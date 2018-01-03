Dividends And Buybacks: 2017 Review And 2018 Picks

This article is my yearly review of the stock picks from my strategy I created to find stocks that are common holdings of a dividend growth ETF and a buyback ETF. I also provide my new selections for 2018.

My Strategy

I built my screen by finding the common holdings of a dividend ETF and the holdings of a buyback ETF, and seeing which companies were in both ETFs. By using these two select ETFs, I'm able to find stocks that are growing their dividend and repurchasing large amounts of shares. The two ETFs I used were the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), and the PowerShares Buyback Achievers (PKW).

VIG Description

From Vanguard's, fund description page: "The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time."

PKW Description

From PowerShares fund description page: "The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as Buyback Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the U.S., trade on a U.S. exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months."

2017 Performance

Using the dividendchannel.com DRIP calculator, I calculated the total return for all the picks from 2017, the returns for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), as well as for the two ETFs I used to screen: VIG and PKW.





My 2017 Selections Total Return Assurant Inc (AIZ) 9.49% McDonald's Corp (MCD) 47.57% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) 55.09% Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) 19.43% Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) -21.14% WW Grainger Inc (GWW) 3.39% Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) 14.79% Nordson Corp (NDSN) 30.25% Lindsay Corp (LNN) 18.55% Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW) 33.57% My 2017 Selections 21.10% SPY 20.78% VIG 21.81% PKW 17.10% VIG/PKW Avg 19.46%





Observations and Historical Performance

The above table shows that my strategy of combining dividends and buybacks slightly outperformed the S&P 500, PKW, an average of VIG and PKW, and only slightly underperformed VIG. The drag on my selections was clearly Axis Capital, which ran into trouble from Mother Nature. Axis capital provides insurance and reinsurance products and thus was hit hard by the multiple hurricanes. Overall, I was very pleased with the selections since as a group despite this large loss from Axis Capital, they were able to outperform.

The table below shows the historical performance of this article series over the last six years since I started it. For the last six years my strategy has averaged a 16.66% total return per year, which is higher than the S&P 500 and the other ETFs that I used to build my selections from.





2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average My Picks 21.10% 10.76% 11.29% 7.37% 34.00% 15.43% 16.66% SPY 20.78% 12.00% 1.25% 13.46% 32.31% 8.27% 14.68% VIG 21.81% 11.97% -1.95% 9.46% 28.87% 6.91% 12.85% PKW 17.10% 12.88% -4.34% 12.74% 45.57% 7.05% 15.17% VIG/PKW 19.46% 12.43% -3.15% 11.10% 37.22% 6.98% 14.01%





My 2018 Process

First, I went to the holdings page for VIG on Vanguard's website, and then I went to the holdings page for PKW on the PowerShares website, and entered the holdings of each into a spreadsheet. I then combined the holdings and I found that 11 companies were included in both the VIG and PKW. I then took those 11 common holdings of VIG and PKW and compiled share count data comparing the shares outstanding at this time last year to the current shares outstanding. I did this to make sure companies that I include on my final list have repurchased at least 5% of their shares in the last year. Out of those 11 companies four have decreased their share count by at least 5% over the last year and thus are my semi-final candidates.

Shares Outstanding Test





Shares Last Year Current Shares Out % Change 5% Share Reduction? Assurant Inc (AIZ) 60.8 54.5 -10.36% YES Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) 90.4 83.3 -7.85% YES Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 165.8 155.4 -6.27% YES MSC Industrial DirecT (MSM) 60.2 56.8 -5.65% YES WW Grainger Inc (GWW) 60.4 57.5 -4.80% NO Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) 320 305.4 -4.56% NO United Technologies Corp (UTX) 831.2 797.1 -4.10% NO Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) 571.5 554 -3.06% NO RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) 40.7 39.6 -2.70% NO Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 67.2 66.7 -0.74% NO Bob Evans Farms Inc./DE (BOBE) 20 20.2 1.00% NO





(Table data from Gurufocus)

Dividend Test

Next, I looked at the four companies I found that are in both VIG and PKW that passed my shares outstanding test to see if there were any companies in that group that have not increased their dividend in the last year. All four companies passed this test as they have all raised their dividend in the last year.

2018 Strategy Picks

Based on my 5% shares outstanding test and my dividend test, I was left with my final list of stocks, which are my dividends and buybacks strategy selections for 2018.





Assurant Inc AIZ Axis Capital Holdings Ltd AXS Ameriprise Financial Inc. AMP MSC Industrial Direct MSM





Closing Thoughts

Out of my four selections, three were on my list last year and the only new addition is MSC Industrial Direct, which I actually covered back in November 2016 as one of my T.R.U.M.P stocks. Axis Capital once again was on my list, and even with the hurricane impact the company recently increased the dividend. The dividend increase was only $0.01/qtr compared to an increased of $0.03/qtr from 2016 to 2017, so it appears the company is being conservative given the hurricane impact. Last year financial related companies made up the largest sector group of my selections as was the case for my 2018 selections with three out of four being financial companies. I also want to take note of what was not included in my selections for 2018. As I noted last year, Lowe’s (LOW) was one of my selections every year of this series and I was surprised to see that it was not included this year. Lowe’s was included in VIG but not in PKW and the likely cause of its exclusion is Lowe’s “only” repurchased 4.81% of their shares over the past year.

