Inflation: Green May Not Last

I'm watching for indications of rising inflationary pressures in 2018 as I discussed in Is The Economy Overheating? and Inflation Rating: Green.

This topic is particularly important for my investment in Tesla (TSLA), as I explained to Tesla Forum subscribers in Tesla and Macroeconomics in August.

Let's now review the two factors that give me concern.

Oil Prices

Brent crude oil price, which is the primary driver of gasoline prices in the United States, have substantially risen in recent months:

It is unclear at this time how much further oil prices will rise in the coming months, but I expect the trend to continue throughout 2018. Depending on the timing of the potential rise, the headline inflation rate will differ. Specifically, if the majority of the rise in Brent crude oil prices occurs in the next three months, I would expect gasoline prices to continue to rise into the summer driving season.

Such a scenario could lead to headline inflation reports that are alarming as oil prices had dipped in early 2017, which had led to a mild dip in gasoline prices in May and June of 2017. In other words, potentially surging gasoline prices in the coming months will be compared to a dip in the preceding year. The same scenario may play out in late 2018 as late 2017 also experienced a mild dip in gasoline prices.

ISM Manufacturing Index

The ISM Manufacturing Index today showed that the U.S. economy is continuing to grow at a healthy rate. The latest reading for December came in higher than consensus and prior readings. The strength was driven by both Production as well as New Orders, which bodes well for future readings.

Having said that, however, I also note that the Price Index surged to 69.0 in December:

The ISM® Prices Index registered 69 percent in December, an increase of 3.5 percentage points from the November level of 65.5 percent, indicating an increase in raw materials prices for the 22nd consecutive month. In December, 41 percent of respondents reported paying higher prices, 3 percent reported paying lower prices, and 56 percent of supply executives reported paying the same prices as in November.

This is an indication that inflation may be boiling below the surface.

Bottom Line

As I recently discussed in Labor Slack: How Much Room? the continued underemployment may be playing a role in keeping inflation muted. On the commodities front, however, indications are not as friendly to investors.

For now, I hold my Green rating for subdued inflation, but I am now considering an upgrade to Yellow, which would prompt a closer look at my portfolio leverage as well as sector allocations.