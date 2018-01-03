China's EV Quotas: Why Tesla Couldn't Be Happier

The present article was first published on September 30, 2017, as a Marketplace piece for my subscribers only.

We’ve been hearing about this theme since last year. Why are German carmakers so keen about it? Let’s start by stating some facts for 2016 (See Table 1). First, last year more than 69 million cars were vended in the world. Second, China’s car sales reached more than 24 million cars, which accounted for 35% of the world. Third, German luxury brands sold 12,184,147 cars which constituted 18% of the world. Fourth, these automakers sold 4,645,299 cars in China, which represented 38% of their total auto sales worldwide, 19% of China car sales and 139% of Germany car sales. Fifth, Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF) China market share was 50% of its global car sales, followed by Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) (32%), and Porsche (POAHF) (27%). BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) ranked fourth and fifth, with 26% and 23%, respectively. All of these numbers are not likely to change significantly in 2017 (See: Table 2).

Table 1

German Automakers: Car Sales Worldwide and in China 2016 (Full Year)

Source: OICA, Best Selling Cars 2016.

Table 2

German Automakers: Car Sales Worldwide and in China 2017 (Half Year)

Source: Best Selling Cars 2017.

So there is no doubt about the magnitude of the Chinese market for the German automotive industry. This explains why even the German Chancellor had to intervene all these months to try to persuade the Chinese government not to be too aggressive with the imposition of the new rules. As InsideEVs puts it though, a few days ago China decided to skip 2018 targets for EVs, but left 10% and 12% thresholds in place for 2019 and 2020. This gives one more year to automakers (foreign or not) in China to prepare themselves for producing thousands of EVs. Will they be able to make it? Before I try to answer this question, it might be best to decipher what these EV quotas are all about.

To begin with, the EV quotas apply to only two kinds of vehicles: BEVs and PHEVs. Secondly, these two types of EVs are valued differently in terms of credit points, where BEVs = 3.2 credit points and PHEVs = 2 credit points. This can be better explained through an example. Assuming a company sells 1 million cars in 2019, the new policy requires that the automaker should attain 100,000 credit points not to be penalized by the Chinese government. This would amount to selling 31,250 BEVs or 50,000 PHEVs to meet the standard.

In Table 3 we can see the results of an extrapolating exercise for the five German luxury brands using their 2016 sale volumes as reference points for the calculations. Note that use of HY 2017 figures doesn’t really alter the previous results (See Table 4). Here we find the reasons why the German automakers may have been interested not only in delaying implementation of the new policy but also in avoiding it altogether. In 2019 these carmakers will have to produce and sell 145,166 BEVs or 232,265 PHEVs, whereas in 2020 these numbers will have to increase to 174,199 BEVs and 278,718 PHEVs. To put these figures in perspective, let me just say that in less than two years they will have to produce and sell more than 68% of all BEVs sold in China in 2016 or about 88% of all PHEVs sold in the world in 2016. Needless to say, this appears to be an extraordinarily difficult challenge to undertake even for some of the most competitive automakers in the world such as the ones we’re discussing today.

Table 3

EV Quotas (Based on 2016)

(Full Year)

Source: Table 1.

Table 4

EV Quotas (Based on 2017)

(Half Year)

Source: Table 2.

What makes things even more complicated is the fact that to produce electric vehicles in China, these companies will essentially have to start from scratch. According to the information provided by EV-Volumes, only Porsche showed (in 2016) sufficient EV sales to comply with the requirement in 2019. However, it was also seen (based on results for HY 2017) that this may no longer be the case this year.

At least one company seems to have taken some provisions well in advance. In effect, Mercedes Benz, through its parent establishment, Daimler, has recently stroke a new deal with Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC) to further strengthen strategic collaboration in the new energy vehicles (NEV) field. BAIC is nowadays the second largest EV producer in China. The recent big news about this state-owned carmaker was that its EC-Series EV returned to the No. 1 position in August.

As for BMW, it seems like the now third-largest EV producer in the world will have to make extreme efforts to face the new challenge. One way to go about it would be to accelerate its transition to production of fully electric cars in China such as the X3 SUV that was set originally to arrive in late 2018 as a plug-in hybrid. Earlier in June, BMW China head warned that China EV quotas will be tough for premium brands while telling the press that, just like all other EV producers in China, they were below 6 percent, adding that if the (first) quota (8%) had been introduced last year, it would have implied for a manufacturer such as BMW Brilliance, which built about 300,000 cars in 2016, an obligation to produce 12,000 plug-in hybrids.

In my opinion, the Chinese EV quotas are likely to hurt Volkswagen AG, which also includes Audi, the most. In January 2017 Audi and FAW Group Corp. signed a 10-year road-map to produce five electric cars in China over the next five years. Audi also plans to build another plug-in hybrid in the country this year and import an EV SUV. One problem with this agreement is that despite being the third-largest automaker in China, the FAW Group Corporation has very limited experience in EV production. In addition, recent news tells us about VW’s joint venture with SAIC Motor Co. to introduce plug-in hybrid versions of the VW Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq in 2018. But this will certainly not be enough. I'm also doubtful about Volkswagen’s claim that its new JV with Jianghuai Automobile (JAC) Co. will be ready to produce between 80,000 and 100,000 BEVs in 2018.

Now, even if for one reason or another the German luxury brands manage to build sufficient EVs in China by 2019, as the previous news article just mentioned states, they will still need to face a second challenge: Find a market for them.

This leads us directly to analyze another more powerful threat for German automakers in China: Tesla (TSLA). As of August 2017, with 11,659 cars sold, Tesla has become the No. 10 EV seller in China. It’s by and large the most important foreign EV maker in the country. What does this mean for the German luxury brands? I’d say it means a great deal. Why? For one thing, Tesla has already a place in the Chinese EV spectrum whereas the German carmakers are starting from scratch. For another, as I concluded in a 2014 piece on Tesla’s Model S competition, the real competitors for the Model S (an argument that can be extended to the Model X as well) can in fact be found in the super luxury ICE car segment which includes most (if not all) of the cars that will now need to be electrified by Audi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Porsche to meet the new EV quotas established by the Chinese authorities. No wonder why the prestigious German magazine Der Spiegel has recently contended that with arrival of Tesla, Germany’s automakers face an “existential challenge,” mainly because “Tesla has achieved what German manufacturers failed to do for years: Build an electric car that many customers want.”