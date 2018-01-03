AMD: A Tale Of 2 Cities

For Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ: AMD) 2017 shareholders,

“$15.65 was the best of times, $9.42 was the worst of times,

Ryzen was the age of wisdom, crypto was the age of foolishness,

CPU was the season of light, GPU was the season of darkness,

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was the spring of hope, Nvidia was the winter of despair.

In short, the period was so far like the present period that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”

In this post, in addition to the numerous dualities, we use a “sum of parts” method to estimate AMD’s 2018 price targets based on both the product classification and the end users classification.

Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom Segments

AMD has a seemingly confusing mix of product segments. The Computing side includes desktop, laptop and server. While the Embedded has APU and SoC, the Semi-Custom also includes various combinations of APU and SoC and applications for specific CPU and GPU combinations. The Graphics segment includes graphics cards with applications in enterprise AI and cloud computing, mixing in with a medley of CPU, APU, and Semi-Custom. The Graphics side also includes AI and desktop servers that include EPYC and Ryzen CPUs.

While AMD bundles C&G together on both sides making it almost impossible to separate the two markets, it is a good approach from a marketing point of view that presents the theme of being the one source for all needs, whether big or small. Who outside AMD would have imagined that the basic Ryzen chip could be designed to function with others to produce EPYC and Threadbuster? That is beyond hype to execution, and indeed design domination.

(source: Company 10Qs)

The largest PC market is still laptops, which means APUs, the beginnings of which are here and somewhat surprisingly are competing or even winning against Intel. Not until recently, C&G was behind EESC in terms of revenue share (Figures 3 and 3-B). It may be AMD management’s foresight in changing the segment classification back in 2014, now the new EESC’s revenue growth has become a "hedge" for C&G‘s revenue growth (Figure 3-B, Company 10Qs).

AMD's operating margin is slightly skewed toward its EESC segment. This includes the recently launched EPYC server chips for data centers, which carry higher margin. Historically, EESC has maintained over at least 10% higher margin over C&G, which has caught up remarkably just in recent quarters. In Q3 2017, EESC’s margin was 10.19%, while C&G was 8.55%. It was C&G’s first and the most significantly profitable quarter yet (Figure 4, Company 10Qs).

CPU and GPU Segments

The need to look at AMD’s CPU and GPU mix also is called for because most analysts (Jon Peddie, IDC, Elazar Advisors, and Bloomberg's Anand Srinivasan) often evaluate AMD by comparing its changes in market share in both CPU and GPU markets against its rivals Intel and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

A knowledgable SA commentator, RandSec, made the following point: “Most investors do not understand the depth of what has been achieved: First, there are economic advantages in producing a single smaller chip for multiple products. Then, there is the general design flexibility in mixing-and-matching chip lets to produce a profusion of different parts for different markets. Last, we could and should see a vastly reduced TTM (Time-To-Market) for new MCM (Multi-Chip-Module) products of all sorts.”

Another SA commentator, Puddnhead, said, “I would like to suggest that you make projections separately for CPU, GPU, and Semi-Custom and see how they add up. In my opinion, that's nearly impossible to do (and "untestable" even if he could) due to AMD's refusal to break out their results in that detail, despite being asked to multiple times in analyst Q&A this year.”

(1) CPU/GPU Revenue Shares

The division between CPU and GPU becomes meaningless if both segments share the same revenue growth and profitability. For Q3 2017, AMD’s CPU desktop units shipped reached a share of 11.2% and Mobile units 7.1% which gained over Intel’s share changes (Figure 1). In the discrete GPU desktop space, AMD shipped 4.2% share of desktop units and 3.7% share of Mobile units, which are less than Nvidia’s increases.

(Source: IDC)

On the revenue side, AMD’s CPU revenue has been historically 50% more than its GPU revenue (Figure 7), and grew at a higher Q-Q growth rate (36%) than GPU (16%). However, it should be particularly noted that the above publicly available data on AMD’s CPU and GPU only accounts for the C&G segment. As AMD reclassified its segments in 2014, there is a significant portion of CPU/GPU revenue blended into the EESC segment, such as EPYC in Semi-Custom. In order to get the full picture, we have to estimate the split between CPU and GPU in EESC by first identifying the CPU and GPU margins.

(Source: Bloomberg and IDC)

(2) CPU and GPU Margins

Since AMD does not report the breakdown in revenue or operating income between CPU and GPU, the segment operating margins are not directly observable. It will take some creativity to come up reasonable estimates. As CPU’s average selling prices are higher than GPU’s by approximately 50%-70% (Figure 6), it stands to reason that CPU margin should be higher than the GPU margin.

(Source: Company 10Qs)

Using the segment revenue shares, the total C&G’s operating margins, and the assumed difference between CPU and GPU margins, we are able to estimate CPU’s operating margin at 11.21% and GPU at 6.54% for Q3 2017. It was not until recently that both margins turned positive in the last few quarters (Figure 11). More importantly, given EESC’s 10.49% operating margin, we are able to infer that CPU has 78% and GPU 22% revenue share in Q3 EESC. In Table 4, the breakdown in revenue share based on two ways of segment classifications is summarized. Combining both C&G and EESC’s estimates, as a company, AMD has 70% CPU and 30% GPU revenue shares (details will be answered in the comment section).

(Source: Author's Research)

Forward-Looking Statements

AMD's margin is expected to expand in 2018, driven by a better product mix and intellectual property transactions, CPU’s operating margin is expected to reach 12%. An increase in newer chips should help expand C&G and EESC’s margins by 50 bps. After several years with weak products, AMD's CPUs, GPUs and APU will likely gain share in 2017-18, but rivals Intel and Nvidia have substantial leads and would have cut their prices or refreshed their products even before AMD's performance-competitive chip launches. With the help of EPYC and alliance with Intel, while AMD's PC chips are increasing share, servers remain the key opportunity in 2017-18. These will expand CPU sales with a long-term growth rate to 13%.

Sum of the Parts Valuation

It is clear that each product segment or end user exhibits significantly different revenue growth and profitability. Therefore, one logical way to estimate AMD’s stock is to value each component as an independent identity. Each part will be summed up into a total company value. AMD can be classified either by its official segments, C&G and EESC, or by CPU and GPU. I will use both alternative frameworks to estimate AMD stock values. The general procedure of the valuation is to use a revenue-based model as follows:

P i = P/S* i x S i

P i is the value of the segment “i” and P/S* i is its “fair” sales multiple and S i is the segment “i” revenue. The total market capitalization, or stock price per share, is the sum of all the individual segment valuations. In contrast to the convention of applying a historical or constant P/S to the valuation, there is the fair P/S multiple that varies from segment to segment. The fair P/S multiple should reflect the expected long-term revenue growth and incremental margin in that segment. On the same token, historical P/S and margin rarely repeat themselves as most do not have same sales growth and profitability over time. A P/S should be determined by the expected sales growth in that segment in the long run. I use the sales franchise model (SFV) to convert the forward-looking fundamentals into share values.

SFV computes two parts of the stock value. The first part includes the market value for constant-growth profitability. The second portion is the excess profit growth over shareholders’ expectation. This is a model to produce a stock valuation which reflects both future revenue growth and margin changes. Using the SFV, I first compute a fair P/S for each individual segment. The fair segment P/S will be used to find the individual segment’s valuation. (Click here for details of the model.)

C&G/EESC vs. CPU/GPU Valuations

Using the forecast revenue growth rates and margin estimates in 2018, as outlined in the previous section, I'm able to value AMD’s CPU segment between $12 and $13 a share, GPU is between $4 and $5 a share. As a result, AMD is estimated around $17 (Table 3). Note that the range of the valuation reflects the range of the individual growth rate estimated. For the segment revenue growth rate was not explicitly estimated, I used its CAGR for the past five years.

(Source: Author's Research)

I perform the same procedure for the two official segments in Table 2. The fair value for C&G is around $4-$5 and EESC is $11-$12. Based on this classification, AMD should be valued around $16. The reason that CPU/GPU valuation is higher than the C&G/EESC valuation is due to a higher growth rate and margin being used for CPU due to the new Intel alliance and forthcoming EPYC’s revenue. The closeness of AMD valuations from two independent approaches also provides validity and robustness of the valuation process and most importantly, the relevance on CPU/GPU breakdown. Combining both estimates, AMD’s 2018 price target is between $15 and $18.

Caveats, Limitations and Disclaimers

Of course, there are numerous issues in interpreting and using this valuation:

AMD's 2018 price target range between $15 and $18 is only derived from the forecast fundamentals of each segment. It does not reflect most non-fundamental factors. Sometime we have to stop and ask if there's “too much” information being generated. Stock prices are determined by investors as a whole, who rely on publicly available information. Overly contrived analysis may produce information, albeit more accurate and correct, which will not be used by the market. To make sure the analysis is not “untestable” as Puddnhead claimed, I need to make sure that the breakdown by CPU/GPU is relevant. To this end, I correlate the ultimate indicator of relevance, AMD stock prices, with different measures of segments (segment revenue growths and revenue shares) defined either by C&G/EESC or by CPU/GPU. The result suggests that AMD stock prices respond more to CPU/GPU than to C&G/EESC breakdowns. In other words, it is consistent that the market has paid more attention to the changes in AMD’s CPU/GPU changes. The sum of parts method treats each part independently. There is an obvious interaction among each segment, either positive synergy or negative cannibalization effect which is not captured. For example, AMD’s new APU is spread between CPU and GPU. It is not accounted for in the above calculations. If this is the case, the omission of positive synergy in my calculation only makes AMD price target estimate a more conservative one. I didn’t explicitly include the likely tech sector selloff or Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018. Based on a previous post, history tells us that for every 1% drop of tech index, AMD will drop 1.8% in response. Unlike in previous posts, I didn’t include the “zero-sum gain” nature in GPU and CPU market share among Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. As AMD and the new Intel alliance is expected to reshuffle the existing landscape of both CPU and GPU markets, although we don’t see too much of a downside for AMD from the current level. Of course, I didn’t include the tax-cut impact. Since AMD has incurred prolonged net operating losses, the corporate tax rate cut will not have an immediate favorable impact. Lastly, I have not looked into any reasons why AMD stock prices have been consistently traded below the estimated price targets in the recent months, if our estimates have any merits. I assume that this question will invariably become the first debate in the comment section.

Admittedly, this article is the most “tricky” one we did on SA. Understandably, it is also a hard one to read. The article won’t have been completed without the many discussions and suggestions from SA’s unofficial “Tech Think Tank” which includes many long-time, well-respected commentators, such as Adaveinus2, Grxbstrd, Puddnhead, RandSec, Lee Briggs, and TechAcc. We would like to point out that their contributions are mostly unbiased, since they don’t agree with each other most of the time.

For AMD 2018, “$18 is the best of times, $15 is the worst of times.”