Airbus To Walk Away With The Crown?

Airbus’ (OTCPK:EADSF) year has been marked by struggles to finalize orders and announcements of leadership changes. Investors have marked 2017 as the year in which Boeing (BA) could win the annual order race. Eventually deliveries matter most to investors, as the bulk of the cash comes in once the aircraft is handed over to the customer. However, the orders are very interesting as well as it gives a nice idea of interest for certain aircraft, attractiveness of pricing and slot availability.

Boeing (BA) has reverted to monthly reporting of its orders just like Airbus, so we will know by early January which company won the order battle.

Boeing started December with 788 gross orders for the year and 127 cancellations, giving the jet maker 661 net orders for the year. Airbus on the other hand accumulated 388 gross orders and 55 cancellations, leaving the jet maker 333 net orders. As I previously mentioned, a lead could slip in a matter of months and this year it seems to be slipping in just one month.

John Leahy’s final bang

With Airbus struggling to finalize orders as their sales department is under investigation, many orders, more than normal, have been pushed into the December month. Qatar Airways ordered 16 Airbus A321neo and 34 Airbus A320neo aircraft. As of November 2017, Qatar Airways had 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft on order and 16 Airbus A321neo aircraft on order. This order has been replaced by an order for 50 Airbus A321neo adding four orders to the order book.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) added 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft to the order book, while Turkish Pegasus Airlines ordered 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Viva Air ordered 35 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 15 Airbus A321neo aircraft, while AerCap (AER) followed with firming options for 50 A320neo aircraft. The absolute was the 430 aircraft order by Indigo Partners which was earlier announced as a commitment during the Dubai Air Show and of which many thought that this order would not be firmed at all. I expected this order to be firmed up in parts, but Airbus signed a firm agreement for the entire commitment more than closing the gap with Boeing.

For Airbus, it did not end there as China Aircraft Leasing Company signed for 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Airbus started December with a gap of 400 gross orders and 328 net orders. By adding 655 gross orders and 609 net orders in December, it has closed the gap and even is ahead by a couple of hundred units compared to the orders Boeing had logged by the start of December. Airbus gross orders would climb to 1,043 while net orders would climb to 942 aircraft.

Steps to make for Boeing

Now it is only fair to also take into account Boeing’s orders presented so far in December. Boeing would need 255 orders to win the gross order battle and 281 orders to win the net order battle.

A big order that was finalized was an order from flydubai for 175 Boeing 737 MAX jets announced during this year’s Dubai Airshow. An unidentified customer ordered six Boeing 737 aircraft while another unidentified customer, later identified as Royal Air Maroc, ordered two Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

If things stay the way they are, which I doubt, Boeing would log 72 orders less than Airbus after being ahead the previous 11 months.

Conclusion

I could imagine that Boeing still has some announcements to make, which could include Emirates firming its order for 40 Boeing 787-10s aircraft and Turkish Airlines signing for 20 Boeing 787-9s.

Boeing still has some commitments in the pipeline that could potentially be firmed this year. So, while Airbus seems to be in the lead it still could go either way. Airbus has finalized most of the commitments that were announced this year, while Boeing still has the possibility to announce some final orders.

For now, however, Airbus maneuvered itself in the leading position in the 2017 order race. What investors should be aware of is that Boeing is still leading in deliveries and that is unlikely to change soon. Combined, Boeing and Airbus have had a very good year with order inflow potentially topping the 1,800-plus commercial booked in 2015.