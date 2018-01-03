Consensus remains overly bearish on Discovery which is going through a historic merger with Scripps, the combined entity even under a bear scenario remains very cheap. We see prices rerating higher.

The underlying fundamentals of Gear continues to grind higher despite bearish investment sentiment. With $70/bbl and $80/bbl potential in 2018 and 2019, Gear can trade to C$3 to C$4 per-share.

CRC trades at 3x FCF at $60/bbl Brent with the potential to trade to just 1x FCF at $70/bbl! The market remains overly pessimistic on oil prices.

Note: Best ideas for 2018 was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Dec. 17. The stock charts you see below are at the time of publishing. CRC was at $16.10 (vs $20.46 today), GXE.TO was at C$0.79 (vs C$0.90 today) and DISCK was at $19.75 (vs $21.66 today). For readers interested in more of our exclusive reports, please see here for details on what HFI Research premium entails.

HFI Research - Best Ideas Going Into 2018

For most of 2017, we have kept our composure in the face of harsh market oppositions. Our P&L has reflected our bad judgements in the realm of sentiment and liquidity, and while being mostly right on oil fundamentals and oil price forecasts, energy stocks have not benefited equally, and have languished and dragged our performance.

In our latest weekly conference call, our contributor Open Square Capital, brought up the idea that people follow fundamentals too much and not enough on liquidity – a point echoed by the investment legend, Stan Druckenmiller. Thinking back to this comment, it helps to explain the many perils of being an energy investor in 2017. The theory of reflexivity also goes to explain how the divergence in energy stocks to oil prices further escalated throughout the year and reinforced upon itself as more and more funds performed poorly against oil only to see more investors bail.

One-year ago when our energy stocks were soaring, if you had told us hypothetically that Gear Energy would exit 2017 at 7,400 to 7,500 boe/d and grow production to 8,500 boe/d at $56 WTI/bbl with a 34% discount on WCS, we would have said you would be crazy to let us buy the stock below C$1. Yet, we are trading below that today.

Using the same mental exercise, if you had told us that California Resources, whose stock was trading in the mid $20s at the time would eliminate the liquidity concern in 2019 and extend it further to 2021, while Brent was trading around $63/bbl, we said you would be crazy to let us buy the stock below $20. Yet, we are trading below that today.

These mental exercises of judging where the stock should trade to reflect its new fundamental value goes to show that the market can indeed remain irrational longer than we can remain solvent. Unlike those that have permanent capital, fund managers are judged on short-term performances, and in the world of fast money, underperforming just 1-quarter is an unacceptable sin let alone underperform by a year. And yet, that’s where we are today.

For us, the mental exercise of heading into 2018 is no different than the same mental set-up we had coming into 2017. The same concerns that plagued the oil markets in 2017 still exist in the same manner but have taken a different form.

Coming into 2017, markets were concerned about whether or not OPEC will cheat on its production cut agreement and pointed to Russia being historically non-compliant on the production cut agreement. In addition, concerns over US shale have propelled some to believe that the end of 2017 will see the market oversupplied once again. But these long-forgotten concerns all turned out to be false as global oil storage in October have now decreased from over 300 million in surplus to just 111 million in surplus with more to come by year-end.

Now as we move into 2018, markets are now concerned about oil prices being too high, Q1 global oil storage inventory build, OPEC potentially cheating after it sees oil storages rebalancing by mid-year, and US shale growth. None of these are out of place concerns, but careful analysis of each concern once again makes our point – the consensus is out of place.

With that, we move onto sharing our best ideas for 2018.

California Resources (CRC)

CRC is not for the faint of heart. We wrote about CRC during the midst of the bear-market in energy stocks in August. Our simple thesis at the time was that the market has severely discounted the probability of higher oil prices, and in turn, we believe CRC was a high risk high reward bet.

But the thesis turned out to be better than we thought the more we looked into the name. In our follow-up write-up, we noted that CRC could sell the Elk Hills utility plant if it was really forced to to pay back the credit line that was due in 2019. In addition, lenders have waived covenant breaches many times prior, and there was no indication they were going to pull the loan this time around.

As we made the position size bigger following the write-up, we couldn’t help but notice the increasing divergence between where Brent (CRC’s oil price realization) traded and where CRC was trading. In probably one of our best write-ups this year, we said that it was “time to be a pig.” We doubled our position in CRC and made it our second largest position in the portfolio.

Now that prices have risen ~60% since that write-up, why are we still calling for CRC to be one of our best picks going into 2018?

First, we believe that the market is still discounting the probability oil prices will remain here or higher for longer. Using $60/bbl Brent average in 2017, we see CRC making over $230 million in free cash flow on a market cap of about ~$700 million, or ~3x free cash flow.

Second, if assuming that Brent can increase to average over $70/bbl in 2018, we have CRC producing something close to $700 million in free cash flow. That’s the beauty of operational leverage, and in that case, CRC will trade at just 1x free cash flow.

Now obviously from those two illustrations above, you can see the amount of torque CRC has to higher oil prices, and the exercise is purely theoretical and should not be taken as the actual free cash flow generated by CRC in 2018. However, this is the sort of mental exercise investors have to consider, because if oil prices do move higher for longer, CRC’s debt becomes a minimal concern to the company’s capital structure. Will the stock react more favorably then? Yes, we certainly believe that to be the case.

Investors are once again factoring a low probability of oil prices higher for longer, and in our opinion, that’s unwise given the back drop of how we expect oil market fundamentals will play out in 2018.

Gear Energy just released its 2018 guidance this week showing 15% exit-to-exit growth with almost certainty that the company will produce over 10,000 boe/d by 2019. The market however remains concerned over Western Canadian Select (heavy oil and more discussion in section 2) prices in 2018, and the recent price weakness is more reflective of that than the fundamentals of the business.

As we noted in our 2018 guidance update report, Gear’s capex spending for 2018 is “geared” to allow it to grow more in the years ahead by spending C$12 million on expanding inventory. This capex focus on expanding inventory should illustrate to investors the more long-term focused nature of the management, but given how bearish sentiment is today – the stock price continues to languish at the same level as last year despite 1) higher oil prices and 2) higher production.

But it’s with this diverging view between the company’s underlying fundamentals and the market’s view that we continue to see Gear as one of our best ideas in 2018. We have joked at times with subscribers that we have no interest in selling any Gear shares at least until we see C$3 per share, and that price target is moving higher and higher with each subsequent improvement in the underlying fundamentals.

This price target is also illustrative of what the potential may be if one was to take a longer-term view on oil and underlying fundamentals (something the market never does).

We estimate that if WTI can average $70/bbl in 2018 and $80/bbl in 2019, Gear could generate a total of C$61 million in free cash flow after capex of C$158 million, and produce 9,644 boe/d on average in 2019.

At a range of EV/DACF of 4.5x to 6x, Gear would trade between C$3 to C$4 per share making our reasoning for not selling any until C$3 per share all the more convincing if oil prices cooperate. And with the share price languishing around C$0.79, we feel the set-up into 2018 makes it all the more appealing to call this idea our best idea for a second-year in a row.

Discovery Communications (DISCK)

The investment community in 2017 can be characterized as “sell first, ask questions later.” And for those that have adhered to this advice, they have benefited as one of the “old” media names like Discovery Communications (owner of the Discovery channel, TLC, and others) have been battered relentlessly despite improving fundamentals.

We wrote in our WCTW on 12-2-17 that Discovery was an idea that we liked in the face of the “cord cutting” crowd. At the time, we calculated that the stock was trading at a free cash flow multiple of 6.44x. We sourced the idea originally from a video interview from John Malone where he spent around ~5 mins explaining the investment thesis of Discovery.

The investment thesis is quite simple – the merger between Discovery and Scripps Network (owner of HGTV and Food Channel) will see the combined entity generate an obscene amount of free cash flow which will be directed at paying down the debt. In addition, there are a lot of synergies to be had between the two networks, and advertising revenue per user could see an acceleration as the combined entity has more pricing power. Overall, even if the combined business declines, the free cash flow generation alone would make this a bargain buy.

After we did the write-up, we wanted to validate the premise that if there were indeed aggressive subscriber declines, the overall business would remain attractive. To our (not) surprise, DISCK remained cheap even in the face of harsh sub losses:

We estimate that even in the face of nonexistent growth in international subscribers and 5% decline y-o-y in domestic subscribers, the free cash flow generated would total a net present value (discounted at 10%) of $21.66 per share.

In our history of examining investment ideas, when the set-up in a bear case (not realistic one) point to a higher stock price than where it trades today (the base case is at $36 per share), the attractiveness is too one-sided to not take a wager in.

To put the final cherry on top, John Malone himself bought more shares this week.

What more can you ask for?

Discovery is our best non-energy idea going into 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, DISCK, GXE.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.