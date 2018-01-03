New Tax Bill Hits Microsoft With $20bn Bill

After the $20bn bill, we believe Microsoft will not be set for a repeat of 2004 - a $3/share special dividend - but rather incrementally increase the quarterly dividend.

Today, we continue our look at the GOP tax plan's effect on companies with overseas cash.

The ripples of the GOP tax bill, now law, are continuing to reverberate in the investment community. Last week, we looked at Apple's almost $40bn tax bill on its $200bn+ overseas cash before any deductions - a sizeable bill indeed. Here's a look at the Cheddar TV segment discussing this phenomenon.

Microsoft (MSFT) is another tech giant to be hit by the bill's deemed repatriation provision. Under the bill, "all foreign profits are 'deemed' to have been brought back [to the US] already and are immediately taxed."

As we can see from the chart above, 95% of Microsoft's $138bn in cash are held overseas, or roughly $132bn. In fact, it ranks #2 behind Apple (AAPL) in total cash overseas by US companies.

Now that the details of the GOP tax plan are becoming more widely known, Microsoft will soon face investors and analysts on its upcoming earnings call, and this cash will certainly be a topic of conversation.

At the outset, investors will rightly inquire about what to do with the remaining cash, now that the company cannot "stash" it away under the deemed repatriation provisions. A recent Merrill Lynch survey of S&P companies may shed some light on the subject:

Let's begin with Microsoft's debt load. After the LinkedIn acquisition, Microsoft currently has around $90bn in debt with a TTM cash flow of $40bn. Retiring some of this debt is a likely scenario, as it seems for many of the S&P companies polled above.

In its capital return program, Microsoft has been more friendly to dividends than to share repurchases. It has repurchased around $10bn in the last twelve months and returned $12bn in dividends. With a dividend yield of just under 2%, we believe an increase in the quarterly dividend is another likely scenario for Microsoft. With 7.7bn shares outstanding, the company could raise the dividend from $1.68 to $2, or a roughly 20% increase and be able to finance this through its cash quite easily. We expect shareholders push for an even greater increase.

Conclusion

With a growing debt load, Microsoft is set to retire some debt with the cash it has overseas. Although once a friend to one-time special dividends in the past, we expect the company to marginally increase the quarterly dividend and embark on more investment in CapEx and acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant for entertainment purposes only. Please consult your investment advisor before making any financial decisions.