Apple: Cash Decision Time

We are now a few days into 2018, meaning earnings season is right around the corner. All eyes will be on Apple (AAPL), but for more than just the iPhone this time around. With major tax reform passed by the US government, investors are watching to see what Apple will do with its major cash pile. Today, I'd like to discuss this issue and provide my thoughts on the best course of action for all.

Unless something dramatic happened in the last three months of 2017, Apple's total cash and investments balance will approach $300 billion when the company reports fiscal Q1 earnings in the next month or so. However, we all know that number is not realistic, as Apple has borrowed well over $115 billion so far to help with its capital return program. In the chart below, I've detailed the net cash figure on the balance sheet at the end of the past five fiscal years, which end at the end of September.

(Source: Apple 10-K filings)

With almost all of the company's cash being located overseas, the new lower repatriation rate around 15% is certainly a welcome sign. However, it is not a given that Apple will just bring back all of its money and throw a huge chunk of money to the US government. The company still has near unlimited access to the debt markets, so borrowing money at around a 3.00% rate for 5-10 years would continue to make more sense than paying the tax. Don't forget that those foreign held funds continue to earn interest as well, and the coupon rate on debt is before tax savings.

In the most recent 10-K filing, management stated that the weighted average interest rate earned on its cash and investments was 1.99% in fiscal 2017, up 26 basis points over the prior year and 50 bps over fiscal 2015. Even though Apple paid more than $2.3 billion in interest expense in the last fiscal year, it reported interest and dividend income of more than $5.2 billion. So called "other income" items of more than $2.7 billion was more than double the previous fiscal year and represented about 4.3% of pre-tax income.

Like any other company, Apple can do several things with its extra cash. The following is just a partial list, some of which the company is already doing, and this does not include investments in short- and long-term securities and holding a cash cushion like it is doing now:

Pay quarterly dividends and perhaps a special dividend.

Repurchase Apple shares in the open market or through accelerated repurchase plans.

Invest in the company itself - capital expenditures - like the new headquarters in California.

Repurchase other companies like the recent Shazam deal or purchase other business assets, such as the original content push.

Let me start with dividends. Apple restarted paying investors a quarterly dividend in 2012, with a rate then of $2.65 per share (a little less than 38 cents split adjusted). As you can see from the company's history page, we are now at 63 cents per quarter and are likely headed towards 70 cents at the April earnings report if the current situation stays the same. While income investors will complain about the dividend not being higher, there are plenty of tech stocks that don't even pay quarterly dividends, let alone at a roughly 1.50% annual rate.

Personally, I get a little frustrated when I read over and over again about Apple issuing a special dividend to investors if it were to repatriate all of these foreign funds. Why would Apple want to just give away money to investors when there are so many other better uses elsewhere? Every $10 billion of cash earns about $200 million of interest a year, which equals about a penny in earnings per share pre-tax, and that doesn't even take into account the tax bill required here. I'm of the opinion that no company should ever issue a special dividend in cash form (special stock dividends for spin-offs and other similar transactions excluded).

Currently, the share repurchase program is the largest use of cash for Apple, with the company having bought back over $165 billion in the past five fiscal years, as seen in the graphic below. That has brought the share count down from well over 6.5 billion to 5.1 billion, and it will likely head under the 5 billion mark in the next couple of quarters. A buyback is my preferred strategy for capital returns, since it not only helps boost earnings per share but adds another bidder to the market for Apple shares, which can help put a floor under the stock at times.

(Source: 10-K filing linked above - dollar values in millions)

At this point, I really don't have much to say about the purchase of property, plant, and equipment (capital expenditures). Apple will buy whatever it needs for facilities, stores, data centers, etc. The company also likely will buy some small private companies, like the Shazam purchase mentioned above and Buddybuild that was announced on Tuesday, as it looks to bolster its overall ecosystem. In the past three fiscal years, Apple has only spent $969 million on acquisitions, which is almost nothing compared to what other tech giants are doing currently.

Thus, I get very skeptical when I read about analysts talking about the potential for Apple to make a major purchase like Netflix (NFLX). Why would Apple want to spend well north of $100 billion (given current market cap and 20% or more deal premium) for a business that needs billions of cash per year? Also, Apple would need to take a big tax hit to bring back enough foreign funds for a deal like this. Apple doesn't need Netflix to be successful, as it can do plenty with the billions of cash it already has, so a deal that could cost close to $135 billion over the next five years - if you consider the price, loss of interest income, cash burn, tax bill, etc. - just doesn't fit. I'd rather see Apple make smaller acquisitions like Pandora (P), where Apple could make a number of them with much less risk involved.

My third bullet point at the top of this article is perhaps what most investors will be waiting for - a discussion from management on its plans for its giant cash heard. Usually, Apple's top executives provide a major update at each year's April earnings report, which in most recent years has been a dividend raise and buyback increase announcement. At each quarterly report, we find out how much Apple has spent during the past three months in regards to its capital return plan.

This year, however, I think management needs to be a bit more proactive at the late January or early February earnings report. With tax reform being center stage in the US and Apple being the poster child for overseas funds, you know that multiple analysts are going to ask Tim Cook and others about repatriation, capital returns, etc. Simply saying "I don't know yet" or something like that is not going to cut it. Apple should either issue a press release along with the earnings report (or a statement within the earnings report release), or perhaps provide something with either the CEO or CFO opening remarks on the conference call.

With 2018 now underway, it is time for Apple to make some decisions regarding its substantial cash pile. Management needs to be ready to answer questions on the conference call, because the potential impacts of lower corporate and repatriation tax rates will certainly be asked about. With the company doing quite well overall, I don't expect a major change to the status quo, meaning that I expect more quarterly dividends, share repurchases, and small targeted acquisitions. That's the strategy that has gotten Apple this far, and the one that likely will get it to the higher price targets seen in the graphic below. For those of you that want a large special dividend or major acquisition, I think you'll be disappointed, but that's my view of what sets Apple up for long-term success that will help get this name to a trillion-dollar value.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

