Oracle: Aggressively Chasing Cloud Growth

As Oracle continues to hone in on its model of selling universal cloud credits, upsells will be increasingly more likely. Don't assume cloud growth is down for the count yet.

Oracle has also announced its entry into the identity governance space, giving it access to a brand-new $8.8 billion market (as estimated by SailPoint, the leading competitor in the space that recently went public).

The NASDAQ has touched new highs while Oracle is down nearly 10% from its pre-earnings peak.

Since posting Q2 results that have largely missed Street expectations for cloud growth, Oracle shares have tanked and missed out on massive gains in the tech sector.

I was more than a little bit disappointed when Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) released Q2 earnings back in mid-December. After blowing away analyst expectations quarter after quarter on cloud growth, and continually claiming bragging rights for its growth at scale (the Oracle cloud, totaling both SaaS and PaaS/IaaS, is now at a $6.1 billion run rate and growing in the mid-40% range - much faster than Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) when it reached that scale), Oracle's cloud revenues grew only 44% in Q2 - missing analyst consensus of 51% by a whopping seven points, and the most prominent setback in recent memory. We do have to note, however: Oracle's cloud disappointment also came with upside in on-prem licenses, which helped it to nail total revenue goals. It seems rather like Oracle cannibalized itself in cloud by performing too well in on-prem, rather than underachieving in total sales.

Still, though - nobody really wants to hear about Oracle's on-prem business. The cloud segment is really what's driving Oracle's stock price, and the deceleration in Q2 was more than most investors can handle. As I wrote in a prior article, I'm staying in Oracle for the long haul and have held Oracle shares even as they dipped a further ~7% through the last weeks of December, even as the entire software sector and the NASDAQ have run up to new highs. The valuation gap between Oracle and the two other large-cap software companies has widened even further (a chart I love leaning on - valuations current as of January 2), and at a <16x forward P/E ratio, Oracle is now trading even cheaper than the S&P 500. That kind of valuation deeply underestimates a company that is making huge leaps in the cloud (never mind a single quarter's miss) and growing pro forma earnings at 15% y/y.

As most investors do when their dearest positions are underwater, I've done some further digging into recent developments at Oracle since the December drop to make sure my bullish thesis is still intact. This article will dive into what's new with Oracle's cloud offerings - the main sore spot since the Q2 release. I'm still long Oracle and believe the shares can power through the mid-$50s in the coming year.

New SaaS offerings

One of the main things I like about Oracle is also one of the main reasons I'm bullish on Salesforce: it has a massive product portfolio with hundreds of offerings (even Salesforce isn't quite as broad). And there's always something new around the corner with Oracle - last year, to supercharge its entry into mid-market ERP and financial software, Oracle bought Netsuite for nearly $10 billion, a landmark acquisition well documented by the financial press.

Though the company hasn't made any splashy acquisitions of that caliber this year, the company did announce the purchase of Aconex for $1.2 billion in December, a vertical cloud software company that offers project management and collaboration solutions for construction companies.

Vertical expansion is a tried-and-true growth tactic for more mature software companies. Financial services and healthcare verticals are typically the most lucrative entry verticals - as these are the most regulated industries, they tend to have the most need for specialized software. Both Salesforce and Workday (NYSE: WDAY) have found extraordinary success with their expansions into these verticals and branding these offerings under a specialized umbrella.

The Aconex purchase is an interesting move for Oracle. It already had offerings for the Construction and Engineering sector, but Aconex greatly extends Oracle's reach into the space - especially as it's an Australian-based company that offers it international growth opportunities.

Aconex brings with it $161.2 million AUD (roughly $125.7 million USD) in revenues, growing at a ~30% pace as of its fiscal year ending in June 2017. This implies that Oracle paid about a ~10x multiple of trailing revenues for Aconex, roughly equivalent to what it paid for Netsuite. The company is also profitable on an EBITDA basis. See the company's summary financials below, taken from its annual report:

Figure 1. Aconex revenue and EBITDA Source: Aconex investor relations

This purchase, while much smaller than Netsuite, won't be an insignificant contribution to Oracle's growth - with its current cloud run rate at $1.1 billion and Aconex adding ~$40-$50 million each quarter, Aconex adds about 4% of growth each quarter.

In terms of organic development, Oracle has also announced - a few days before its ill-fated earnings release - that it was padding up its security portfolio with new products in the identity governance space. Oracle's Identity Security Operations Center (SOC) product, now equipped with identity governance capabilities, now helps IT leaders organize a directory of its users and provision access to applications and private data.

SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL), the private equity-backed, Texas-based software company (it currently has a market cap of ~$1.2 billion), brought the Identity and Access Management (IAM) space to public market attention in its October IPO. The company has nearly ~$200 million in revenues growing at 30% and estimates its market opportunity at $8.8 billion, according to a Forrester Research study that the company cited in its S-1 filing.

Though SailPoint is the designated leader in the space, it would be safe to assume that Oracle can quickly grab share - with its broad portfolio of security and middleware products, it has a wide opportunity to cross-sell into its installed base and quickly win installs.

The main message here: Oracle isn't just sitting pretty waiting for growth to fall in its lap. It's aggressively pursuing its multi-product strategy, and new SaaS offerings announced in December will help pump the company's growth in cloud.

Autonomous Database still hasn't hit the top line yet

Moving away from SaaS now and onto PaaS/IaaS. Back in October at Oracle's annual OpenWorld conference, Oracle rocked the IT world with its introduction of the Oracle Autonomous Database, which uses machine learning techniques to pare down repetitive human tasks in database management. The automation-driven improvements in the database have prompted Oracle's Larry Ellison to claim that the new DB can perform 10x faster at half the price of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS database solutions.

Autonomous Database only began selling in Q3. If its traction in the market can live up to the hype it's generated, we're likely to see significant uplift in cloud database revenues in Q3 - something that most bearish investors probably ignored when they were selling off the stock post-Q2.

To date, Oracle's PaaS and IaaS revenues are still a puny portion of its cloud total, representing about a quarter of total cloud revenues in Q3. Oracle has had no problem moving its customers from on-prem applications like Siebel and PeopleSoft (which have been beset by performance complaints for years) into Sales Cloud and HCM Cloud, respectively, but its conversion of on-prem backend technologies into PaaS and IaaS revenues have been met with more mixed reactions. Backend technology, after all, is much harder to rip out than applications at the top of the IT stack.

Revolutionary new offerings such as the Autonomous Database can give Oracle the much-needed kick for PaaS and IaaS revenues to start making a meaningful contribution. Remember that Oracle's legacy was built in the mid-80s as a database company, and Autonomous Database solidifies the company's thought leadership in the space.

Some industry observers worry that Autonomous Database will be a tough sell - after all, it's hard to sell a product to IT leaders whose main benefit is cutting down the amount of IT staff via automation. Nobody likes their job security threatened - but these concerns seem overwrought. New technology is always exciting, and when it comes from the best-in-breed vendor in the space, its chances for success are high.

Oracle Cloud Credits will fuel new software sales

Cloud credits at Oracle - formally known as "Universal Credits" - are nothing new at Oracle. The company has been quietly rumbling about them for years, finally formalizing the program in late 2017 - but the impacts of cloud credits to Oracle's top-line, like Autonomous Database, probably hasn't fully set in yet.

The primary feature of universal credits are to give customers the choice of consuming the full spectrum of Oracle cloud services on demand, using universal credits (see details here). No longer does an organization need to license separate contracts and bundles for each Oracle product - they can simply pay for new trials with the credits they've already purchased. Think of cloud credits as a kind of Oracle arcade token - purchased in advance and redeemable for virtually anything in the Oracle cloud ecosystem.

This is - at least, in my opinion - nothing short of a brilliant, if somewhat devious, invention. Often what stops a software sale short is the lack of approval from a procurement department or IT/finance leader to spend the money - but with universal credits, the "deed has already been done," so to speak.

Universal credits have the potential to a be a major lubricant for new software sales at Oracle, especially for brand-new products in the portfolio like Autonomous Database or identity management. It's easier to spend "Monopoly money" than cold hard cash, after all.

Oracle sales reps have just started ramping on universal credit sales and customers have just started wrapping their heads around the idea, so the impact of these credits has not yet been felt on Oracle's financials. But I suspect that it will be a major positive driver.

Key takeaways

Don't let disappointing numbers from a single quarter take your eyes off the prize. Oracle, true to its word, is without a doubt the fastest-growing cloud company in its scale category - and even though it already has a massive portfolio of products, it's aggressively moving into new categories via acquisitions as well as organic growth. New SaaS offerings announced in December - as well as the headlining Autonomous Database, debuting in Q3 - are major drivers for the company's cloud growth in the near term. The company's new universal credits sales model also has the potential to spark a huge tailwind for sales.

At Oracle's current valuation - below the S&P500 and far below other enterprise software companies - it's a bargain not to be missed. Oracle is being valued as if it was a company in decline, but 40%-plus growth in cloud revenues and flashy new product offerings tell a much different story. Stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.