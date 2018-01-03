Redhill Pharma: Gut-Punch Lessons

Lesson 2: a corollary to lesson 1 is that it always takes more money to develop them.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) is a promising late clinical stage pharmaceutical company. Its recent distressing price action contains lessons that can help inform investment in many young pharma companies which have yet to realize sustainable product revenues. This posting will set out the lessons I have drawn while exploring Redhill's urgent efforts to right its ship.

On November 6, 2017, SA's news feed ran the following headline:

RedHill prices ADS offering at $5.50; shares down 27% premarket

The impact of the news of this secondary was to immediately poleax Redhill's stock price and things don't seem to be correcting. The 1-year stock price chart below tells the story:

After a year during which Redhill never breached the $8.50 level for more than a few weeks, it suddenly dropped to a range of $5.50 - $5.00. Now as 2017 gives way to the new year, Redhill is holding tight to its ~$5.00 new normal.

When the market knows that a secondary is pricing at a given level, that can dramatically impact the flow at which the stock subsequently trades. In the case of Redhill's price, it is holding well below the secondary offering price.

Lesson 1: it always takes more time to develop a great pharma pipeline into saleable, much less profitable, products.

In recent times Redhill has boasted an impressive pipeline of marketed and late stage products. I set it out below as shown by the graphic spliced from Redhill's website in August 2017:

Coming from a family of migraine sufferers with iron guts, I had been most hopeful that Rizaport would prove to be a significant growth driver. Redhill and IntelGenx (OTCQX:IGXT) teamed up to develop and market Rizaport back in 2010.

On the surface, Rizaport was a brilliant concept. It could have been a big deal in a big market. Woulda, coulda, shoulda. After an exhausting seven years, things were starting to look up in 2017. The long process of getting approval in Europe was proceeding apace.

Redhill announced re-application for an NDA to the FDA on November 1, 2017. If all went well, it anticipated the FDA setting a PDUFA date for the first half of 2018.

All did not go well. Apparently, the FDA shot the re-application down in record time. Redhill promptly decided it had had quite enough of the headache business. On 12/5/17, it announced a termination of its Rizaport:

co-development and commercialization agreement effective January 6, 2018.

Seven years up in smoke. That's the pharma biz. Still, there were three other phase 3 programs back in August. Redhill addressed two of these specifically in its 12/5/17 business update as follows:

Top-line results from the ongoing Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease expected mid-2018. Enrollment of all 331 subjects in the MAP US study has been completed and the last patient to reach the primary endpoint assessment (remission at week 26) is expected by May 2018.

Top-line results from the ongoing confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA™ (RHB-105)2 for H. pylori infection are expected in H2/2018. To date, 136 patients out of a planned total of 444 subjects have been enrolled. TALICIA™ was previously granted QIDP fast track designation from FDA.

The business update contained no separate discussion of Bekinda (RHB-102). Apparently, there is nothing new on its gastroenteritis phase lll beyond COO Gilead Raday's Q3, 2017 CC response to an analyst's inquiry as follows:

We're in the process of preparing for meeting FDA following the successful results we announced for both the gastroenteritis and gastritis indication and where we have the Phase III study and the IBSD Phase II study, both of which met the primary endpoint. So, we're finalizing the reports, the study reports, for these two programs and we plan to meet FDA early in 2018 to agree on the next stage. We already met the FDA for the gastroenteritis and gastritis indication and we are planning a second meeting in order to clarify the root - or the design of the next study. And for the IBSD indication, it would be the first meeting following the results of the study and we would propose a Phase III study to go straight to NDA following the next studies.

The graphic below which I have excerpted and revised from a Gryphon Analytics monograph illustrates an expected time to take a product through phase lll of the drug development process.

Obviously this is highly generalized. The 3-4 years is no more than a reference point. The lesson that I have stated in the bullet point takes a pessimistic view. It always takes longer than expected to drag a drug through the development process.

Lesson 2: a corollary to lesson 1 is that it always takes more money to develop them.

The old saying that time is money has particular applicability in the drug development business. Redhill is suffering through its own realization of this process at the current time.

The graphic above not only sets out the typical time span required to run a drug through phase 3 trials, it also points to the expected cost of doing so. The figure listed of $314 million would crush Redhill. Consider that Redhill is running not one but three drugs through phase 3 trials; also consider that Redhill's targeted quarterly cash burn for 2018 is a paltry $8.5 million.

The Gryphon Analytics graphic is dealing with far larger studies than those Redhill is relying upon. The Gryphon monograph acknowledges that the costs can vary "wildly" depending on factors such as:

... the number of patients needed for trials, the treatment costs per patient (e.g. outpatient versus intensive care treatment, cost of diagnostic procedures and co-medications, durations of treatment and requirements of follow-up) and the length of the clinical trial.  Specific costs include: trial design, patient recruitment, investigator and clinician costs, monitoring costs, data analysis, close-out and reporting results, actual clinical trial administration, and animal testing during the clinical period.

Instead of the referenced 1,000-3,000 study participants, Redhill's phase lll's include less than 500 each as stated in the CC excerpt above for the H. pylori infection and the Crohn's disease studies. Likewise, the Bekinda phase lll included but 321 study participants.

So it is that Redhill stands in prospect of running its phase lll's for bargain basement costs. We shall see if it can afford the bargain basement in the high priced shopping district of drug development. Also, it has yet to secure FDA approval for any therapy, much less successfully market same.

It is to Redhill's credit that it is moving its Crohn's (RD-104) trial so quickly. Witness Redhill's 10/02/17 press release in which it details the steps it has taken to expedite this study cutting its sample size from 410 to 325. In so doing, it has cut a year off the length of the study and expects to realize a cost savings of $14 million.

The following slide that Redhill presented in support of its decision is compelling:

Lesson 3: busy pipelines can signal potential cost pressures.

DougRK made the following comment to my previous Redhill posting. It is proving particularly apt:

A cautionary note for those reading who are impressed by their [Redhill's] pipeline. One of the key mistakes biotech investors make is becoming a bit blinded by that very pipeline depth. It's easy to take comfort in the "well, if this one doesn't make it, they have so many others" thinking.

The fact that a company boasts multiple shots on goal seems reassuring at initial thought. However, a greater series of questions then arise. Has the company unduly stressed or exhausted its financial strength in accumulating these opportunities? Are the shooters top notch or is the company operating with a group of dusters in the c-suite?

Let's consider Redhill's foray into the migraine business. Limited details on Redhill's license arrangements with IntelGenx are available in Redhill's SEC Form 20-F as filed on 2/19/13. The arrangement began in 2010 with a license agreement.

Under the agreement, the parties agreed that Redhill was to have an exclusive perpetual worldwide license to certain thin film technology as applied to a certain triptan formulation. Redhill agreed to a standard suite of upfront, milestone and expense payments aggregating in excess of $2 million, along with a 20% royalty and a 40% sub-licensing fee.

The agreement called for a joint steering committee to oversee development with IntelGenx responsible for running clinical trials and seeking FDA marketing approval. The bottom line is that this appears to have been a substantial, but far from overwhelming, undertaking.

When I checked on Redhill's recent 20-F dated February 23, 2017, I saw no indication that the scope of Redhill's financial obligations had changed in any substantial way. Accordingly, while pursuit of Rizaport my seem to have been off-topic for Redhill, it played only a bit role in Redhill's current dilemma.

Observation: Redhill's side business is still a work in progress.

Redhill has made a real effort to tame a beast that eats up so many young pharma companies as they move from clinical stage development to actual sales activities. Redhill has readied itself to market its first approved therapy, if such an approval ever comes to be. Instead of resigning itself to a heavy cost for such activity, it has worked to set itself up as a professional marketer of GI therapies.

Redhill's clever sideline of selling other companies' GI drugs remains something of a black box. I have been underwhelmed by the execution on this program. As a shareholder, I was hoping that Q3, 2017 revenues would prove me wrong. The Q3, 2017 CC question below was on my own list of key points:

Vernon Bernardino Hi. Good afternoon, guys. And thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the progress, especially with the launch of the three products. Can you just provide a breakdown of the revenues from each product?

The answer was not encouraging:

Dror Ben-Asher Thank you. Thank you for that. We're not yet at a stage that we feel this is required or the right time. We will need to do so down the road, but it's too early in the game.

The most we know comes from the Q3, 2017 earnings CC. It states:

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $1.5 million compared to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was due to promotional activities of Donnatal and the sale of EnteraGam and the initial promotion of Esomeprazole Strontium 49.3 milligrams that began in mid-September. Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2017 was $900,000 compared to $300,000 in the second quarter of 2017 and are related to the sale of EnteraGam.

That falls short of providing any real color on whether the initiative is or is not a success. Regardless, we know that Redhill is forecasting its $8.5 million cash burn. Management has not suggested that it can drop this figure by successful sales initiatives of some one or more of Donnatal, EnteraGam and Esomeprazole Strontium 49.3 milligrams.

Conclusion

The critical question facing Redhill at the moment is whether or not it recognized its financial peril quickly enough.

By jettisoning its seven year migraine efforts and paring its expenses as low as possible, Redhill hopes to skinny its quarterly cash burn to the referenced $8.5 million. And yet it is only working with a current balance of $45 million. If all goes according to plan, it has cash to take it through 2018 and into Q1, 2019.

As we begin a new year I am quite concerned about Redhill's near term prospects. It is easy to visualize a circumstance where Redhill pursues another secondary in just another month or two that takes another big chunk out of its share price. In fact, it is difficult to parse out a situation under which it might avoid doing so.

Redhill is approaching a day of reckoning. It needs to give itself more of a cash cushion than it currently has. RHB-104 for Crohn's Disease and RHB-105 for H. pylori present such compelling potential that it is terrible to think that we shareholders face more downside before we realize any benefit from these assets.

