Short VIX In 2018?

Discuss where this type of investment will make it into my portfolio, and how I would invest.

Add a bold prediction into my article about where I think the next Black Swan event might come from.

There is a saying in the investment world: "Picking up nickels in front of a steam-roller" (I apologize I am not sure who to credit). It generally is meant to target/warn investors who chase short term gains while ignoring a huge, systemic issue with their investments that may decimate their portfolio long-term. Today we are discussing whether volatility plays belong in that very category.

Source

First things first, this has been an extremely profitable nickel-picking season, the returns on any product shorting volatility has been impressive. There are many reasons and hypotheses about why this is happening which we can explore later, the big driver for investing for almost any investor is likely this chart here for SVXY:

That sure looks nice. VIX is supposed to measure the volatility in the market by illustrating the implied 30-day volatility as calculated by the implied volatility of various S&P 500 index options. Values of 30 or greater represent high volatility and those below 20 represent low volatility.

Please keep in mind you cannot actually "short VIX" directly, you either short a product that is trying to emulate the VIX, or invest in products that take the other side of the trade you can expect VIX-following funds to make.

The index is interesting since it should outperform during flat markets or markets that are moving higher. I invested originally due to the former, but profited due to the latter. I liked the idea of a product that could progressively move higher due to the fees associated with utilizing the VIX. Investors who are protecting themselves utilize options, and that protection comes with an associated cost. So long as the market does not move aggressively downward (or there are no world influencing catastrophic events) any index shorting volatility (using any method aside from actually shorting which costs money) should move higher based on being on the other side of that trade, over and over again.

Due to the way most VIX tracking indexes work the other side of the trade should be consistently profitable over time, becoming very profitable when volatility is low. That is why the VIX index has stayed relatively flat but those shorting the index move progressively higher (and those that track it move lower) the VIX defaults to losing money since it is a form of insurance that professional investors are willing to pay to protect themselves.

Why Has VIX-Shorting Been So Profitable

When you are dealing with the market there are four major moves the market can take that would influence the VIX (and therefore, whatever VIX-short position you take):

The index it is based on can move higher: This lowers volatility as the options are guaranteed to expire worthless. In this case you get the previous increase you were guaranteed due to its insurance characteristics plus the profit from the insurance product slowly becoming worthless as it approaches termination.

The index can move sideways: In this case, assuming volatility was effectively flat over the time period we are discussing the products tracking would simply benefit from that initial premium it earned but not receive any other particular benefit.

The index can move downwards: Volatility may be high or low as markets move downwards, depending on whether it is a correction or something more serious. Assuming there was no trigger event, each month the index would either gain or lose depending on whether the market's volatility increased enough to out-earn the previous premium it earned by providing the insurance. In a slowly correcting market, the index could still conceivably earn money.

The index can collapse: This is what the product is designed to insure against. Although the individual options are designed to protect against downward moves, the aggregate index is best at protecting investors against systemic risks within the marketplace that broadly affect the entire options market. A terrorist attack, terribly costly government mistakes (very large), natural disasters (very large), wars (among developed countries), etc. The VIX (and those products that try to track it) is best used as insurance from catastrophic events that are difficult to predict, since the premium`s the products pay to gain that insurance are expensive, it makes holding any VIX-tracking product more expensive the longer you hold it.

Black Swan Insurance

As per this article here, an 85-day option to protect a portfolio would cost about 6.5% annually for downside protection at the time. The article also does a decent summary of the fundamental issue: Over long time periods, insurance in this form is expensive unless you are expecting a huge correction (20%+ over the year), or are hedging for the short-term and the event you are insuring against actually happens.

That event that we need to be expecting is referred to as a Black Swan (since even a correction of less than 10% per year would struggle to out-earn the cost associated with the insurance you are purchasing). So what is a Black Swan?

Source

A Black Swan event is one that is very difficult to predict or deviates wildly from the expected outcome (to the downside). Donald Trump spending billions to build a border wall wastes a lot of resources, but if it unexpectedly contracted to smaller companies along the border and helped infuse those billions into struggling local economies that would not be a black swan since, although it was unexpectedly not doled out to major corporations as expected, its outcome was positive. Black Swan's are decidedly negative in the investing world since positive moves to the upside are just accepted and the new reality integrated.

The biggest issues nowadays is what can be considered a truly "Black Swan" event? Donald Trump's election was only predicted by those that were most in tuned with rural voters, taking Wall Street and most major city dwellers by surprise... The futures market corrected the night before, then the market swung wildly positive and continued that trend since the election.

Natural disasters did a real number on the United States, and continues to be a problem world-wide due to global warming and a lack of infrastructure spending to protect coastal cities from this new reality. Insurance companies have been accounting for this new reality for years and global warming is an accepted reality in most circles outside of the United States... Does a major disaster really count as a Black Swan when we have known about its cause (and done nothing substantial to stop it) for nearly two decades?

Wars are no longer fought between major developed nations, and those that may occur are known commodities. Even the most devastating wars (US and North Korea, Iran versus the US (or Israel), Israel versus its neighbors) are already known. Russia has been allowed to invade several developed countries in exchange for sanctions without a peep in volatility.

So if continued refugees from poorer regions, rising oceans, stronger hurricanes and growing regional conflicts are all known quantities, what in the world would qualify as a Black Swan large enough for the market to react? Your guess is as good as mine since by their very nature they are either extremely remote or difficult to predict.

I personally do not believe that an actual war between major nations will happen in my lifetime (for example), and that is exactly what you need to believe to invest in something like this. You need to believe that most major Black Swan events are simply not going to happen, or will be managed by this shiny new system we have created. The next financial crisis will be managed better, the next disaster predicted sooner and the next war averted before it starts.

Those above feel like extreme examples, as they should. Let us begin with one that is a little more realistic, though again the next Black Swan would be predicted by a handful of people since they would need to be unexpected to truly qualify.

United States Next Financial Crisis

The United States is the largest market in the world (for now) and has a powerful influence on the world's financial system. They went through a major crisis that decimated their already struggling middle class and have proceeded to cut the regulations that were in place to stop the next one (and begun cutting regulations from before the crash). They allowed the institutions that were designated "too big to fail" to continue to grow without the requisite legislation protections, aside from some higher capital requirements.

The big thing here to remember is, the only way for it to be a crisis is if it was unexpected. Most of the warning signs about a stretched market, high real estate prices in cities and increasing income inequality (for example) are all well known with major players warning about them for several years. The expected return of the S&P 500 is negative, but if everyone knows that will a slow correction really be a Black Swan trigger?

The next Black Swan will be felt fully and widely, due to the wealth disparity in the United States. Should the truly wealthy panic in the United States, that will be felt world-wide due to the amount of wealth that has been accumulating under fewer and fewer hands. But that brings us to the next question, if the wealth is mainly held by the wealthy who are often considered professional investors, what kind of panic could possibly happen that would make them (of all people) nervous?

If A Black Swan Occurs and No-one Cares, Is It Still A Black Swan?

Black Swan events are hard to predict and/or wildly unexpected so what if something like that happens, the market makers, governments and central banks all react to stop the panic and then... Nobody panics? That is the real issue here, who is influential enough, and sensitive enough, to panic in a way that would be broadly felt and cause other investors to react with them? I can only think of one group and one event that we might see that would cause a Black Swan so I am going to include a prediction.

The 2020 Black Swan Will Be Caused By... Socialism

Source: What Is Socialism?

Now I consider Seeking Alpha very pro-capitalist: Most of us are classically trained capitalists (educated in business), we all have disposable income (wealthy) and are likely among the most prosperous members of our individual states due some factors in our lives (that vary wildly depending on your political beliefs). The issue here is twofold to my theory:

1) Younger generations are seeing a combination of wealth and income disparity within the United States and viewing other countries successes with variations of socialism and are embracing that ideology (or at least, are not dead set against it).

2) The wealthiest people in the United States are disproportionately made up of the very old (many whose parents grew up during the Red Scare) and those who benefited directly from America's version of capitalism and want to protect it.

There are two wealthy investor families that are often brought up in debates, including during a debate between Bernie Sanders ((I)) and Ted Cruz ((R)): the Koch Brothers ((R)) and George Soros ((D)). Now I am not going to pretend I completely understand why George Soros keeps being brought up, but when you explore the Koch Brothers you can see that a deep routed fear of socialism has informed their fathers work and their own. They believe, strongly, that socialism is an evil that must be kept away from America for as long as possible.

When you realize that there is likely to be a major battle in 2020 between socialism and capitalism for the heart of America, you might begin to see where I am going with this: Investors like the Koch brothers may well panic at the thought of America governed by a socialist-leaning political entity. One of the major reasons Bernie Sanders did not win (aside from the obvious name recognition issue against Hillary Clinton) was that Democrats (perhaps correctly) thought that major donors for both them and the Republicans would open their wallets to keep a very vocal socialist out of the white house.

If the major capitalist families who have been fighting against socialism for so many years finally "lose", what will they do? Their wealth is far too large to simply exit the market, right? Will they move their investments elsewhere and go onto major news outlets to explain why they are packing up and leaving now that a socialist is in the white house? Will extremely wealthy individuals go to cash and gold in preparation for the end of capitalism in America? Will companies who specialize in bunkers suddenly become inundated with orders?

I personally think that some socialism would do the American economy some good, like single payer healthcare... Oh god, it's happening to me now isn't it?

How To Go About Shorting the VIX

Back to the core idea here, is there some value left in shorting the VIX? The answer is definitely maybe.

It comes down to your beliefs about the possibility of a Black Swan event, or your belief in the markets overall return profile for 2018 and beyond. Personally I think the fear of Democrats both taking the house in 2018 and then socialism's newfound popularity in 2020 may well be the piece that starts the downward cycle, but again I would not consider this information new (and therefore it might not affect it the way we worry it might). Overall I think the market will continue to trend upwards into April and then trend sideways (perhaps even lower) going forward and I will likely format my portfolio for that eventuality. So let's talk the best ways to play should you be like me and want to.

Since I believe that the market will be moving sideways or perhaps even down slightly I would not recommend shorting VIX products directly (due to fees) or utilizing 2x products. That is a personal preference and perhaps a misguided one (please feel free to let me know below). Instead I would focus on ETF's that specialize in these option trades, such as:

SVXY (American Exchange Option)

The Proshares short VIX short-term is likely my go-to for American investors. I am not an expert, however, so if you have some other opinions of options please feel free to share below. The other, to my understanding would be Velocity Daily Inverse VIX ETN XIV.

HVI (Canadian Exchange Option)

For myself who does most of my investing on the Canadian exchange, I will focus on the Horizons Betapro S&P 500 Short-Term Futures Daily Inverse ETF, this option is hedged to the Canadian dollar and invested in America, it is one of the cheapest ways to play this type of investment that is focused in Canada, though it is relatively thinly traded.

In both cases I would consider keeping your investment a relatively small portion of your portfolio. Since Black Swan's are nearly impossible to predict, an investor has to be careful in case the unforeseen (or the obvious that no one expects) happens and you end up underneath that steamroller you were sure was still years away from hurting you.

Why Now

There are some reasons, as I discussed in a blog post regarding my investment purchase that further explains my decision to enter this investment for the New Year.

1) Seasonal strength should continue during the beginning of the year, though it is not guaranteed the New Year brings new money into the market that should buoy equity returns in the short-term as there is little, so far, to suggest a change in the trend until some major events happen.

2) If you subscribe to my focus on politics, we should have until the mid-term elections starting November 6th in 2018 before we see major political headwinds to my investment case should my prediction somehow happen. Even without that, this is essentially a bet that no major issues will happen to the market in the next few months.

3) I have invested a relatively small amount of my overall portfolio since this is a risk-on bet.

Please keep in mind, this investment is quite literally the opposite of the popularized term "Sleep Well At Night" or SWAN investment. These products are very volatile and will collapse should fear spread in the market (regardless of how). Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any major investment decision.

Conclusion

Markets are unpredictable and that uncertainty has created a unique product where you, as an investor, can profit from other investors protecting their portfolio's. The only downside is you, quite literally, take on the risk of a catastrophic event hurting your holdings in that product.

For those who are perpetually optimistic, or just want to push their luck a little, an investment in a VIX shorting ETF might be the right move for you to play the seemingly relentless march of equities higher, though that's not required to make a return.

Agree? Disagree? I'd love to hear you comments below. For me I am going to place a small amount into my active portfolio into this product to keep my life interesting.

Good luck, and happy investing (or in this case, trading).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long HVI on the TSE, an investment functionally equivalent to being long SVXY.