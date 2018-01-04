Retirement Strategy: What Are You Doing With New Cash To Invest?

Dividend growth investors with longer time horizons should stay the course, focus on income, and continue to grow the income if your risk tolerance is strong.

An update to the new Dividend King Retirement Portfolio might offer some answers for folks already retired or with short time horizons towards retirement.

Dividend growth investing gives many of us a different perspective of our portfolios. We believe that it is all about income and price fluctuations are not as important as the income we receive from dividends and its annual growth.

For investors with very long time horizons (20+ years or so), it is never a bad time to put cash to work for the long haul. That being said, I am of the opinion that with a bull market such as we have now, as long and as strong as it has been, those of us who are already retired or close to it should consider a conservative approach towards adding new cash or accrued dividends into equity or bond assets.

The question is what should we do with our cash? Firstly, I myself am a believer in preservation of capital when we have much smaller windows of opportunity to recoup large losses. Keep in mind that a loss of 50% will require a 100% increase just to break even. Please don't misunderstand; I am not suggesting that I am ready to dump everything and roll up into a little ball, but for me, and probably for many of you, our portfolios are doing well enough right now to let the dividends roll in and for us to sit tight prior to adding shares at current valuations.

Here Is The Updated DKRP, Which Has Done Well, But...

The model Dividend King Retirement Portfolio currently consists of Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), Emerson Electric (EMR), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Lowe's (LOW), Hormel (HRL), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Dover (DOV), and AT&T (T).

Each stock is a dividend king with 50+ years of consecutive dividend payments and annual increases. AT&T is a dividend aristocrat and has a 34-year streak. Since we launched this model, the total value has increased by more than 7% in just two months. I believe that would impress anyone, especially the naysayers of those old, stodgy, boring stocks that supposedly have their best growth days behind them. Not to mention that each company continues to pay and increase its dividends for shareholders and the stream of income is strikingly reliable.

The chart shows us an additional detail:

There are no stocks that I, being in retirement, want to buy at their current price levels - absolutely not one. Being fully valued or overvalued is of no concern to me because I have decided to stop reinvesting dividends, and I have stopped adding fresh cash to this portfolio. Whatever funds are invested will stay invested, and no shares will be sold at this point. Whatever dividend income is received will just have to grow passively when each company once again increases its dividend payments to shareholders. That might not be as dynamic as the exponential growth achieved by adding more shares at the same time, but to me it makes no sense, in my position, to buy more shares at 52-week or even all-time highs.

I will just sit back and collect my dividends anyway. The cash I gain will go into a savings account to achieve several goals:

Increase my dry powder to take advantage of an eventual downturn.

Along with income, capital preservation becomes just as important. I have no time to recoup serious losses so there is no reason for me to add fresh cash to existing positions.

I will seek out a higher-paying money market or mutual fund that will pay me the most return with the least amount of risk possible to protect my cash.

Increase cash liquidity.

Ignoring the price fluctuations of the stocks held and focusing only on the income being received will take front and center stage with any existing position - and if need be, expenses will be reduced as much as possible.

Until things change, and valuations become more appealing, I will search for only those stocks that are within my personal buy zone for either short-term growth or added income streams, but I will NOT overpay.

In other words, I am playing a "defensive offense."

My Personal Choices For Little Or No Risk Cash Accounts

Like many others, I have plenty of cash that is sitting in either savings accounts or money market funds, and while there are a range of companies offering higher yields with little to no minimum deposits (mostly online "banks"), I prefer using my brokerage account to keep my funds in one place for relative ease of access and immediate liquidity to take advantage of opportunities as they arise, seamlessly and quickly.

Fidelity Investments has something for everyone and for all levels of deposits. Vanguard, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), etc. have similar options if those are your brokerages of choice.

Here are some suggestions for your own personal cash account:

All money market/mutual funds from Fidelity can be found right here for your own research.

Fidelity Federal Tax Free Fund:

Fidelity Municipal Money Market Fund (FTEXX): Current yield of 1.11% (taxable yield of 1.87%). Minimum deposit: $5,000. Fidelity Tax Exempt Money Market Fund (FMOXX): Current yield of 1.08% (taxable yield of 1.82%). Minimum deposit: $5,000. Fidelity Tax Exempt Money Market Fund Premium Class (FZEXX): Current Yield of 1.20% (taxable yield of 2.03%). Minimum deposit: $100,000.

Fidelity Taxable Money Market Funds:

Fidelity Money Market Fund (SPRXX): Current yield of 1.20%. Minimum deposit: $2,500. Fidelity Money Market Fund-Premium Class (FZDXX): Current yield of 1.32%. Minimum deposit: $100,000. Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX): Current yield of .91%. Minimum deposit: $2,500. Fidelity Government Money Market Fund-Premium Class (FZCXX): Current yield of 1.01%. Minimum deposit: $100,000 Fidelity Investments Money Market Treasury Portfolio Class I (FISXX): Current yield of 1.15%. Minimum deposit: $1,000,000. Fidelity Investments Money Market Treasury Portfolio Institutional Class (FRBXX): Current yield of 1.18%. Minimum deposit: $9,999,999.

Let me add my own thoughts. I know a few extremely wealthy folks with portfolios greater than $50,000,000. The only things that matter to these lucky folks are saving taxes, capital preservation, and legacy for the future. A few (very few) need to take any risks in the stock market at all and very few actually do. These folks want to know that their wealth is safe, pays as little tax as possible, has extremely low-risk dividend yields, and is preserved for future generations of heirs or charitable endeavors.

Since I am NOT among the highest tier of personal wealth, I am considering placing all of my current and future cash into Fidelity Tax Exempt Money Market Fund Premium Class. This is a tax-exempt fund that meets my needs for extremely reduced risk, liquidity, and modest yield for current and future cash while eliminating my tax exposure with these funds.

Its current makeup is very desirable to me, from Fidelity Investments:

Its Morningstar risk profile is just fine for me:

The fund objective and strategy fits into my own risk profile as well:

The Bottom Line

I will not be complacent about my own approach, and neither should you. This market is NOT going to go up forever, and at some point, we will have a correction - perhaps a severe correction, and possibly a bear market. I already am positioned with my personal holdings and will not be adding shares to anything. The model DKRP has been established to keep paying dividends as well as increasing them, but there is nothing very attractive to add to this portfolio either. My suggestion would be to seek out an acceptable place to place current and future cash, which might also pay a relatively decent dividend with extremely low risk. The FZEXX fund seems fine for me right now with a tax-exempt yield of 1.50-2.03%, depending on my tax bracket.

In this way, I am not touching shares of stock already held and will have the cash liquidity to take advantage of the next market downturn. When that will be is anyone's guess.

What are YOU doing with your cash right now?

