Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Proposes IPO Terms

I provide my opinion on the IPO at my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. Visit to learn more.

Industry growth is solid, but acquiring quality properties in highly competitive markets may lead to growth-attenuating supply constraints.

The firm is a REIT that focuses its property ownership on ecommerce & logistics property types.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust aims to sell $590 million in common stock in its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has filed an amended S-1/A registration statement and seeks to raise approximately $590 million in a U.S. IPO.

The firm owns commercial, industrial and logistics properties throughout the U.S.

ILPT may be supply constrained to acquire additional high-quality properties, but the industry outlook is positive and the firm has steady financial results.

I provide a final opinion on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. Visit for a Free Trial.

Company Recap

Newton, Massachusetts-based Industrial Logistics was founded to own and operate industrial & logistics properties that promise to benefit from the rise in ecommerce and the logistics required to deliver goods to consumers.

Management is headed by Managing Trustees Barry Portnoy and Adam Portnoy, who have been with the firm since its formation; Portnoy is chairman of manager RMR Group.

Below is a brief overview video of the ecommerce and industrial logistics industries:

(Source: Proactive Investors Stocktube)

ILPT currently owns 266 properties totaling 28.5 million square feet, of which 16.8 million square feet (59%) are located in Hawaii, and 11.7 million square feet are located in 24 other mainland states.

The properties ILPT owns are currently ‘99.9% leased to 240 tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 11.4 years. As of September 30, 2017, our Hawaii Properties provided 60.0% of our annualized rental revenues and our Mainland Properties provided 40.0% of our annualized revenues.’

IPO Details and Commentary

ILPT aims to sell 20 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $29.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $590 million, excluding customary underwriter over-allotment options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.92 billion.

Proceeds will be used ‘to reduce the amount outstanding under our credit facility.’

Listed managers of the IPO are UBS Investment Bank (UBS), Citigroup (C) and RBC Capital Markets, BofA Merrill Lynch (BA), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Wells Fargo Securities (WFC).

I previously wrote about ILPT’s IPO prospects in my article, Exclusive First Look | Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO...

An expanded version of this analysis including my Commentary is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge.

I write in-depth research about IPOs at IPO Edge, where members learn the latest IPO research, breaking news, market trends and industry analysis. Visit to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.