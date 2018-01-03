Supermajors BP, Shell, And XOM Take A Hit Over The U.S. New Tax Reform Legislation

It is difficult to see any great investing opportunity entering 2018. Oil stocks seem overvalued and I recommend a hold.

Investors are disregarding the short-term cost-effect of the news because the long-term perk added to the soaring prices for crude oil are expected to produce a noticeable profit boost.

The subject of this article is to review the financial impact of the new U.S. Tax reform legislation for the three oil majors.

Investment Thesis

After three years of a dramatic slump in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right wavelength to generate enough positive cash flow, narrow debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

The third quarter results were out a few months ago and they revealed the end of a three-year-long battle across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending that has allowed operating profitably under $55 a barrel price environment. Furthermore, recently oil prices turned bullish again and now trade well above $60 per barrel.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

These new factors have led many strategists to call for a bottom in oil stocks and consequently to suggest a new potential recovery will happen in 2018 for the three oil majors BP (NYSE: BP), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM).

[Note: If you want a deeper look into these three super-oil majors read my preceding article here.]

However, these companies are confronted with new tax legislation, production problems and other issues on a weekly basis that can change the stock outlook significantly.

I have recently commented on the Forties pipeline disruption in the North Sea (involving Shell and Exxon Mobil) and today, the subject of this article is to review the financial impact of the new U.S. Tax reform legislation on the three oil majors, and see if it can affect my long-term buy recommendation?

Royal Dutch Shell and its competitor BP announced last week that they expected to book a multi-billion dollars charge in their fourth-quarter 2017 results following the new U.S. tax reform.

Royal Dutch Shell, said last week that it expected to book a $2-$2.5-billion charge in its fourth-quarter 2017 results following the tax reform.

Royal Dutch Shell expects the potential economic impact of the recently enacted US tax reform legislation to be favourable to Shell and to its US operations, primarily due to the future reduction in the US corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. This change in US tax legislation (effective January 1, 2018) will impact Shell’s Q4 2017 results, but the analysis of the actual impact is not yet complete.

BP expects to book a one-off charge of $1.5 billion to its Q4 2017 earnings due to the same U.S. tax reform, as the new legislation requires a revaluation of BP’s U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities, the UK supermajor said on Tuesday.

Oil supermajor BP PLC said in a press release Tuesday morning that the reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% required the company to review its deferred tax situation. As a result the company expects to take a one-time, non-cash charge of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Note: ExxonMobil (XOM) has not announced any estimated amount yet.

However, away from the short-term one-off impact on Q4 2017 earnings, BP and Shell are saying that the new tax rules will be positive in the long-term, and the reform as a whole is seen as profiting the oil and gas industry in general. All three companies expect future U.S. after-tax earnings “to be positively impacted” by changes to U.S. tax law (it is only an assumption for ExxonMobil so far).

Of course, the oil industry is not the only sector that will be "hit" by a reduction in the value of its tax-deferred assets.

For instance, the financial sector also faces some big one-time charge as well.

Last week Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) estimated a charge of $5 billion in the fourth quarter, Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) expects a charge of $1.3 billion and Citigroup Inc. (C), which has by far the biggest pile of deferred U.S. tax assets, at $43 billion, has estimated that it will have to take a $20 billion earnings charge.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the U.S. tax reform will cut profit this year by about $5 billion, mainly because of a tax targeting earnings held abroad. About two-thirds of the hit comes from the repatriation tax, while writing down U.S. deferred tax assets also contributed, the company said in a filing on Friday... ...But most big corporations don't have giant piles of deferred tax assets. They're far more likely to have giant piles of deferred tax liabilities -- which means that the new tax law will, along with cutting their taxes going forward, deliver a big one-time boost to 2017 earnings as the lower corporate tax rate shrinks the value of those liabilities. Of the 200 largest U.S. corporations, ranked by market cap, only five have net deferred tax assets of more than $5 billion. Twenty-eight have net deferred tax liabilities bigger than that.

Commentary:

By Reducing the corporate tax rate from 31% to 21% it lessens the value of tax-deferred assets that companies save during depressed periods and consequently, they can later use this bonus to offset future tax liability when the business begins a new positive trend as we start to experience in the oil industry.

Once this one-time charge is recognized in the fourth quarter 2017 -- one-time non-cash charge -- the oil companies have a good financial prospect going forward, especially given the present business environment.

For BP, Shell, and XOM as well as other oil producers, the cut to the U.S. income corporate tax rate -- which is 14% -- is not the one positive highlight of the new tax law.

Though after a closer scrutiny we can see another substantial benefit nested in the new way companies can account for capital expenditures.

The new tax law allows oil companies to deduct CapEx the same year as it effectively occurs instead of spreading it out over a period of many years. This is paramount for capital-intensive companies such as oil super-majors.

This is probably the main reason why investors are disregarding the short-term cost-effect of the news because the long-term perk added to the soaring prices for crude oil are expected to produce quickly a noticeable profit boost.

BP data by YCharts

Looking at the chart above it is difficult to see any great investing opportunity entering 2018. I believe that Shell or BP are quite overvalued and it is perhaps prudent to hold the stock and eventually take some profit off the table.

Using options to protect your gain is highly recommended.

On the other hand, XOM may offer a better opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM, RDS-B,C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.