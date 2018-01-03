Omega Healthcare: It's The Fundamentals

SNF fundamentals are very weak right now, and industry watchers do not see an end in sight.

A rising tide lifts all boats, and a sinking tide strands the weak. An industries fundamentals are going to have the greatest impact on an investment.

Whether or not a stock is a SWAN and the strength of a management team is a distraction from what is really important.

Anyone who follows Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) on Seeking Alpha is aware of the series of articles between Julian Lin and Brad Thomas discussing whether or not OHI is a SWAN.

I do not use the term SWAN all that often. As one of those who can sleep through anything, I sleep well at night regardless of what is in my portfolio. Additionally, I can appreciate taking on significant risk. After all, I am long Uniti Group (UNIT) and it does not get much riskier than that in REITdom.

With OHI trading at multiyear lows, I understand the attraction to enter into the sector when it appears to be trading at a great value. In fact, I first wrote about OHI in August of last year precisely because I was seriously looking at investing. It was the poor fundamentals of Skilled Nursing Facility (NYSE:SNF) operators that persuaded me to stay out-

My thought is that the SNF industry will continue to experience headwinds for the next few years. There remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding what Washington will do and when it will do it. Occupancy is likely to remain down and with it, rent coverage rates for OHI's tenants will remain low.

Since then, OHI has dropped approximately 13%. Is it on sale? Or are there fundamental problems with the industry? Brad Thomas clearly thinks it is on sale, and there might be a case that it is. However, when performing our due diligence, it is crucial that we keep risks in perspective and do not ignore them. One particular quote from his article struck me-

Furthermore, virtually all tenants have no debt other than accounts receivable lines and Omega's collateral position is senior to any debt that the tenants may have. Normal underwriting for new transactions is 1.4x coverage so 1.32x is in fact strong.-Brad Thomas

He then doubled down on the point in another article

(1) Non-public companies rarely have debt other than accounts receivable lines of credit which are small. - Brad Thomas

No debt? That just did not sound right to me. I had recently produced an analysis of every publicly traded SNF operator I could find. (here) They ALL had debt. Private companies borrow money all the time for various reasons.

It just did not sound right to me, so I did a little research. Since OHI does not provide any details, it can be difficult to find concrete information on debt levels of private companies. However, with the modern marvel that is Google, I was able to locate some evidence here and there, searching OHI's top ten tenants.

Ciena Healthcare:

Ciena sued over interest reimbursements.

This is a court case between the Department of Health and Human Services and Ciena, where the department alleged that Ciena had sought Medicaid reimbursements for unallowable expenses. In particular, according to Michigan law, SNFs can be reimbursed for interest on loans for "working capital" and goes on to define those as short-term loans for "normal operating expenses".

On page 3,

At issue for Ciena is the interest on 21 promissory notes securing loans from individuals, couples, and trusts, most of which were issued in 2004 and 2005. The interest rates on the loans ranged from 11% to 12%, and the notes required monthly interest-only payments. Ciena deposited the borrowed funds into its home account and then disbursed them to the individual homes as needed to cover losses and, among other things, to make capital improvements.

So 4 years ago, Ciena had at least 21 promissory notes that were for loans other than working capital and costs over half a million in interest expense in their Michigan operations.

Communicare

The Communicare Family of Companies Acquires Four Skilled Care Facilities

Benesch is pleased to announce that The Communicare Family of Companies has acquired four skilled care facilities and the financing of the acquisition and operation of those facilities and five others through a (I) term loan facility with Capital One, (ii) a revolving loan facility with Capital One, (III) a mezzanine loan facility with Omega Healthcare, and (iv) a loan facility with Capital Funding.

In 2016, Communicare purchased four facilities and in connection with that acquisition, took out four loans, secured and unsecured. Including a mezzanine loan from OHI. A mezzanine loan is an unsecured debt that is senior only to common equity.

Signature Healthcare

Signature Healthcare refinances debt.

Rockland Trust has committed to providing $35.0 million of the $60 million financing package to Signature Healthcare. Through the combination of three new Mass Development Tax Exempt Bonds and a Taxable Term Loan, this financing package will effectively help Signature Healthcare refinance all of its existing bond and term debt. Participating with Rockland Trust in this transaction are Harbor One, Cambridge Savings Bank, and Mutual Bank.

In 2015, Signature refinanced $60 million in debt. We know from previous disclosures that Signature has had issues with paying their rent. No doubt, their debt load played a role in that.

Orianna (FKA Ark Holdings)

PE-backed Ark Holdings Buys HMR Advantage Health

Ark's acquisition of HMR was primarily financed by Walker & Dunlop, utilizing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 232/223(F) loan program, which provides low-interest-rate, long-term financing with flexible prepayment options and no financial covenants. In addition to the HUD financing of $104.7 million, Capital Source also provided a 5-year $35 million revolving credit facility. The loans were underwritten to a 2.60 debt service coverage with occupancy greater than 90%.

Another common source of debt for SNF operators is portfolio acquisitions of other operators. In this case, the deal was backed by a private equity firm, which means debt.

It turns out that I was able to find evidence that many of OHI's top ten tenants carry debt and that being private did not prove to be a barrier to obtaining debt. Without concrete data, we can only speculate as to how much debt these companies carry, but we can be confident that their interest expense is not $0.

EBITDAR

Why is this important?

Source: OHI Investor Presentation

This back and forth started with Julian focusing on the steady decline in EBITDAR coverage since 2011. So it is important to understand exactly what EBITDAR coverage is. EBITDAR is (E)arnings (B)efore (I)nterest (T)axes (D)epreciation (A)mortization (R)ent and (R)estructuring.

When you say a company has 1.32x rent coverage, you are saying that their EBITDAR is 1.32 X rent. So Ciena's rent is $86.2 million. If their EBITDAR coverage is 1.32x, their EBITDAR must be $113.78 million (86.2 X 1.32). After they pay rent, they have roughly $27.58 million left (113.78-86.2).

With that money, they have to pay interest, taxes, capital expenditures and if things are going well, a payout to their investors or retain some earnings.

While rent has seniority over any debt, and taxes are likely to be minimal if a company is in financial distress (though not necessarily $0, Genesis Healthcare (GEN) has a $3.64 million tax obligation year to date and they are clearly struggling).

Rent's seniority over debt only matters in a bankruptcy situation. In which case, the clear danger to OHI in any tenant bankruptcy is the lease being rejected for some or all of the properties.

The safeguards that OHI talks about in their supplemental such as subordinated management fees, corporate guaranty and letters of credit/security deposit are only useful for recovering rent already owed. When a tenant misses a rental payment, my real concern is not about the 1-3 months of payments they are behind on. To OHI, that is a rounding error. The real concern is whether the years of payments scheduled in the lease are realized.

Looking at the most recent situation with Orianna, OHI has willingly accepted materially lower leases in an attempt to avoid an Orianna bankruptcy. Each situation is different, but to me, that is evidence that OHI does not believe that bankruptcy would result in a favorable outcome. Perhaps they know the rent would be renegotiated lower or entire locations might be closed down if Orianna declared bankruptcy.

The bottom line is that as landlords, we do need to be concerned about the payments for interest and taxes. As the evidence above demonstrates, these expenses are not $0 and my research suggests that SNF operators are likely to obtain leverage for a variety of uses including acquisitions, operations, medical equipment and other capital expenses.

Averages

Brad argues that 1.32 EBITDAR rent coverage is "strong". Strong is a subjective word, but I will agree that looking at a company with 1.32x EBITDAR coverage does not set off alarm bells.

However, 1.32x is the average coverage. A substantial portion of OHI's tenants have EBITDAR coverage significantly below 1.32x.

Source: OHI 3Q 2017 Supplemental

In fact, at least 21 operators, accounting for 32.6% of OHI's rent are below 1.2x. The tenants sitting at 1.32x are not likely to be the ones needing to renegotiate rent. The 1/3rd of rent being paid by tenants who are under 1.2x could run into troubles any given day. The 5.6% who are under 1.0x are borrowing money in order to pay rent. Clearly not sustainable, either they need to see improved cash flow, or it is only a matter of time before they stop paying rent.

It is not difficult to see that at below 1.2x, cash flow is getting tight for the tenants.

A Few Thoughts On Management

"While I recognize that Omega is a higher risk REIT today, I consider management the true differentiator that allows me to keep the company in "sleep well at night" status. I think the big difference between my long thesis and Julian's short thesis is management. He gives Omega ZERO credit as if he is the Chief Investment Officer attempting to analyze creditworthiness of each operator. Believe me, I trust Omega's management team and their track record for managing risk through multiple economic cycles is far superior to Julian."- Brad Thomas

Throughout the debate, Brad has routinely referred back to the quality of management as a reason to invest in OHI. "Quality" is a completely subjective term, so there really is no debate to be had over which management teams are higher quality than others.

In this particular case, the quality of management is a red herring. Julian, myself and other bears have focused most of our criticisms on the macroeconomic environment for SNF REITs. I am bearish on the entire industry, and most of the points Julian made can be applied to every other SNF REIT as well.

When choosing between two investments in the same industry that share several similarities, a preference for one management team over the other is a fine reason to choose one over the other. But that is answering the wrong question.

Suppose OHI is the best management team of any publicly traded company in the world, ever. Their superiority over their peers might make a great reason to choose OHI over SBRA or CTRE or any other SNF REIT. It is a terrible reason to invest in the SNF industry. Why?

The current management could change any given day.

When somebody says, "Any idiot could run this joint," that's a plus as far as I'm concerned, because sooner or later any idiot probably is going to be running it. -Peter Lynch

Management comes and goes. If you have invested for any length of time, you have probably owned stocks where key members of the management team have moved on to different jobs, retired, got fired or even died. Things happen, and the world keeps spinning without a care for how it will impact our investments.

If the quality of management is a primary driver of your investment thesis, what happens when management is gone? Do you sell? Even if the stock is down from being in a tough operating environment? What happens to Brad Thomas's investment thesis if Taylor Pickett or Daniel Booth step down for any reason?

2. "Quality" is usually synonymous with historical performance.

More often than not, when someone says management is "high quality" they mean that they have experienced profitable investments with that team in the past. As we all know, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

A management team that expertly navigates one crisis, could drop the ball on the next one.

3. People fail.

All people. Good people, bad people, friendly people, mean people, rich people, poor people- every single person on the face of the planet has failed. At the end of the day, the best management team in the history of the world is not going to overcome the circumstances of the macroeconomic environment.

If bears are right, and the troubles last year among SNF operators was just the beginning cracks of much larger problems, OHI is headed for an extended period of difficulty. Their management might be the best in the industry, they might be able to outperform all of their peers, and while "outperforming" they very well could have a negative total return for investors.

Bears are arguing that the industry is in decline. The quality (or lack thereof) of OHI's management has nothing to do with the thesis.

Managing Risk

There is no doubt that Omega invests in higher risk healthcare properties - there's a reason that cap rates are trading in the 8% to 10% range. However, this does not mean that the management team at Omega is "chasing yield," it simply means that they are managing risk, as Howard Marks wrote, "skilful risk control is the mark of the superior investor." It is during adversity that a management team can be tested, and while Omega has underperformed in 2017, I am hopeful that the company can weather the storms while continuing to generate steady and reliable dividend growth.-Brad Thomas

This quote came from Brad's recent article on VTR. I actually completely agree with everything he has to say here. OHI is dealing with the realities that they have. OHI does have a strong balance sheet, plenty of liquidity and some positive developments. For example, the 24-story assisted living facility OHI is building at 1802 Second Ave in New York, should provide significant cash flow when it comes online in fall of 2019. There is a lot of reason to be optimistic that OHI is going to survive whatever turbulence comes their way.

However, there are a few interesting points where we seem to agree but come to radically different conclusions. We agree that OHI invests in higher risk healthcare properties, we agree they underperformed in 2017 and we seem to agree that there are likely "storms" ahead.

I disagree that OHI will be able to continue their trend of reliable dividend growth. At the very least, I think even using rose-colored glasses, the risk to OHI's dividend is increasing.

Central to the idea of managing risk is identifying what risks exist. There is no question that tenant risk has impacted OHI. It has harmed their revenue, FFO, payout ratio and share price in 2017. If these difficulties continue or worsen, it is entirely reasonable to believe that OHI's dividend increases will pause.

Conclusion

None of us can state with certainty what the future for the SNF industry holds. What we can state for certain is that there has been a significant decline in average rent coverage. We know that some tenants have already experienced significant troubles and fell behind in rent.

What we do not know, is whether Orianna is the last of those problems. If you believe that Orianna, Signature, and Genesis are all problems that are going to soon be in the past, and you are confident that there will not be others following in their footsteps, then OHI is likely a very attractive investment right now.

If on the other hand, the decline in rental coverage continues, there will be more tenants who will fall behind in rent. The question is not about the quality of OHI's management team, the question is about the direction of the SNF industry.

Are there more storm clouds ahead? If there are, there is no reason to invest in SNF REITs right now. Part of managing risk is avoiding unnecessary risk. As retail investors, it is very easy for us to choose whether or not we want any of our capital in the SNF industry. We receive no special reward for riding through a downturn. We have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines and watching others go through the storm, only jumping in when we believe we see blue skies.

In the bullish arguments for OHI, I have not seen an argument that the fundamentals are going to start improving. At best, the argument has been "the fundamentals are not THAT bad", that 1.32x rent coverage is not as big a concern as bears make it and that OHI's management team has been through worse.

Fundamentally, SNF operators have seen a sustained decline. It has only recently reached the point where the more leveraged operators are having difficulty paying their bills. Is this the bottom? I do not see it.

The indicators are that occupancy has continued to decline, hitting 5-year lows, while at the same time, the Medicaid day mix is reaching highs.

Source: NIC

Clifton Larson Allen is a company that provided advisory services for SNFs. They publish an annual report that provides excellent coverage of SNF fundamentals. Their most recent report is available here.

Where they say,

The SNF industry is going through a massive and painful transition. Ignoring what the fundamentals are screaming is extremely risky. Invest in SNF related companies at your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.