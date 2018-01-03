Why Bitcoin Will Mimic The 1989 Junk Bond Crash

The recent infrastructure for bitcoin speculation is best understood in the context of a history of Wall Street accommodating financial innovation regardless of value.

Milken and Satoshi Nakamoto's innovations led to the creation of new markets attracting thousands of investors who understood little of the underlying infrastructure powering the new developments.

Structure abides, while details proliferate. The recent boom in bitcoin speculation closely parallels the junk bond bubble of the 1980s. Today, bitcoin’s market cap has pierced $220 billion despite its short and untested history. In the 1980s, the $200 billion market in junk bonds developed virtually from scratch. Both manias exhibit initial innovation, an easy credit environment, and an over-trading frenzy which disconnects underlying value from prevailing prices. Charles Kindleberger, author of Manias, Panics, and Crashes, sagely defined the mentality governing the two booms: “There is nothing as disturbing to one’s judgment as to see a friend get rich” …whether it be from bitcoins or bonds.

Innovation

Any recollection of the junk-bond market and its meteoric growth begins with Michael Milken. Attending the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business in the early 1970s, Milken analyzed the findings of Professor W. Braddock Hickman. Twenty years earlier, Hickman “discovered” that a low-grade bond portfolio generated a higher rate of return than an investment grade portfolio when properly diversified. Milken interpreted the findings as a testament to the downside protection offered by higher yields on lower-rated securities, more than compensating for any defaults.

Armed with academic research, Milken assiduously polished Hickman’s ideas on the high-yield market and became one of the most knowledgeable investors on Wall Street. According to Seth Klarman’s Margin of Safety, “Milken commuted from his home outside Philadelphia to his Wall Street office by bus, spending the hours en route reading corporate financial statements by the dim light of a miner's headlamp that he wore.”

To establish the new-issue junk-bond market, Milken inspired a litany of different financial innovations. At Drexel Burnham Lambert, Milken became the first to employ banking syndicates as a mechanism for diffusing underwriting risk specifically for junk bonds. Milken’s relationships with institutional buyers such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and thrifts found liquidity for otherwise locked-up fallen-angel bonds. Meanwhile, newly-improvised zero-coupon and pay-in-kind provisions eased issuer debt-service burdens and reduced junk-bond default rates. Most importantly, collateralized bond obligations packaged a variety of junk bonds into various tranches which could be sliced apart and sold to individual investors (a precursor to the infamous CMO of the 2008 crisis). Senior tranches of CBOs usually constituted 75 percent of the total issue, and received investment-grade ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. Wall Street firms rolled around in commission fees, earning a spread from assembling portfolios of junk bonds yielding 14 percent and selling “safe” senior tranches yielding only 10 percent.

The Michael Milken of Bitcoin is the pseudonymous computer programmer Satoshi Nakamoto. In 2009, Satoshi criticized third-party financial institutions who incurred unnecessary costs for mediating disputes on small, casual transactions. Satoshi envisioned an electronic payment system where every transaction would be non-reversible, removing the need for third-parties. Thus, Bitcoin was born. Bitcoin refers to the cryptographic infrastructure verifying transactions on a network known as blockchain. Blockchain describes a technology that uses a write once, read only “database” system that is bound by cryptographic verification through a series of “blocks” (batches of data / datasets) that are subsequently verified into a “chain” sequence of linked batches over time. More simply, bitcoin is a digital ledger (the Blockchain) where two parties can securely exchange a digital asset.

While Milken concocted financial innovations, Satoshi invented a major technological breakthrough. Both led to the creation of new markets attracting thousands of investors who understood little of the underlying infrastructure powering the new developments.

Credit Boom

Investors in the modern era believe that the current “reach for yield” is unique to a post-crisis financial system with negative long-term rates. However, the economic climate of the 1980s similarly promoted an emphasis on obtaining high nominal returns. In the late 1980s, Treasury rates declined from double to single digits. Investors recklessly sacrificed credit quality to attain high yields in the bond market. Milken quickly found a willing audience as individual and institutional “yield pigs” eagerly absorbed the influx of junk bonds.

In 2010, Sweden stemmed capital inflows by adopting negative nominal yields on 10-year bonds. In 2014, the European Central Bank instituted a negative interest rate regime to prevent a deflationary spiral while the US Fed Funds rate remained zero-bound. Throughout the adoption of unconventional monetary policy, US and international investors flooded into risk assets and triggered the second longest bull market in US history. Today, the world’s negative yielding debt level is at nearly $10 Trillion. At the same time, bitcoin has offered annualized returns of ~750% since inception, a far cry from the 2.40% yield on the 10-year. Exactly like the junk bond market in the 1980s, a low-yield macroeconomic environment has exacerbated investor exuberance for assets with a history of high nominal returns.

Government Security Yields Worldwide

In both the 1980s and today, Wall Street has been quick to take advantage of the creation of a new “asset class”. Milken’s tremendous fees and commissions quickly aroused the interest of Wall Street titans such as Morgan Stanley, First Boston, and Goldman Sachs. By 1985, investment banks built comprehensive underwriting, marketing, and trading operations. Drexel’s recent success in the space inspired an army of loyal devotees who further expanded the network of Milken’s relationships with leading thrift and mutual fund managers.

The landmark launch of bitcoin futures by the CME similarly provided institutional infrastructure for bitcoin speculation by regulated market participants. Goldman Sachs also recently commissioned a trading desk to make markets in cryptocurrencies. While advocates of bitcoin believe Wall Street is thus validating the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency, the reality is that investment banks have always seized upon opportunities to generate fees and commissions. Consequently, the recent infrastructure for bitcoin speculation is best understood in the context of a history of Wall Street accommodating financial innovation irrespective of value.

Mania

On onset, it may appear as though junk bonds represented the financial machinations of a particularly imaginative financier. However, rationalization of the boom in junk lending was quite articulate in the 1980s. Junk bonds were cast as heroes rectifying America’s slow growth, declining productivity, and diminished international competitiveness. For small businesses, junk bonds would provide access to capital necessary for job growth, investment, and innovation. For large, bureaucratic corporations, junk bonds would be used as the primary funding instrument for corporate takeovers. By injecting new managerial blood into America’s most bloated (and most important) businesses, junk bonds would hypothetically enforce accountability and catalyze shareholder value. Reputable financial journals further stamped junk bonds as attractive investments, with Ed Altman’s The High Yield Debt Market anthology offering more than a dozen articles praising junk-bond issuance.

Noble intentions for reforming corporate America quickly collapsed under an unmanageable debt burden. In the early 1980s, rapid new issuance of junk bonds masked the volume of junk-bond defaults occurring in any given year (default rate = defaults / total issuance). When issuance abruptly halted in 1990 given a deterioration in credit quality, the default-rate suddenly spiked to astronomical levels. Throughout the decade junk bond yields averaged 14.5% with default rates at 2.2%, resulting in annual returns of ~13.7%. By the end of 1990, new junk bonds disappeared from the market, Drexel declared bankruptcy, and defaults rose six times to 13.8% of total issuance.

In effect, the collapse of the junk bond market stemmed for a frequently overlooked fundamental attribution error. The exceptional returns earned on the high yield portfolios studied by Professor Hickman were never powered by high nominal yields in the first place. Instead, the exceptional returns of high yield bonds often stemmed from price appreciation as depressed securities of fallen angels paid out par value. Prices, not coupons, drove returns. While fallen angels were often issued at a significant discount, newly issued junk bonds were often issued near par; subsequently, new junk bonds had much more room to fall and far less room to rise. Compounding these errors was the fact that junk bonds no longer centered around championing small companies. Instead, short-term-oriented optimists gullibly purchased issues of any size without consideration of credit quality or macroeconomic reversals.

Bitcoin is currently undergoing a similar ascent to investment mania. As junk bonds were seen as the enemy of big business, bitcoin is portrayed as an anti-establishment currency promoting a disconnect from government regulated financial institutions. In an era of record low productivity, bitcoin is attributed to one of the most important technological disruptions of the decade. Yet most importantly, bitcoin is experiencing its own fundamental attribution error: the innovative capabilities of the blockchain are seen as inseparable from the less practical bitcoin cryptocurrency. Blockchain is the price (true source of return), and bitcoin is the nominal coupon.

For instance, blockchain will be prevalent in reducing data storage costs and preventing tampering in nearly every single industry. A distributed ledger would improve managing digital identities for insurance companies, mediate licensing issues in the music industry, and ease payments and transfers for various financial services. The Brookings Institute highlights the blockchain as “a foundational technology, like TCP/IP, which enables the internet. And much like the internet in the late 1990s, we don’t know exactly how the Blockchain will evolve, but evolve it will.”

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is just one configuration of blockchain technology operating as a self-verifying money supply. Bitcoins are entries in a blockchain ledger determined by solving complex cryptographic puzzles (hashing), that are validated by the network (peer validation), on a specific mining schedule (approximately every 10 minutes) with a given total supply (21 million coins). Bitcoins are predominantly vaunted as an anonymous digital currency aiming to replace payment schemes such as MasterCard, AliPay, etc. Nevertheless, bitcoin is substantially less cost-effective and far more time consuming than alternatives. The electricity used to mine bitcoin is equivalent to the amount it would take to power over 1 million US homes. The total energy consumption of the world’s bitcoin mining activities is more than 40 times that required to power the entire Visa network. Bitcoin miner’s annual energy consumption is equivalent to 13,239,916 barrels of oil! While Visa’s payment system can process up to 56,000 transactions per second, bitcoin would require 100 minutes for every 20,000 retail transactions, or half the amount. Failing to make deeper inroads as a medium of exchange or a store of value, bitcoin’s “intrinsic value” is fragile at best and diminutive at worst.

Crash

The junk-bond crash was augured far before its dramatic appearance. Cautious investors such as, Louis Lowenstein, author of When Genius Failed, Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., and many others predicted the collapse. Nevertheless, the collective influence of self-interested, individual investors propelled the junk-bond market higher even after sage warnings. The fact that true value was primarily captured in deeply discounted fallen angels and not from high nominal yields failed to mitigate the pernicious spread of junk bond issuance. Equivalently, bitcoin faces continued popularity despite its distinction from more viable blockchain technology. Despite extreme and frequent drawdowns, the speed and magnitude of the rise of bitcoin has inspired an influx of further speculation.

Per the Greater Fool Theory articulated by Keynes, the price of bitcoin is determined not by its intrinsic value, but rather by the belief that another buyer will be willing to pay an even higher price in the future. Even if current “sophisticated” institutional investors believe that the price of bitcoin is dramatically out of line, they will still purchase the security in anticipation of “a greater fool”. Individual investors have been opening bitcoin accounts at a breakneck pace in the past year as the currency surges above $15,000. Coinbase, one of the most popular platforms for trading cryptocurrencies, has added at least 300,000 users since just before the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 22.

As in the junk bond crash of the 1980s, pricking the bitcoin bubble will require a tightening of liquidity. Newly issued junk bonds hailed as safe during a cyclical upswing quickly returned gains upon more stringent credit conditions. While bitcoin may appear to be an “uncorrelated” asset class, it is nevertheless an “asset class”. Flows between prospective securities cannot be considered in isolation, but must be evaluated on relative attractiveness. Current buyers of bitcoin would never anticipate a market downturn resulting in a “risk-off” environment that flees from volatile cryptocurrencies: otherwise they would not be current buyers. It is thereby critical to keep abreast with macroeconomic developments as an early indicator for a shift in investor sentiment. Considering the performance of an asset class throughout all phases of a business cycle mitigates the excessive optimism of the beginning and the despair of the end.

Initiating short positions in bitcoin mutual funds (OTCQX:GBTC, OTC:BITCF) or bitcoin ETFs (COIN) is not advisable during the initial stages of cyclical exuberance. As always, the market can stay irrational longer than an investor can stay solvent. A continuation of the easy credit conditions and secular bull market which first buoyed bitcoin optimism will ensure continued space for price appreciation. When macroeconomic growth is threatened by contractions in liquidity, however, space will become particularly tight at the exits.

Conclusion

Despite all of the setbacks and blows to the junk bond market, issuance has continuously recovered. The resilient strength of the junk bond market is a testament to the fundamental need it satisfies. Companies in precarious situations are often the most in need of capital, and investors ever exhibit an insatiable capacity for purchasing high yield securities. Market crashes do not invalidate an otherwise useful market function. Similarly, blockchain technologies present an opportunity to completely remodel administrative bookkeeping for ownership of certain assets. The bitcoin bubble does not invalidate the revolutionary capabilities of blockchain technology. Only when optimism for a better tomorrow transforms into irrational exuberance for a profit today do investors trip over their own feet.

Disclaimer: The abovementioned parallels between bitcoin and the crash of the 1980s may be just that: parallels. Parallel lines, of course, never meet. While unique historical events cannot be perfectly cross-fertilized with modern circumstances, history does shed light on structures, forces, and mechanisms that have elements of recurrence. Those who do not heed history are bound to repeat its mistakes.

