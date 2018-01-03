Gazprom Neft: The Cheapest Company In The Russian Oil Sector

Investment thesis: Gazpromm Neft (OTCQX:OTCQX:GZPFY) is one of the leaders on the Russian oil market. Due to new projects and increased oil prices, the company showed growth in revenue and net income. At the same time, based on multiples, the company looks the cheapest in the sector, without objective reasons for this. That's why I recommend considering the company's shares for purchase.

The business

Gazprom Neft is a Russian oil company. It was founded in 1995 by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation. In 2005, a controlling stake in the company was acquired by Gazprom. The headquarters of the company is located in St. Petersburg. The general director and chairman of the board is Alexander Dyukov.

The company is engaged in the extraction, processing and sale of oil. And it also produces and sells gas in the domestic market. 20%-25% of the oil produced by Gazprom Neft is hard to extract.

source: Gazpromneft website

Macro

The pre-New Year rally of oil prices continued until the end of the last working week in 2017. As a result, on Friday evening, December 29, Brent oil futures were above the level of $66.60 per barrel.

Short-term growth in oil prices also supported reports of restrictions on supplies from Libya. And according to analysts, oil prices will be fixed in the range of $60-$70 in the first half of 2018, primarily because of the OPEC agreement on production reduction.

Despite this, the company's management uses a $50 price per barrel for forecasting projects and business activities.

Throughout 2017, there is a very strong correlation between oil prices and the company's share price, so a further rise in oil prices will push the company's shares to greater heights.

The company produces oil for export. Buyers are mainly China and European countries.

And oil products are mainly sold domestically. The economy of Russia began to grow after the crisis of 2014-2015. GDP growth was 2% in 2017. And the company's CEO, Alexander Dyukov, predicts an increase in demand and consumption of petroleum products within the country.

Of the negative events, only unrest in Iraq. In 2017, Iraq played a leading role in Gazprom Neft's business by increasing production. And in 2018 the company also plans to participate in the development of a new field in Iraq. Political unrest could affect negatively the company's activities.

Financials

Revenue and net income for the company began to stabilize after a sharp decline in oil prices in 2014-2015. And it is growing every quarter in 2017. For nine months of 2017 the company's revenue amounted to almost one and a half trillion rubles, which is more than the value of 2016 by 19%. The company's net income increased by 28% compared with 2016.

And compared to the second quarter of 2017, the company's revenue grew by 8%. Hydrocarbon production increased by 4.3% and net profit increased by 57%

Also, in the third quarter capex investments decreased, which allowed to significantly increase free cash flow. The debt burden continued to decline after its peak in 2016 and at the moment the D/E ratio is 0.572.

source: Gazprom Neft presentation

The company also pays dividends to its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, the dividend yield was 5%, slightly above the industry average.

Valuation

Mkt Cap (RUB) EV/EBITDA P/E EV/EBIT EV/Rev P/BV Tatneft 1.15T 6.2x 8x 7.3x 1.7x 1.4x Lukoil 2.94T 3.9x 6.5x 6.6x 0.6x 0.7x Surgutneftegas 1.04T - 5.5x - - 0.3x Rosneft Oil 3.17T 4.6x 7.2x 8.1x 1.1x 0.9x Gazprom Neft 1.20T 4.1x 4.8x 5.8x 0.9x 0.8x Average 1.9T 4.7x 6.4x 6.95x 1.075x 0.82x

source: Bloomberg Terminal

As I said, the company is the cheapest in the oil production sector of Russia. Based on the P/E multiplier, the company has the potential for growth of 30%. According to EV/EBITDA, the potential for growth is 14%. At the same time, the company is ahead of competitors in terms of profitability and in terms of dividend payments.

The company looks strongly undervalued despite its excellent financial performance. And as many agree that due to OPEC agreements oil prices will remain high, Gazprom Neft shares look very attractive.