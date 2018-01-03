Tearing It Up With Terreno

Fundamentally, 2018 looks like it will be another strong year for industrial landlords.

TRNO's discipline to stick to their core markets and avoid the temptation to chase yield has created a very strong portfolio.

The secret to TRNO's success is a rather straightforward strategy, buy in markets that have a decreasing supply in industrial space and strengthening demand.

TRNO has provided consistent returns, and 2017 was no different.

About 6-months ago, I wrote an article about a relatively uncovered industrial REIT, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO). In that article, I compared the historic performance of the low-yielding, high-priced TRNO to the far more popular, and higher-yielding STAG Industrial, Inc (STAG).

My conclusion in that article was that over the past 5-years, TRNO was the superior investment option for total return more often than not.

In 2017, TRNO has continued its impressive growth, up over 21%, while STAG ended the year up over 13%. Looking at the broader view, TRNO has performed well compared to their peers.

In 2017, TRNO, Rexford Industrial (REXR) and Prologis (PLD) have had the strongest performance among industrial REITs. As a sector, industrial REITs were very strong until a pullback in December.

Historical performance does not guarantee future performance. Can TRNO maintain it's out-performance going into 2018? TRNO remains very expensive from a price/FFO standpoint at 33x annualized FFO. With a yield of only 2.51%, investors adding today will need a substantial portion of their returns to come from capital gains.

Strategy

I believe that TRNO's success is centered around their strategy. TRNO focuses on super-primary markets where industrial supply is shrinking, but demand is increasing.

The six cities they are active in are New York, Washington DC, Miami, Seattle, San Francisco and LA. Even within those markets, TRNO focuses on a sub-markets with the best industrial fundamentals. Their strategy relies on the most basic of economic rules, shrinking supply and increasing demand can be expected to lead to rising prices.

These areas are characterized by a high level of development, not only industrial, but for other commercial uses as well. They also tend to have strict zoning laws. This means that in addition to the physical barriers to creating new supply, there are often political ones as well.

Contributing to the demand side of the equation, these areas have high population densities and are near ports, airports and transportation hubs that service that population. With the rise of e-commerce, these locations have become extremely desirable.

TRNO leverages these supply and demand dynamics by purchasing buildings that are encumbered by below market leases or have vacancies. They invest in a mix of buildings which can be immediately leased at higher rates, require renovations for modern industrial uses or need to be demolished and replaced with modern buildings. I analyzed one of these value creation efforts in detail in my article "Delayed Gratification".

This strategy allows TRNO to collect higher average rent than most of their peers, at $8.27/sq. ft. It has also allowed TRNO to have solid returns on their dispositions.

TRNO's ability to realize capital gains on their property is due to a combination of cap rate compression and increased NOI from their leasing efforts.

Capital Structure

While TRNO's strategy requires consistent cap-ex, they have maintained a disciplined approach to their capital structure. Most recently, they have redeemed their 7.75% Series A Preferred shares and issued $100 million in Senior Unsecured Term Notes at 3.75%.

At $462 million in total debt and a weighted average interest rate of 3.6%, TRNO has a very conservative debt level and the liquidity to pay for any cap-ex needs.

TRNO pays for their properties with approximately 30% debt and the rest from cash and equity. This conservative approach has led to premium quality properties, low leverage and a high level of liquidity. With a common share price that has persistently been high in relation to cash flow, equity is a cheap source of capital.

In 2017, TRNO has been putting their equity to work, with over $300 million in new acquisitions. This is a significant increase over 2016's $129 million and higher than 2015's $268 million.

Looking Forward

TRNO has been investing heavily in markets with fundamentals that are very favorable to landlords. Additionally, forecasts suggest that demand for industrial space is likely to remain strong, throughout 2018.

Industrial properties have enjoyed strong demand, mostly due to significant increases in e-commerce.

With speculative development increasing in many markets, it is only a matter of time before increasing demand is balanced out. This is why I have reduced my industrial REIT investments to two holdings, PLD and TRNO.

TRNO's strategy of focusing on markets where speculative building is cost prohibitive, should allow it to maintain growth even if there is a slowdown in demand or oversupply nationally.

While competitors such as STAG or EGP might find it difficult to increase rents in markets where greenfield space is plentiful, TRNO is in markets where supply has been decreasing and will likely continue to decrease.

Conclusion

In 2018, I believe that industrial REITs that focus on quality in super primary markets will expand their outperformance. Continued strong demand, in markets with diminishing supply, is a landlords dream.

With their high level of acquisitions the second half of 2017, TRNO should experience significant year over year growth from the top line to the bottom line. The fundamentals are in their favor, now it is just a question of execution. Historically, TRNO has been very strong at driving internal growth and accretive development. I expect that trend to continue.

The sector-wide drop in December has offered a brief window to add more shares. I bought some more TRNO for my stocking.

