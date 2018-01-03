At Today's Price, Sierra Wireless Is A Solid IoT Play For The Future

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) had a memorable 2017 with share prices rising over 30%, a notable purchase of Numerex, and now finds itself sitting a little below the midpoint of its 52-week high and 52-week low. SWIR has been consistently growing its sales and looks to increase its earnings for fiscal year 2017 49% compared to the year prior. While there are many opportunities to invest within the internet of things as I have noted in my Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) article earlier, I believe SWIR is another investment that I hold which presents a growth opportunity in the sector.

About Sierra Wireless

Within the IOT, Sierra Wireless makes money by producing 2G, 3G and 3G gateways and embedded modules utilized in machine-to-machine communications, and commands approximately one third of the market space and has utilized a strategy of “growth via acquisition” to boost year-over-year revenues for the past 4 quarters straight. The streak is nearly 5 quarters as Q3 2016 revenues were $154 million versus 2017’s $155 million.

SWIR Q3 Quarterly Fact Sheet

Factors Resulting in the Current Share Price

Currently shares of SWIR are trading at a PE of 19.9 after a wild ride in 2017 with shares peaking at $31.95 in June after starting 2017 at just $15.65.

Yahoo Finance

Focusing on the end of 2017, there was a selloff upon reporting the second quarter in which I felt was a strong performance which showed growth in revenue, GAAP net income (important as includes stock-based compensation), and earnings. Though management cited declining gross margins in the near term being likely due to an existing, high-volume automotive program switching over to a new platform with lower gross margins compared to its current one.

Data Point Q2 2016 Q2 2017 Year-Over-Year % Revenue $156.2 million $173.5 million 11.1% GAAP Net Income $0.7 million $6.6 million 842.9% GAAP Earnings $0.02 $0.20 900%

Data from Sierra Wireless.

Shortly after the earnings release, Raymond James upgraded SWIR to Outperform after the drop off and suggested this an attractive entry point, which sent shares up nearly 10% in a single day. After the pop the stock then began to fall again, sliding downward all the way to the end of 2017, most notably on December 7th as SWIR completed the acquisition of Numerex.

With investors taking profits at the end of the year as well as the over 11% share dilution that occurred due to the Numerex shareholder receiving 0.18 shares of SWIR in the buyout (resulting in 3.6 million new shares of common stock) the stock saw an 11.8% decrease in the month of December to finish off 2017.

Why to Buy Now

To first be clear, I am not saying “back up the truck”, but I would say that a quarter to a half position would be warranted here and in the interest of full disclosure, I took a quarter position after the Q2 drop and sit at a dollar cost average of $20.47 on my shares. Besides the price relative to the stock’s history, I believe in the Internet of Things, IOT, going forward and own SWKS on this same belief. According to Ericsson, there will be 29 billion connected devices by 2022, of which 1.5 billion will be cellular, which is Sierra Wireless’s game. And according to Cisco’s (CSCO) more recent predictions, there will be 50 billion devices in the IOT

Source

While the Numerex deal diluted the stock it was a smart purchase. Numerex was generating annualized sales of $66 million, of which over 90% was from recurring revenue sources. If Sierra Wireless can scale that recurring revenue to its portfolio of cloud and connectivity products which has grown revenues 23% compared to the quarter in the year prior, there are significant dollars to be realized for years to come through recurring revenue.

Source

Sierra Wireless is a relatively small company and is still in the early stages of its growth with many opportunities in front of it. Going forward, analysts are expecting the company’s earnings to rise 49% for FY2017 and revenue to rise 11%. While past performance does not guarantee future returns, SWIR has shown that they can execute their growth strategy to drive the top line and have even maintained a debt-free balance sheet in the process. While management cited that the gross margin may decline in the near term, the company’s FY2017 gross margin sits at 33.3%, up from 32.1% for the year prior and I am confident that this number in the long term will continue to rise as the company grows in size and scales productivity to become more efficient and grows its non-hardware segments.

Source

While Cloud and Connectivity is the smallest segment, OEM Solutions is the company’s largest driver of and makes up for nearly 80% of revenues accounting for $138.5 million of the third quarter’s $173.2 million. Recently, multiple large wins from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) have shown that there is still more room to run as it adds to its list of customers in this segment including Cisco, Dell, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Philips, and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).

Source

Conclusion

The internet of things is real with real growth and companies big and small jockeying for position. While there may have been enough concern for shareholders to take profits at the end of 2017, I firmly believe that the company’s best days are in front of it and well into the future. Sierra Wireless though small, has enormous growth potential and has demonstrated successful growth via acquisition and has enlarged its portfolio of products. Large drivers in 2018 will continue to come from the OEM Solutions portfolio, specifically in the automotive category with the Volkswagen wins which give them the opportunity of exposure on a broad scale as their 4G products will be utilized in very high volumes over multiple models of vehicles. The company is well-positioned to participate within the internet of things going into the future and at today’s prices is an attractive entry point for those looking to add to their existing position or those looking to start one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWIR, SWKS, CY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.