Alerus Financial - Favorite Bank Idea For 2018

Alerus Financial (OTCQX:ALRS) is still a deep value play within the small bank space. I first wrote about Alerus a year ago and shares traded around $17 a share at the time, and now, shares trade hands at $20.70, good for a healthy 22% return. I still believe there is tons of more room for it to run as the thesis is still intact, and further enhanced as the tax reform will drive even higher returns on equity for this once high tax payer.

For a little background on the original thesis, Alerus made two major acquisitions in 2016 that inhibited profitability as acquisition costs flowed through the income statement masking the true earnings power. Furthermore, these acquisitions created an identifiable intangible asset balance along with a few other acquisitions that had been completed in the past that need to be expensed over the life of the balance which is typically 10 years. These amortization costs are tax beneficial, but aren't true cash items.

Alerus has a mixture of revenue streams not exposing investors to one traditional banking asset. These other services include retirement and benefits administration and investment advisory services/wealth management.

With normalizing historical data, Alerus made an adjusted cash earnings of $1.69 per share. The $.10 reduction of earnings is from backing out the tax benefits Alerus receives from expensing the intangible assets.

Exhibit 1: Normalized Cash Earnings Without Reduced Tax Rate

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

By using the normalized earnings of $1.69, the P/E ratio would be 12x. That's a value price for a company that has been consistent and conservatively run for decades. The average P/E of similar banks this size is roughly 17x.

Exhibit 2: Comparable Analysis

Source: Gurufocus

With now tax reform set in place, we can estimate historical earnings with reduced tax rates providing a clear picture of the earnings power. It now looks even more promising since all operations are domestic.

Exhibit 2: Normalized Cash Earnings With Tax Reduction

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

By utilizing the upcoming tax rate decrease and keeping all historical data constant, the company would have an adjusted cash earnings of $2.12, or trade for 9.6x earnings. The new earnings power from the reduced tax rates provides a return on equity of 14%. This should significantly increase the growth in book value and I wouldn't be surprise for shareholders to see a large increase in the dividend.

Going Forward

All adjusted earnings estimates have been based on historical data and Alerus should see some growth from both sides of the income statement. Non-interest expenses should continue to decrease as management further streamlines the two major acquisitions made in 2016, and amortization expense to continue its slow decline until there is no balance left.

Two major sources of revenue is the loan portfolio and retirement and benefits services, and both have seen nice increases the past year. Management has slowly grown the loan portfolio 3.5% this past quarter, and I believe for this to continue over the next few quarters. One concern to note over the quarter is the non-interest bearing deposit balance decreasing 5.5%, creating a higher cost of funds for the bank. Remember banks with lower costs of deposits operate at an advantage that further enhances profitability. This will be an area to monitor over the next few quarters. The assets under administration grew nicely this quarter for a healthy 3% clip and 10% increase on a TTM.

With shares at $20.70, I believe the equity is still being extremely mispriced. True normalized earnings with taking into account the new tax reform provides $2.12 of cash earnings. We have a bank now that has been extremely profitable in the past, trading below 10x adjusted cash earnings. Along with being mispriced, as a shareholder, management has been superb in allocating capital. Total assets have grown from $1.12 billion in 2010 to $2.06 billion in 2017, without really any shareholder dilution. Book value has grown along similar lines, $97 million in 2010 to $182 million in 2017. This is my favorite bank investment for 2018 as the tax reform was an added bonus to the continuation of the dwindling amortization expenses that hit the income statement, hiding the true earnings power.

