0700
|
$7.4866
|
$7.0000
|
$8.6200
|
$18.2964
|
$1.6180
|
$3.9960
|
$3.2300
|
$2.9100
|
$1.4300
|
$3.2821
|
$13.1400
|
$0.4820
|
$2.2870
|
$1.8880
|
$1.9400
|
$1.2592
|
$1.7990
|
$0.8213
|
$1.2231
|
$1.0304
|
$28.6400
|
$0.9330
|
12/29/17
|
$23.6800
|
$14.7500
|
$7.6300
|
$106.9900
|
$11.1600
|
$16.8993
|
$7.2960
|
$7.7487
|
$9.6200
|
$17.9000
|
$1.8254
|
$4.2900
|
$3.2359
|
$2.8000
|
$1.3884
|
$3.2601
|
$12.5200
|
$0.4560
|
$2.1857
|
$2.0700
|
$1.9799
|
$1.2200
|
$1.8231
|
$0.8250
|
$1.2800
|
$1.0114
|
$32.2800
|
$1.0600
|
TWMJF
|
APHQF
|
ACBFF
|
SMG
|
GWPRF
|
MEDFF
|
CNTTF
|
PRMCF
|
INSY
|
CMMDF
|
SPRWF
|
EMHTF
|
OGRMF
|
XXII
|
RDDTF
|
HYYDF
|
ZYNE
|
NWKRF
|
VRNDF
|
MRRCF
|
WDDMF
|
ABCCF
|
EMMBF
|
ICCLF
|
IVITF
|
HRVOF
|
IIPR
|
IMLFF
|
11/29/17
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
11/30/17
|
105%
|
107%
|
114%
|
101%
|
91%
|
103%
|
100%
|
106%
|
100%
|
106%
|
111%
|
118%
|
102%
|
103%
|
122%
|
102%
|
100%
|
100%
|
103%
|
113%
|
105%
|
98%
|
101%
|
97%
|
100%
|
99%
|
99%
|
100%
|
12/1/17
|
104%
|
109%
|
113%
|
101%
|
101%
|
104%
|
108%
|
106%
|
99%
|
105%
|
114%
|
118%
|
103%
|
104%
|
126%
|
105%
|
106%
|
106%
|
106%
|
116%
|
114%
|
96%
|
106%
|
98%
|
107%
|
105%
|
103%
|
103%
|
12/4/17
|
106%
|
112%
|
111%
|
102%
|
97%
|
103%
|
107%
|
104%
|
98%
|
106%
|
114%
|
133%
|
102%
|
102%
|
140%
|
113%
|
97%
|
108%
|
109%
|
107%
|
113%
|
93%
|
105%
|
100%
|
106%
|
110%
|
104%
|
112%
|
12/5/17
|
109%
|
130%
|
111%
|
103%
|
91%
|
100%
|
113%
|
105%
|
102%
|
111%
|
117%
|
148%
|
105%
|
105%
|
136%
|
136%
|
95%
|
108%
|
110%
|
107%
|
110%
|
100%
|
106%
|
100%
|
107%
|
112%
|
105%
|
120%
|
12/6/17
|
105%
|
127%
|
104%
|
102%
|
99%
|
98%
|
110%
|
106%
|
99%
|
107%
|
113%
|
161%
|
117%
|
104%
|
125%
|
127%
|
84%
|
107%
|
103%
|
108%
|
108%
|
98%
|
103%
|
93%
|
111%
|
111%
|
105%
|
120%
|
12/7/17
|
104%
|
123%
|
99%
|
103%
|
98%
|
100%
|
109%
|
109%
|
111%
|
109%
|
110%
|
156%
|
109%
|
107%
|
128%
|
132%
|
86%
|
106%
|
95%
|
107%
|
107%
|
93%
|
103%
|
91%
|
116%
|
112%
|
108%
|
119%
|
12/8/17
|
111%
|
128%
|
105%
|
103%
|
103%
|
100%
|
114%
|
111%
|
115%
|
108%
|
111%
|
159%
|
115%
|
117%
|
132%
|
133%
|
86%
|
105%
|
107%
|
106%
|
113%
|
98%
|
102%
|
94%
|
113%
|
122%
|
108%
|
137%
|
12/11/17
|
114%
|
133%
|
108%
|
104%
|
99%
|
103%
|
117%
|
115%
|
110%
|
108%
|
114%
|
166%
|
124%
|
125%
|
134%
|
145%
|
83%
|
110%
|
107%
|
107%
|
117%
|
97%
|
107%
|
97%
|
111%
|
142%
|
113%
|
152%
|
12/12/17
|
114%
|
143%
|
107%
|
104%
|
103%
|
103%
|
125%
|
125%
|
110%
|
109%
|
116%
|
201%
|
125%
|
116%
|
131%
|
171%
|
81%
|
115%
|
106%
|
115%
|
114%
|
111%
|
114%
|
95%
|
107%
|
142%
|
108%
|
144%
|
12/13/17
|
110%
|
135%
|
104%
|
104%
|
103%
|
101%
|
127%
|
123%
|
119%
|
107%
|
113%
|
191%
|
120%
|
113%
|
123%
|
170%
|
85%
|
122%
|
104%
|
108%
|
114%
|
105%
|
110%
|
95%
|
103%
|
134%
|
110%
|
144%
|
12/14/17
|
113%
|
136%
|
106%
|
104%
|
101%
|
103%
|
127%
|
119%
|
114%
|
107%
|
115%
|
200%
|
120%
|
115%
|
127%
|
164%
|
83%
|
124%
|
104%
|
110%
|
119%
|
106%
|
110%
|
94%
|
104%
|
137%
|
123%
|
149%
|
12/15/17
|
110%
|
134%
|
104%
|
104%
|
106%
|
103%
|
120%
|
120%
|
117%
|
105%
|
109%
|
195%
|
114%
|
117%
|
126%
|
158%
|
83%
|
123%
|
103%
|
104%
|
112%
|
105%
|
105%
|
96%
|
102%
|
131%
|
135%
|
144%
|
12/18/17
|
118%
|
136%
|
104%
|
105%
|
106%
|
102%
|
123%
|
128%
|
126%
|
107%
|
112%
|
194%
|
112%
|
115%
|
124%
|
160%
|
87%
|
118%
|
100%
|
103%
|
112%
|
104%
|
113%
|
95%
|
101%
|
134%
|
134%
|
136%
|
12/19/17
|
125%
|
140%
|
105%
|
105%
|
108%
|
102%
|
124%
|
133%
|
132%
|
107%
|
110%
|
190%
|
117%
|
108%
|
121%
|
165%
|
86%
|
107%
|
98%
|
104%
|
109%
|
102%
|
112%
|
90%
|
104%
|
130%
|
127%
|
122%
|
12/20/17
|
121%
|
138%
|
104%
|
105%
|
105%
|
103%
|
123%
|
130%
|
136%
|
109%
|
106%
|
179%
|
113%
|
113%
|
111%
|
160%
|
87%
|
105%
|
95%
|
100%
|
103%
|
97%
|
110%
|
90%
|
103%
|
122%
|
135%
|
135%
|
12/21/17
|
126%
|
143%
|
105%
|
104%
|
115%
|
105%
|
125%
|
137%
|
133%
|
108%
|
106%
|
172%
|
112%
|
115%
|
111%
|
163%
|
87%
|
101%
|
93%
|
99%
|
108%
|
101%
|
110%
|
100%
|
101%
|
128%
|
131%
|
138%
|
12/22/17
|
133%
|
161%
|
108%
|
104%
|
110%
|
106%
|
123%
|
167%
|
135%
|
108%
|
111%
|
197%
|
114%
|
113%
|
121%
|
159%
|
88%
|
103%
|
97%
|
108%
|
105%
|
105%
|
112%
|
102%
|
105%
|
132%
|
134%
|
143%
|
12/26/17
|
143%
|
161%
|
117%
|
105%
|
118%
|
114%
|
123%
|
167%
|
155%
|
108%
|
111%
|
221%
|
124%
|
114%
|
121%
|
159%
|
92%
|
103%
|
97%
|
114%
|
105%
|
116%
|
122%
|
102%
|
111%
|
132%
|
142%
|
156%
|
12/27/17
|
161%
|
163%
|
121%
|
105%
|
116%
|
111%
|
137%
|
177%
|
147%
|
115%
|
116%
|
205%
|
123%
|
123%
|
134%
|
171%
|
92%
|
117%
|
96%
|
114%
|
116%
|
108%
|
129%
|
104%
|
112%
|
143%
|
152%
|
156%
|
12/28/17
|
178%
|
175%
|
137%
|
107%
|
121%
|
132%
|
143%
|
224%
|
163%
|
128%
|
123%
|
205%
|
126%
|
129%
|
134%
|
176%
|
95%
|
124%
|
101%
|
120%
|
121%
|
110%
|
143%
|
107%
|
111%
|
146%
|
156%
|
178%
|
12/29/17
|
174%
|
180%
|
145%
|
109%
|
110%
|
139%
|
139%
|
247%
|
182%
|
125%
|
138%
|
221%
|
126%
|
124%
|
130%
|
174%
|
91%
|
117%
|
97%
|
132%
|
123%
|
106%
|
145%
|
108%
|
116%
|
143%
|
175%
|
202%
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.