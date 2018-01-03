Bitcoin Is Weaker Than Ever But Ripple Is Not A Good Alternative

I would not hold Ripple long-term due to its centralized nature, but it is great for sending money overseas.

Bitcoin's value is the lowest it has ever been relative to the total coin market cap.

Summary and Thesis

^NYB data by YCharts

Bitcoin (COIN, OTCQX:GBTC) gains its value from being synonymous with cryptocurrency for many traders and speculators. This brand advantage is based on Bitcoin being the first entrant into the market and based on Bitcoin's historic market cap advantage over its peers. But Bitcoin is losing its market cap advantages over competing coins. This is concerning since Bitcoin's only advantage over peers is its larger size and its brand.

Bitcoin offers few, if any, advantages over other cryptocurrencies. For nearly any task there is a cryptocurrency that is more suitable than Bitcoin. If Bitcoin were to be overtaken by another cryptocurrency, it is uncertain Bitcoin could recover.

Ripple has performed well, in terms of price, and offers amazing performance for sending money. I recommend using Ripple for money transfer, but centralization concerns prevent me from recommending long-term holdings in Ripple.

I do not recommend long-term speculation in either Bitcoin or Ripple. Traders may profit from Ripple's fast, nearly-free transactions.

1. Bitcoin Is The Weakest It Has Ever Been

SOURCE: COIN MARKET CAP

On a relative valuation basis, Bitcoin is the weakest it has ever been.

Satoshi Nakamoto invented cryptocurrencies with his creation of Bitcoin. For years, Bitcoin was synonymous with cryptocurrency and commanded 80-95% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies.

That time has passed.

SOURCE: AUTHOR BASED ON DATA FROM COIN MARKET CAP

In comparison to the total cryptocurrency market cap, Bitcoin is the weakest it has ever been commanding only 35.7% of the total market. This is lower than even the peak of Ethereum's surge in June 2017.

SOURCE: AUTHOR BASED ON DATA FROM COIN MARKET CAP

Bitcoin's decline in market share has been caused by its own relatively poor performance over the past week and the surges of several other coins, especially Ripple.

I believe that Bitcoin investors should be concerned about this loss in relative market share. Bitcoin's primary advantage over peer coins is its name value/brand. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and is still the best-known cryptocurrency. However, that is its only current advantage.

Bitcoin does not offer transaction advantages over its two largest peers. It processes fewer transactions. It charges more money per transaction. And transactions take much longer to confirm.

What Bitcoin does have is its Bitcoin brand. Bitcoin is the coin by which all others are judged, at least today. Bitcoin futures are traded on the CBOE and numerous Bitcoin stocks (OTCQX:GBTC, RIOT, LFIN, LTEA) are available.

But Bitcoin loses this branding advantage when it does not dominate its market. The Bitcoin-based stocks (all of which I would avoid) could switch to other currencies. The CBOE could add other futures markets, based on investor interest, as other currencies surpass Bitcoin.

Branding will be difficult to maintain over the long term in a decentralized currency. Coca-Cola (KO) has maintained its valuable brand for over 100 years. But Coca-Cola has a multi-billion-dollar company to maintain that brand. Maintaining the strong Coca-Cola brand is a result of years of pouring billions of dollars into advertising.

Bitcoin has no central authority to maintain its brand. Bitcoin has parties with vested interests, such as miners with millions of dollars in ASIC mining equipment. However, those parties could flip a switch to mine alternative currencies if Bitcoin loses its edge. They are not permanently invested in Bitcoin itself in the same way that Coca-Cola is invested in its flagship brand.

Without a strong market position, Bitcoin's brand can be overtaken by other coins. Without a strong ability to transact using the currency, Bitcoin's use cases can be overtaken by other coins. As of today, Bitcoin has a strong market position but lacks a strong ability to transact using the currency. But that market position is declining.

2. Bitcoin Is Improving: Fees Down and Speeds Up

Bitcoin is improving its performance.

a. Median transaction fees are down 43% from peak

Bitcoin fees peaked at a median of $34.10 on December 23. Since then, Bitcoin fees have declined to a median of $14.63 today.

This includes every single on-chain transaction. Fees are included in the blockchain ledger, and therefore all transaction fees are public information.

Fees are based on supply and demand. There is a limited amount of supply. Bitcoin blocks can only handle 1 MB of transactions and those blocks are fill. Transactions include a miner's fee, priced per bit of transaction size. Transactions are confirmed by being included in a block. Miners prioritize high-fee transactions (in cost per bit). Therefore, the limited supply means that when more people want to trade Bitcoin, transaction fees rise.

b. Transaction confirmation times are down 98% from peak

Bitcoin transactions must be confirmed by being included in a block. Confirmation times (the time between when a transaction was requested and when it was included in a block) peaked on December 31, at 3,564 minutes or about 2.5 days. Today, confirmation times are down to 66 minutes.

c. SegWit is becoming more widely adopted, slowly

SegWit promises to allow more transactions per 1 MB block by reducing the size (in bits) of each transaction. If every transaction were a SegWit transaction, Bitcoin could handle approximately 2.5 times more transactions. Using SegWit requires a SegWit wallet, and not all sites support SegWit wallets and transactions.

SegWit was launched in August, but adoption has been slow. But high fees have increased community pressure, and more sites are adding SegWit support. These are positive signs, but overall SegWit use remains frustratingly low. About 10% of current Bitcoin transactions are SegWit transactions.

SOURCE: SEGWIT PARTY, DATA SINCE BLOCK 481824 ON AUGUST 24, 2017

Bitcoin users will gain as more sites add support for SegWit wallets and transactions. If SegWit were adopted 100%, this would allow for 2.5x more transactions. Transaction pricing is based on supply and demand, so allowing 2.5x more transactions would significantly decrease prices.

I encourage everyone who is moving Bitcoins to consider moving their Bitcoins to a SegWit-enabled wallet.

d. Lightning Network limited testing continues

Recently, Alex Bosworth reported that he successfully paid his phone bill using Lightning Network ("LN"). The transaction was instant and had no fees.

In actual use, LN will not be free, but it will offer much lower fees. When LN is deployed, it may reduce or even reverse the speed and cost gap between Bitcoin and other coins. In that scenario, I would not want to be holding a coin whose only advantage over Bitcoin was negated by LN.

I hope LN will be ready soon. But we've heard promises before.

One major implementation of LN is being developed by Lightning Labs. The co-founder of Lightning Labs tweeted that LN would be ready in under six months. That tweet was from December 2015. It has been 25 months.

At this point, I will believe that LN is here when we can use it for real-world transactions. Until then, Ripple and other coins offer much better performance than Bitcoin for all applications.

3. Be Wary Of Ripple: Centralization Concerns

Recently, Ripple ("XRP") became the second most valuable cryptocurrency, behind Bitcoin but ahead of Ethereum.

SOURCE: AUTHOR BASED ON DATA FROM COIN MARKET CAP

This value may even be an under-estimate. Ripple itself estimates the market cap as $195 billion. The difference is because Coin Market Cap is using the number of XRP in circulation, while Ripple is using the number of XRP which exist.

Ripple is unlike other coins. It is centralized, it does not have mining or miner's fees, it is a closed blockchain, and it allows (requires, even) the destruction of XRP in order to perform transactions. In part because of these differences, Ripple is extremely attractive for moving money. Ripple is more scalable than Bitcoin and transactions cost under one cent and transactions take four seconds to complete.

However, I believe that long-term speculators should be hesitant to speculate in Ripple.

Ripple is not like other coins. Other coins are decentralized: There is no single power that controls the coins or their future. This means that, among other things, supply for those coins is capped.

One of the oft-cited benefits of Bitcoin over fiat currencies is that supply is capped, and there is no power with money-printing abilities. Bitcoin has a supply cap of 21 million coins. It is unlikely this cap will ever change since that would require consensus among the miners and nodes on the Bitcoin network to change the protocol. Therefore, Bitcoin may be protected from inflation.

Ripple is owned controlled by Ripple Labs. Ostensibly, Ripple currently limits supply to 100 billion XRP, all of which exist. Many of these XRPs are not currently traded but are instead held in escrow. But nothing limits XRP to only 100 billion coins except for the will of Ripple Labs.

Changes to decentralized coins require consensus among those mining the coins. Changes to XRP does not require consensus. It hinges on the will of Ripple Labs. Long-term speculation in XRP requires trust of Ripple Labs to not simply "print" more XRP, in much the same manner than long-term holdings of and currency risk inflation through the printing of more currency.

In short, XRP is an excellent coin for transactions. If you wish to send money overseas, XRP is an excellent choice for that purpose. However, if you wish to buy-and-hold coins long-term, I would think twice about XRP.

4. Predicting Bitcoin's Price

Bitcoin's price is extremely difficult to predict. Predictions on this site have varied wildly, from $0 up to a mind-boggling $4,000,000. I do not expect either of those valuations to come to fruition in 2018.

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." - Benjamin Graham

Today, Bitcoin's price is the result of a voting machine.

Its price is not based on the usage of the currency, or it would be much lower. At current transaction costs/speed, Bitcoin is not useful for transactions. For every given transaction, there is a better cryptocurrency and often a better fiat-based transaction mechanism. As a "coin," Bitcoin is not currently useful.

Instead, Bitcoin's price is based on speculation, rather than being tethered to any actual function of the currency. Prices will go wherever investor sentiment takes it. That could be anywhere, and your guess is as good as mine.

SOURCE: COIN MARKET CAP

In my view, the price of cryptocurrencies has grown disproportionate to the use of the coins. Today, all coins combined are worth $661 billion. One year ago, that figure was $19 billion.

Cryptocurrencies have uses. Ripple is possibly the best product for sending money internationally that is currently available. Ethereum allows the use of smart contracts that may not have been possible prior to its invention. But those actual uses of cryptocurrencies are not worth $661 billion today.

Frankly, they may never be worth $661 billion. The core of cryptocurrencies, to me, is their decentralized digital nature. This is a relatively narrow use. People on this site are very likely to have access to the US dollar and to gold. Both have proven to be reliable stores of value. The US dollar also has numerous payment networks built around it which offer much more functionality than any cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency payment networks are being built and may someday rival those that already exist for fiat currency. However, that will take many years. While that development happens, will cryptocurrencies be able to maintain a $661 billion market cap? I have my doubts.

If I had to guess, I would expect Bitcoin and other cryptos to fall in the first half of 2018, but then to stabilize and slowly gain value after that, as they see more and more use. In short, I expect Bitcoin's 2018 to look a lot like Bitcoin from 2014 to 2017.

BITCOIN PRICE CHART, 2014 TO 2017, YAHOO FINANCE

Cryptocurrencies are not yet mature. Bitcoin has had issues with transaction times and costs over the past several months. Payment methods like Bitpay are still small and available on relatively few retailers.

I expect both problems to be resolved in time. But I am not convinced that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can maintain their current prices - or continue to grow their prices - in the meantime.

Conclusion

I find Bitcoin's loss of market share (by price) concerning. Bitcoin is still the elephant in the room, but the rest of the room is growing more quickly than Bitcoin. If Bitcoin were to lose its status over other coins, it would be forced to compete on actual performance instead of brand.

Bitcoin's performance is worse than other major coins. There are promising signs on this front, but we aren't there yet. Bitcoin is not competitive with other coins for transferring money. Therefore, it is important that Bitcoin not lose its market cap edge.

If you are sending money internationally, Ripple may be a strong choice for a coin to use. However, I would not recommend holding XRP long-term, because its centralization eliminates many of the advantages of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

I expect that Bitcoin and other currencies will decline from their current prices over the next few months. This may offer attractive entry-points for those wishing to increase their cryptocurrency holdings. I would avoid all Bitcoin-related stocks (OTCQX:GBTC, RIOT, LFIN, LTEA) and all coins outside the top 10. Put money into Bitcoin itself and other decentralized top 5-10 coins instead.

Note: If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this page. Please also leave comments below, whether positive or negative. I welcome all feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETHEREUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold small positions (less than 0.5% of my portfolio) in Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. The Bitcoin Cash position is a remnant from the Bitcoin Cash fork from Bitcoin, and not the result of an investment into Bitcoin Cash itself.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.