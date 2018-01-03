Cryptocurrencies: Should You Include Them Into Your Portfolio?

The results showed that BTC did contribute to higher Sharpe Ratio and hence it is promising to add it to conventional portfolios.

BTC was added to two hypothetical portfolios for studies as it has the longest data history among cryptos.

Asset allocation is an investment portfolio technique that aims to balance risk and create diversification by dividing assets among major categories such as cash, bonds, stocks, real estate and derivatives.

The most important goal for asset allocation is to find a risk-reward balance that gives investors better return at a risk level that is acceptable to them. Most of us only balance our investment portfolio between bonds and stocks because these two are the most common liquid assets.

It was not until recently that we became aware of cryptocurrency, hence an unbiased analysis will be helpful to let us decide whether to put this young and volatile asset into our portfolio.

Bitcoin (ticker: BTC) was chosen to represent cryptocurrency as it has the longest available trade history, with the highest market capitalization (reaching an all time high of $300 billion not long ago) at the moment.

The purpose of asset allocation is also to lower portfolio volatility. By putting low correlation and/or negatively correlated investments in a portfolio, the overall volatility of the portfolio is lowered. Logically we should first look at how BTC performs relative to other asset class.

Correlation matrix below was produced by ARK Investment Management. Asset pairs with high correlations are red in color, with values higher than 0.8 (or lower than -0.8); the pairs with low correlations are green in color, with values between -0.5 and 0.5.

Kevin at Signalplot did similar correlation studies using 1,400 ETFs with over $10 million in market capitalization.

Both studies illustrated the fact that BTC has low correlation with other asset classes. As mentioned earlier, asset classes with low correlation, when put together, will produce portfolios with lower volatility, so BTC should be a promising candidate.

The method presented in this article focused on four critical performance criteria that are always used to gauge most investment vehicles and portfolios, namely CAGR, Standard Deviation, Maximum Drawdown and Sharpe Ratio.

Four common ETFs (the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT); Direxion Daily 20+ Yr Treasury Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF); SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY); ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)) were picked because they are easily available with high trade volume; besides, they are also popular among general investors.

Performance data for each of them were compiled in table below. A graph was also plotted to let us have a better picture of their annual return rates. The data covered the period between 2014 and 2017.

Ticker Cumulative Annual Growth Rate Standard Deviation Maximum Drawdown Sharpe Ratio TLT* 7.39% 12.86% -18.21% 0.61 TMF* 14.35% 39.42% -49.74% 0.52 SPY* 13.80% 12.00% -16.23% 1.13 UPRO* 35.25% 37.28% -47.03% 1.00 BTC** 109.65% 73.37% -77.92% 1.32

Note:*Source data from Portfoliovisualizer, Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratio were calculated and annualized from monthly excess returns over risk free rate (1 month t-bills).

**Source data from Coinmarketcap, Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratios were calculated and annualized from weekly excess returns over risk free rate (20+ years treasury yield).

Source: Author, data from Portfoliovisualizer, 2017 BTC return rate was 1,509.34%.

We can see that BTC is volatile as standalone investment with maximum drawdown close to -80% in the past four years！However, we should take note of its higher Sharpe Ratio, which implies a more superior risk-reward balance than the other four. This gave us more confidence to construct a portfolio with BTC included.

I took the most popular asset allocation of 40% bond and 60% stocks as base for constructing our hypothetical portfolios. One set was built for conservative investors with TLT and SPY as anchor assets; another was for aggressive investors with TMF and UPRO dominating the portfolios. Both sets were analyzed with three different BTC composition: 0%, 5% and 10%. The portfolios were rebalanced semi-annually.

Conservative Portfolio*** Cumulative Annual Growth Rate Standard Deviation Maximum Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Portfolio 1 10.86% 6.78% -6.55% 1.11 Portfolio 2 12.27% 7.05% -8.88% 1.25 Portfolio 3 29.44% 14.86% -10.66% 1.60

***Source data from Yahoo! Finance and Coinmarketcap, Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratio were calculated and annualized from weekly excess returns over risk free rate (20+ years treasury yield). All portfolios were rebalanced every six months and consisted of BTC, SPY and TLT at different allocation ratio as shown below:

Portfolio 1 = 0:60:40; Portfolio 2 = 5:55:40; Portfolio 3 = 10:50:40

Aggressive Portfolio**** Cumulative Annual Growth Rate Standard Deviation Maximum Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Portfolio 4 30.21% 20.00% -21.94% 1.27 Portfolio 5 39.23% 19.93% -21.00% 1.61 Portfolio 6 47.12% 26.93% -31.07% 1.45

****Source data from Yahoo! Finance and Coinmarketcap, Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratio were calculated and annualized from weekly excess returns over risk free rate (20+ years treasury yield). All portfolios were rebalanced every six months and consisted of BTC, UPRO and TMF at different allocation ratio as shown below:

Portfolio 1 = 0:60:40; Portfolio 2 = 5:55:40; Portfolio 3 = 10:50:40

The results clearly demonstrated two observations:

generally speaking, portfolios with higher BTC allocation produced higher Sharpe Ratio; Portfolio 3 produced similar return rate as Portfolio 4 even though its volatility and maximum drawdown were lower; in other words, 10% BTC in a conservative portfolio gives better risk-reward balance than a portfolio consists of only 3X ETFs.

As we step into new year, I believe we will see more studies on BTC and altcoins (cryptos other than BTC) in this field as more data become available. Although the analysis presented above was simple, it should be convincing enough to make us seriously consider risking just 5% to 10% of our investment portfolio in exchange of tremendous potential gain that lies ahead.

For those who are still worried about putting small portion of their money into BTC, I urge you to take a look at Who's Who of Bitcoin investors: billionaire Peter Thiel, who has just amassed hundreds of millions of dollars of Bitcoin recently; the famous Winklevoss twins, who told the world that they won't sell their Bitcoins even if the price hits $300,000; Others include Barry Silbert (cryptocurrency maven), Tim Draper (billionaire venture capitalist), Charlie Shrem (Bitcoin early adopter), Tony Gallippi, (cryptocurrency executive), and yes, John McAfee, who predicts BTC will hit 1 million dollar mark in 2020.

Bitcoin and blockchain are here to stay, with or without bubble. On one hand, blockchain technology will surely revolutionize various existing industries; on the other hand, believers' faith in Bitcoin's alt-gold status, coupled with its scarcity will thrust the coin to new highs. Therefore, it is only logical to add some Bitcoins into anyone's portfolio.

Last reminder, the portfolios above utilized price data of BTC coins, not its derivatives. Even though we have leveraged products such as crypto CFDs (offered by most forex brokers) and Bitcoin futures (offered by CBOE and CME), adding them to long term investment portfolios is definitely not recommended.

