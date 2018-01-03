Brutal Cold To Plunge Natural Gas Storage Levels Way Below Normal

Natural gas in storage is already below normal and could be several hundred billion cubic feet below normal when the EIA reports storage for the week ending January 12, 2017.

The forecast for the temperatures next week for the Eastern Half of the country are also expected to be well below normal.

The temperatures fell well below normal across the United States during the week of Christmas and during the week of New Years.

The United States has fallen into a period of brutally cold weather not seen since the 2013/2014 winter. Needless to say most forecasts for a warmer than normal winter in the Eastern Half of the country have been proven woefully wrong. The latest EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for the week ending December 22, 2017, showed natural gas in storage was 3,332 Bcf. This was already 85 Bcf below the widely followed five-year-average. Investors can anticipate storage levels falling much further below the five-year-average when the next three reports come out.

Below is a look at temperatures in the U.S. for the morning of January 2, 2017, provided by the Weather Channel:

Needless to say it is cold everywhere with negative temperatures in the Upper Midwest. The reason for showing the above temperatures is to provide a picture in one's mind of what actual surface temperatures look like when compared to the forecasts of temperatures at 850mb (approximately 5,000 feet above sea level) by the European Model. Below is a look at the forecast by the European Model for January 2:

We already know it's been cold. But it will remain very cold for more than a week. Below is a look at the European Model's forecast for Saturday January 6, 2017:

While the area of the country shivering has been reduced, the part that is shivering will be even colder than January 2. The picture the model is painting is one where the Polar Vortex drops down onto the Midwest and the Northeast for a visit. Those areas can expect temperatures even colder than on January 2. Also, January 6 is next week for natural gas storage reporting purposes setting up the third week of potentially much larger draws than normal.

Finally, here is a look at the European Model's forecast for January 11.

While the South starts to warm up a little, it is still supposed to be very cold in the Midwest and the Northeast. If the forecast verifies it will mean draws from natural gas storage will be well above normal for three weeks in a row. When the weather was last this cold in the winter of 2013/2014 there were multiple draws from storage well over 200 Bcf. The same scenario is playing out again.

The EIA reports that for the week ending December 29, 2017, normal natural gas storage levels will be 3,318 Bcf. Storage levels were already only 3,332 Bcf for the week ending December 22, 2017. A draw of 200 Bcf plus could put storage in the 3,100 Bcf range for Decemer 29, 2017. That would be more than 200 Bcf below normal.

The weather this week has been much colder than last week and a natural gas storage draw in the 250 Bcf plus range could happen for the week ending January 5, 2018. Then, for the week ending January 12, 2018, another report in the 250 Bcf range may occur. This means total natural gas in storage by January 12, 2018, could be close to 2,600 Bcf. This would be more than 300 Bcf below the five-year-average. The five-year-minimum for January 12 is a little over 2,500 Bcf.

The above projections do not factor in freeze-offs at the well head due to prolonged temperatures below freezing. The winter of 2013/2014 taught us that wells in the Marcellus Shale in the Northeast do not suffer much from freeze-offs. However, wells in Texas and Louisiana can be very susceptible to freeze-offs. The weather this week has certainly been cold enough to have had some freeze-offs in those areas. This could raise the amount of natural gas pulled from storage even higher.

Investors in natural gas came into this winter focused on production growth and forecasts for a normal to slightly above normal temperature forecast. They are finding that each week the EIA reports natural gas storage levels demand is keeping up with supply. Now they are facing a brutally cold winter that is much colder than initially forecast. It may take time for reality to sink in. But when it does the possibility exists that natural gas futures could face a short-squeeze in early 2018. Especially if the winter stays cold like it did in 2014.

The bottom line is more production is needed for natural gas and that requires higher prices. How high natural gas prices could rise to is not knowable. But what is knowable is many natural gas exploration and production companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are overloaded with debt and do not have the cash resources available to rapidly ramp up production with natural gas prices in the $3 per Mcf range. It makes sense that natural gas prices would have to rise above $4 per Mcf to encourage enough drilling to offset a shortage in storage.

