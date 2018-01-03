Yara International: Population Growth, Improvement Program To Drive Forward Profitability

Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) is a Norwegian chemical company and one of the largest corporations in Norway. Formerly part of Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF), Yara International was spun off in 2004 and has operated as an independent company since that time. Yara International is a significant player in the agricultural sector as it produces and sells nitrogen fertilizers (its primary product) to customers in more than 150 different countries. This is not its only product, however, as it also produces nitrates, ammonia, urea, and other nitrogen-based chemicals.

As might be expected, the primary use of nitrogen-based fertilizers is to improve the nutrient content of the soils in which food crops are grown. As food is necessary for human survival, the production of fertilizer is generally a good business to be in. Indeed the demand for food and by extension fertilizer has only increased as the global population has increased. This can be seen over the past decade. Here is the production and consumption of various grains in the agricultural sector over the 2008-2018 period.

Source: USDA, Yara International ASA

As might be expected, worldwide fertilizer consumption increased over this period. However, as investors we are more interested in future trends than in past events.

Despite the frequently discussed problems of an aging society in Western nations and even a declining population in some nations such as Japan, the global population is expected to keep growing going forward, reaching approximately 8.6 billion by 2030, 9.8 billion by 2050, and 11.2 billion by 2100, according to the United Nations.

Source: Wikipedia, United Nations

It is worth noting that while there are some scenarios that show worldwide population peaking by 2100, most predict that it will continue to grow into the 22nd Century. In the more near term (in this case referring to the lifetimes of anyone reading this), global population is growing by approximately 83 billion people annually. Thus, the demand for food and by extension fertilizer will undoubtedly grow over the coming years and decades. Indeed, the International Fertilizer Association projects that global nitrogen consumption will continue to increase at a 1.3% compound annual growth rate going forward.

Source: Yara International, International Fertilizer Association

This is beneficial for Yara International as the growing demand for its primary products should allow it to produce and sell more fertilizer. The company has in fact done this over the past few years, as shown here:

Source: Yara International

However, it is worth noting that the fertilizer business is a commodity based one. So, just like oil, growth in production does not always result in growth in profits.

Unfortunately, fertilizer prices have indeed been low recently. This was one of the reasons why rating agency Standard & Poor's recently downgraded several fertilizer companies, including Canadian giant Potash Corp. (POT). Fortunately, Yara International has been weathering the current industry downcycle quite well. We can see this by looking at the company’s returns over the past few years. One metric used to do this is known as the cash return on gross investment. Investopedia defines this term thusly,

“A gauge of a company’s financial performance that measures the cash flow a company produces with its invested capital. CROGI is calculated by dividing cash flow after taxes by gross investment. CROGI is important because investors want to see how effectively a company makes use of the money it invests in itself.”

Yara International has managed to maintain a very high return on its capital investment, despite the current industry weakness. This continues the string of double-digit returns that it has consistently had over the business cycle and in various economic conditions.

Source: Yara International

These high returns on capital have resulted in high returns for shareholders. In fact, Yara International has produced an average annual shareholder return of 23% since its 2004 initial public offering.

Source: Yara International

This shows us that Yara International has both the ability and experience to not only weather the current industry downcycle but to continue to earn solid returns in spite of it. However, as may be expected, the company has begun to undertake an efficiency program intended to reduce its costs and strengthen its balance sheet. This program has four primary goals:

Volume: Increase production in existing plants by improving reliability.

Consumption Factor: Reduce production spending, primarily on energy, through better reliability and new technology.

Variable Unit Cost: Leverage global scale, advanced category management, and collaborative procurement approaches.

Fixed Cost: Improve support function standardization and realize scale benefits.

Yara International expects that the implementation of all four aspects of this improvement program will increase its EBITDA by $500 million annually compared to where it would have otherwise been by 2020. As this program has a target completion date of 2020, the company has naturally not yet achieved all of the expected financial benefits. However, Yara International is currently ahead of schedule. As shown here, the company expected to have realized $150 million of its $500 million goal by the end of 2020. It has thus far actually achieved a $200 million benefit to its EBITDA.

Source: Yara International

Overall, shareholders should be quite pleased with this. After all, by increasing its earnings, Yara International is able to return more money to its shareholders than it otherwise would, whether in the form of improved stock performance, dividends, or share buybacks.

Speaking of dividends, as my long-term readers are undoubtedly well aware, it is always my preference to invest in companies that return money to their owners in the form of dividends. Fortunately, Yara International does not disappoint in this regard. However, like many European companies, Yara International has the stated policy of varying its dividends depending on its net income. According to the company’s web page,

“Yara’s objective is to pay out 40%-45% of net income in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Within this objective, a minimum 30% of net income shall be paid in the form of dividends, while share buybacks make up the balance and are deployed with greater flexibility. The dividend pertaining to a fiscal year will be declared at Yara’s annual general meeting in the following year.”

US investors typically expect a company to pay a steady or steadily increasing dividend year after year. As might be expected, Yara International’s dividend policy does not lend itself to this. Rather, while the dividend has generally grown over time, there were a few years in which it decreased. This is shown here:

Source: Yara International

In some cases, a dividend policy such as this results in a company having a very high dividend yield. While this is not the case with Yara International, its dividend is certainly respectable. As of the time of writing, shares of Yara International trade for NOK 382.70, giving the stock a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 2.61%, which is still higher than the yield on the S&P 500 Index.

As is usually the case for stocks that do not trade on the major US exchanges, it is best for investors to purchase shares of Yara International on its home exchange in Oslo, Norway. The stock trades under the symbol YAR on that exchange. While it does have an ADR that trades on the American OTC market under the symbol YARIY, those shares do not enjoy the same liquidity as the shares traded in Oslo.