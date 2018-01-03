Amazon Isn't Buying Target

The hit to the revenue growth rate would reign in the stock price.

Amazon would see a big hit to the balance sheet in order to purchase Target for the suggested price.

Influential analyst Gene Munster predicted that Amazon (AMZN) would buy Target (TGT) in 2018. Target is rallying on the news due to a potential premium take out price, but a couple of practical reasons exist that this scenario isn't likely going to occur.

No Cash

The Loup Ventures founder picked Amazon buying Target as one of his 8 tech predictions for this year. This prediction was last on the list and clearly the boldest in comparison to others like Bitcoin pulling back or the iPhone ASP rising for Apple (AAPL).

Gene Munster sees Amazon signaling with the Whole Foods Market deal the need to mirror a store base with the online retailers focus for the ideal mix. Stepping up from the approximately 470 stores from Whole Foods to some 1,800 with Target would be a huge jump.

The biggest issue is the financial structure mostly ignored by the bullish case of relentless revenue growth at Amazon. As highlighted in a previous article, the online retail giant ended the Whole Foods deal with zero net cash.

Gene Munster predicts a 15% premium for Target suggesting a $41 billion valuation. Either Target shareholders will need to accept stock in Amazon at a $565 billion valuation or Amazon will have to borrow money to make such a deal work.

With Target trading at about 0.5x sales while Amazon trades at over 3x sales estimates for 2018, it seems highly unlikely for Target shareholders to accept an all-stock deal. The only option would be a debt fueled move similar to Whole Foods.

AMZN PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Target has about $10 billion in net debt with long-term debt of about $12.6 billion on the balance sheet. Typical of a retail company, Target has invested heavily on land, buildings and fixtures.

TGT Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In an all-cash deal, Amazon could end up with net debt surpassing $50 billion. Such a move would further prove the difference between Apple and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) that both have in the range of $100 billion in net cash.

Target isn't in a bad financial position considering the company spent $510 million on capital returns during Q3. The retailer offers a solid 3.8% dividend and repurchased 2.8 million shares in the quarter.

Growth Impact

The big blow to Amazon would come from a hit to the growth rates after incorporating the large retail sales base of Target into the financials of Amazon. Target has generated limited growth in the last decade.

Source: Rocket Financial

Analysts forecast the combined companies producing $248 billion in sales for 2017 and roughly $300 billion for 2018. All of the growth comes from Amazon.

AMZN Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Without considering any revenue synergy benefits, the growth rate for Amazon dips from 28% in 2017 to only 21% as a combined entity in 2018. Stripping out Whole Foods (roughly $11 billion in sales not included in 2017 numbers) that was added into the Amazon fold at the end of August, the organic growth rate dips below 15% in 2018 due to taking on the slow growth of the large Target retail base.

The domestic number would dip even further where Amazon is forecasted to hit $105 billion this year and Target is nearly the same size at $71 billion. According to Loup Ventures, the combined entity would still trail the $315 billion in domestic sales from WalMart (WMT).

So some logic exists from a business prospective to gain share and compete effectively with WalMart, but the impact to shareholders isn't a different story.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Amazon won't buy Target or at least shouldn't buy the stagnant retail company. The hit to the balance sheet and the growth rate wouldn't turn out favorably for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.